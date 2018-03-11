Inmarsat's (IMASF) CEO Rupert Pearce on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inmarsat Plc. (OTCPK:IMASF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Rupert Pearce - Chief Executive Officer

Tony Bates - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank

John Karidis - Numis

Paul Sidney - Credit Suisse

Giles Thorne - Jefferies

Michael Hill - UBS

Wilton Fry - Royal Bank of Canada

Arun Seshadri - Credit Suisse

Rupert Pearce

Alright. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Inmarsat Results 2017. I'm going to position Inmarsat strategically in the context of growth opportunities ahead of us as well as describe the solid foundation for future growth that we have created in 2017. We'll then go through the numbers and guidance, after which, we'll take your question. We aim finish the session before 7:30 a.m. U.K. time.

So let’s start with a reminder of the overall market opportunity for the business. As we all know, the ongoing surge and data utilization by users on the move and around the world continues to be the most powerful growth driver in our industry, fueling demand for both global mobile satellite broadband and high resilience satellite connectivity services. We are very well placed to access the growth opportunities given they are already big evident in each of our end-user market.

The strength of our positioning is based on our two complementary global satellite communications network in KA-band and in L-band each within orbit redundancy and our laser focus on mobility market with a 40 year track record of delivering reliable and agile connectivity services to our customers. These foundations drive a number of differentiators which sets us apart in the industry.

Firstly, we have unrivalled presence in key growth markets with a disciplined focus on end-users, - our services are highly differentiated and mission critical. Secondly, we have a long standing and sustainable advantage in the form of global coverage enabling customers to access a seamless, consistent, high quality service wherever they are in the world.

Thirdly, our owner economics as an end-to-end satellite select communications provider ensures we can provide a highly efficient optimized service proposition to customers. And fourthly, we have a long-established, highly experience and value-added global distribution network providing diversified reach-to-market across all our chosen market verticals.

And finally, we have an immensely powerful technology roadmap based around our twin pillars of a global broadband network composed with GX with plus the EAN and the global high resilience network composed of Inmarsat-4 to be complemented by Inmarsat-6.

As a result of these powerful competitive attributes, we are targeting the delivery of mid single-digit percentage revenue growth from our core businesses that is excluding any contribution from Ligado over the next five years with EBITDA and free cash flow generation steadily improving through the period.

You can see on this slide, evidence the exciting power and diversification of our business with leading position across almost all of our key end-markets. Some of the highlights here are our number one position in Commercial Maritime, Safety Services and Cockpit Services and in Business Aviation. And our 30% current market share in IFC in aviation from a standing start just two years ago.

For the like of all that, the special mention today our newly won position as the number one provider of Sattcomm services to the government sector globally. I’m very proud that we recently overtook Intelsat this being the number one position at the end of 2017 and outcome which demonstrates a strong relevant and differentiated positioning of our government business in both KA-band and L-band services.

Our competition remains upscale, regional or fragmented or somewhat distracted by fixing our legacy businesses in structurally challenged market, or still years away from coming to market at a moment in time when being active in the markets here now is incredibly important, with long-term adverse consequences for those who can only offer [indiscernible] today.

The major growth opportunity for Inmarsat in the coming years is the provision of in-flight connectivity services in Commercial Aviation. With the Inmarsat proposition I have just outlined supported by our ongoing direct and indirect investment in the market capture and infrastructure phase in IFC, we are uniquely positioned to be the market leader for many years and to rapidly grow a highly profitable cash generative business over of the medium-term.

You can see the expected market growth numbers on this slide, which will be driven by growth in the number of connected aircraft, by passenger take up rate on connected aircraft, as well as by the continued digitalization of the aviation industry, which will lead to number of significant future income streams for many aviation players.

We have made excellent progress to-date in gaining market share in this relatively nascent industry, particularly in the growth regions of Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asia. With over 1300 aircrafts under contract today up from just 300 two years ago, nearly 200 of these aircraft are now installed with our communication equipment and several customers are now preparing to launch the IFC services later this year.

We are pleased to say that the IFC servicing delivered by GX so far is excellent with the data rates of over 30 megabytes per second being achieved with our JetConneX IFC service for Business Aviation. By chance, I had the pleasure of flying on GX equipped Eurowings Aircraft last Sunday on the outbound leg of a business trip and I’m happy to say as a consumer that the connectivity service was really great.

