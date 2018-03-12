3 Things In Biotech, March 11: Aradigm Retries, Pfizer Glides, VBL Crashes

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Aradigm and Grifols try for European approval

Company: Aradigm (ARDM) and Grifols SA (GRFS)

Therapy: Ciprofloxacin

Disease: Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis

News: ARDM announced that it submitted an application for approval for Linhaliq, its inhaled formulation of ciprofloxacin, for infection-related bronchiectasis. Like its application to the FDA, ARDM is submitting based on findings from the ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4 studies, one of which demonstrated a significant improvement in time to first pulmonary event.

Looking forward: The fact that ARDM is submitting here speaks to its confidence in getting approval, which is needed since the FDA ultimately decided to reject its initial application. Failure in one agency is not an open-and-shut case for the other, and that's important to keep in mind. ARDM has had significant conversations about trial design with the EMA, and this may help to get it more consideration.

So this is a tentatively positive event, given that it would be quite dumb to submit to the EMA at this point without some assurance that the application will be successful.

Pfizer's GI advisory committee goes rather smoothly

Company: Pfizer (PFE)

Therapy: Tofacitinib

Disease: Moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis

News: The FDA's Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee met on March 8 to discuss the sNDA for PFE's tofacitinib (branded Xeljanz), which entailed extending the approved label to include patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis who have failed treatment with other available agents. The committee voted unanimously in favor of the label expansion and the proposed dosing schedules. Furthermore, it voted against the conduct of a post-marketing efficacy trial in patients with ulcerative colitis.

Looking forward: This is great news for PFE and for patients with ulcerative colitis, as this affirmation signals an almost-certain approval decision by the FDA. Not needing to conduct a major efficacy study is another sign of confidence in the data that PFE has generated here. An approval here will probably go a very long way toward making tofacitinib a mega-blockbuster in the rheumatology world.

VBL Therapeutics fails on glioblastoma treatment

Company: VBL Therapeutics (VBLT)

Therapy: VB-111

Disease: Glioblastoma

News: VBLT announced negative top-line trial results from its pivotal GLOBE study, which assessed the combination of its antiangiogenic drug VB-111 and bevacizumab for recurrent glioblastoma. The primary endpoint, overall survival, was not met compared with bevacizumab alone. At this point, it is unclear whether other parameters may have been improved in the study.

Looking forward: Definitely bad news for VBLT, as this is arguably its most important trial. But it speaks to the massive challenge that is treating glioblastoma, and this drug will now likely join a big graveyard. For VBLT, it is still exploring VB-111 in other treatment settings where bevacizumab is relevant, most importantly ovarian cancer. Now, the company's near-term prospects will rely on the phase 3 OVAL study.

This does not bode well for the risk/reward proposition, and I personally would be very cautious about considering a position here.