We aim to become the market leader in the this segment and we are already gaining traction with this ambition founded on our global broadband networks, GX and the EAN complemented by our global high resilience and safety services orientated L-band network. These two networks taken together enable us uniquely to deliver bundles, nose-to-tail services including cockpit broadband, safety and air traffic management services, connected aircraft services as well as passenger IFC services.

We have nurtured the highly experienced distribution channel and a network of market-leading hardware platform. In addition, on the back of our significant OpEx investment in recent years, we have established a high quality in-house sales, marketing and service delivery capability with which to augment and support our channels to market.

Looking ahead, a key priority of us is to continue winning a large proportion of our new business pipeline, translating such pipeline into new customers wins and you may have seen further evidences yesterday with Citilink a subsidiary of Garuda Airlines announcing their selection of GX for around 50 aircraft.

Our other key priorities are the continuous scaling and supporting the installation program to our customers to get new deals into billing as quick as possible. To further broaden our market reach across new geographies, to continue building a topnotch diversified distribution channel and service delivery resources and of course to successfully launch the EAN later this year.

To sum up, we remain confident that over the medium-term our IFC business will become sustainably highly profitable and cash generative and that we will be a market leader in a substantial and cost emerging market segment.

Maritime of course remains the heart beat of our business and our largest single revenue profit and free cash flow generator. There are three distinct market opportunities for Inmarsat here. First, is a smaller vessel segment, which includes fishing and leisure vessels which is estimated to be around 700,000 vessels in size today. This is an emerging market and we see significant potential to scale our business into the segment in the coming years.

This is the market where the small form factor, low cost and unique service capabilities of our global L-band product have differentiated and sustained value and indeed we believe that our newly launched service Fleet One has the competitive characteristics to allow us to grow share rapidly in this market.

Our future focus here will be on winning substantial new contracts, developing our go-to-market channels and service offering and on driving down terminal cost to help us successfully scale our business in the coming years.

The second market opportunity in Maritime is in the mid-market where Inmarsat has been a leader for many years. With our core L-band product fleet broadband setting the standards for Maritime connectivity services. This segment comprises the merchants, offshore and high-end fishing and leisure sub-segments and today comprises some 60,000 vessels.

Although this segment size is expected to shrink modestly as customers move to higher bandwidth VSAT solutions on an after accretive basis, nonetheless this segment will continue to be highly valuable for many years to come.

Big broadband, we will continue to be highly competitive in this segment, we aim to drive down and fleet broadband terminal costs and to further implement big broadband service capability improvements following the launch of the Inmarsat-6 spacecraft in a few years time, maintaining our positions as the leading L-band services innovator.

We will not abandoned our safety heritage either, indeed we were delighted to recently receive approval from the IMO to launch a fleet broadband variant of our GMDSS service something Fleet One and also [indiscernible] keeping us at the forefront with Maritime Safety Innovation in this century. By contrast, it was instructive, but at the same time at the same IMO session Iridium failed to get the so necessary approval to be authorize with GMDSS.

The largest Maritime growth opportunity in the shorter term is in the VSAT market which is expected to double in size in coming years driven by high demand for connectivity services from merchant shipping fleet to improve their business efficiency and effectiveness. With our large user base global distribution network unique product range and trusted heritage Inmarsat remains in a very strong position to be able to generate a leading position here.

Our GX based product Fleet Xpress which comprises a unique KL service bundle to combine high throughput with high resilience, continues to establish itself as the leading Maritime connectivity service proposition. Fast growing revenues from both our direct sales channel and increasingly through our long-established distribution partner community.

We have now more than 10,000 ships committed to Fleet Xpress over the coming years, ensuring a strong foundation for our future growth ambition. We are particularly pleased that new customers represents around one-third of our FX installed, demonstrating the Fleet Xpress is helping us grow our global Maritime customer base not just migrate our existing customer base complete broadband Fleet Xpress.

Going forward, we plan to launch sector specific offerings into target high-end VSAT sub-segments to complete the migration of XpressLink customers to Fleet Xpress which as you know will drive significant margin benefits and free cash flow for the business and to continue to drive into the VSAT product line with Fleet Xpress all of which will help us to further capture a leading market share. So an outstanding opportunities for us in Maritime.

Now let’s quickly look at other growth opportunities for us going forward. In government, growth opportunities will be driven by internationalization of demand and from governments with established space base capabilities buying more off-the-shelf services from commercial partners like us to replace or compliment our proprietary capabilities.

Inmarsat is extremely well placed to benefit from these trend having invested significantly in Global MilSatCom augmentation in recent years. In particular to ensure that GX is fully fungible with the U.S. Government Proprietary Satellite System. Over the last two years, we have continued to increase our contracted revenue base, winning contract for Boeing and also with the U.S. Navy with Blue Force Tracking and with AT&T to be their exclusive Sattcomms provider into their first network.

Our focus will continue to be on further growing our long-term contract base, driving into new markets and sectors and continuing to innovate our product range to support that new business drive. Near-term revenue growth rate in government remains very hard to call because of the lumpiness and exceptional nature of many of the opportunities that we win.

The last 16 months demonstrates that in space with important wins arriving at a regular intervals, leading - and timing growth rate. If we look through that lumpiness, we see modest medium-term revenue growth potential which may accelerate as and when budget train off tempo headwind start to end.

In core aviation both the BGA and SOS segment are expected to continue their positive growth trajectory. In business and general aviation, this will be driven by increases in aircraft and service and rising bandwidth requirement for aircraft. In safety and operational services growth will come from diverse opportunity including cockpit broadband, next generation safety services and even the potential air traffic management services arena.

Inmarsat has strong market position and product offering throughout this area as well as an experience and capable distribution channel to market. In enterprise, while our current activities will remain relatively stable in the years to come, we are increasingly focused on delivering significant new growth over the longer-term from emerging new market opportunities associated with the digital society including both global 5G deployment and the emerging Internet of Things.

We will therefore continue to prioritize growth in our M2M revenues and look for new growth opportunities and partnerships with IoT ecosystems and managed service providers in targeted market segments such as transportation and logistics, mining and construction, agriculture and smart cities.

Finally on this slide, Ligado with whom as you know we have a 99 years leasing agreement they continue to be an area of major opportunity and optionality for our overall business. While we expect to continue to receive quarterly lease payments from Ligado through 2018. Our business planning now assumes that these payments seized at the end of this year.

Although, some might say that this is a conservative assumption, we believe it is prudent to be prepared to such an eventuality, so that a more positive outcome and represent a win for upside and not part of our core free cash flow requirement on which we are reliant for core investment activities or for regular returns to shareholders.

Meanwhile, Ligado in any way we recently can to progress their business ambition. As such to Ligado now we cover their SEC license there is significant upside potential up here for Inmarsat over the long-term. A key foundation to enable us to capture these diverse growth opportunities will continue to be our ability to maintain our global network as highly differentiated offering with capabilities to keep this slightly competitive in a very dynamic market environment.

Of course we have been doing this successfully in early 40 years and with the move from the Inmarsat4 fleet to the Inmarsat-6 fleet in the early 2020s, we are very confident we will do it again for our L-band services. We will unequivocally leapfrog already into new service offerings which begins to arrive in the next two years but which will only offer Inmarast-4 levels of service performance.

To ensure that by early 2020s, we will offer the fastest - highest capacity most agile and best value services to the lowest cost and smallest compact terminal providing a superb platform for the continued relevant development services in the medium and long-term. In broadband services, we have recently settled on our long-term technology roadmap which particularly exciting, because we believe we found a the way these super competitive in the long-term but also to improve our agility, our cost control and our returns on investment.

This slide shows, we see the development of GX taking place in three phases, as we go from the initial infrastructure investment, for the market capture phase and then into the long-term growth phase. In Phase 1, the first four satellites were designed, built, launched and deployed, creating the world’s first global HTS constellation, with in-orbit redundancy.

Even today, more than eight years from its inception, GX Phase 1 is a unique and market leading capability and will remain so for several years to come. Phase 2 has been all about execution. The Global CSI, Commercial Service Introduction of the GX network in 2015, leading to service delivery and initial revenue generation across all of our initial target market.

In this Phase, we also started to prepare the future development of the GX Next a follow-on capacity designed to procure in the form of GX-5 and two KA-band secondary payloads on the Inmarsat-6 F1 and 6 F2 satellite. Note that each of these three follow-on GX capabilities is targeted, is regional in coverage focused on areas of greater customer demand and brings huge capacity and capability augmentation at much lower cost per bit. The GX Phase 1 network.

I’m pleased to say, that we are now moving to the start of the third phase in our technology roadmap. As we apply the finishing touches to our plans, sustainably enhance our global broadband network to maintain our leading position in some costs, capacity, capability and coverage. No matter what the competition throw at us.

Fundamentally what we aim to do here, is to continue to augment the GX network, to new agile lower cost technology, focused on areas by demand. By agile, I mean that we will be able to react to market demand or new competitive pressures in much shorter time period and in a more surgical manner than give it to.

Meaning that we will able to adopt disruptive new technologies on a rolling basis, before leading CapEx trended and deliver high relative returns on investments, through high satellite delta by lower costs. I mean that we can sustainably and meaningfully reduced our annual infrastructure CapEx below the high level and that we intent to be a leader in usable costs per bit delivered in space. As such, we believe for example, that the VSAT 3 network is rendered uncompetitive in our core markets, before it is even built.

Now let’s look briefly at how in 2017, we continue to build towards delivering on the long-term great opportunities that just drives. There were strong performances across many parts of our business. In Maritime, we made important strategic progress in securing the long-term future of Fleet Xpress.

In government, we continue to deliver on our strategy to increase our contracted revenue base. In aviation, we further established our market position in IFC and our core business delivered double-digit revenue growth, Enterprise, managed to continue to write up foundation for long-term future growth M2M connectivity for IFC applications.

We also delivered several notable successes in the development of our global network and organizational infrastructure. We successfully launched our fourth GX satellite in May, to provide global in-orbit redundancy, fee for customers and additional capacity and capabilities into new regional growth opportunities.

We successfully launched our S-band satellite in June, it’s common integral part of the EAN. We completed the design and procurement of our fifth GX and the build that two contracted Inmarsat-6, remains on track with their respected launches in 2020 to 2021.

And speaking of launches, we procured launches for two of those satellite programs, Arianespace’s Ariane 2, GX-5 in 2019 and for the first time Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ H2A rocket for the Inmarsat-6.1 in 2020. We also continue to establish a strong and efficient organizational platform for the business, investing heavily in areas like IT, cyber and our ground network infrastructure.

Finally, we initiated a significant headcount reduction program in the fourth quarter to reduce legacy costs ensuring that we have the capacity to investment in new scale and to support our future growth within a constrained well managed or perfect environment. While we are on the subject of the 2017 results, I want quickly to talk about our updated approach to our dividend payments to shareholders on Tony will get more detail later.

During the second half of 2017, two issues became increasingly evident, the lack of visibility around ongoing the Ligado lease payments and the increasingly clear opportunities for U.S in-flight connectivity. The first issue represent 130 million per annum free cash flow, which may not be available to U.S in the near future, and the second is about recognizing the imperative of maintaining our near-term investment in the here or now market capture phase for the long-term global IFC opportunity.

These two factors were fundamental in informing the Board’s decision to propose a significantly reduced dividend going forward. This decision will ensure that the group have sufficient financial resources to support delivery of a leading position in IFC something which creates enormous long-term value for the organization across our shareholders.

With the strong balance sheet supported by all solid operational performance over the last few years, we now have firm platform insights from which we can material new revenue streams in the future. To finish, I thought you might enjoy a bit of history, where we find our ourselves today in 2018 has some parallels as we are listed in 2008, as we first launched e-gap on a global basis. At that time, we illustrated the diverse and complimentary growth stream available to us by means of a growth pyramid.

That seem to us to be a nice idea to replicate that growth pyramid today based on the diverse and complimentary growth opportunities available to the business today. And you can see from this picture, like in 2008, we have solid foundations in the form of a long-established stable and relatively predictable core L-band business.

2008 of course that was the unique services, that is now supplemented by decent low risk growth to be delivered by GX services into our core market, where we are an incumbent, Maritime government, core aviation and certain enterprise market.

2008 that was a new BGAN opportunity and Tony will shortly show you the GX by the end of 2017, was showing the second early growth trajectory that BGAN showed us at the same stage of this development. And off course BGAN subsequently became a very substantial business for us. On top of that is sizable, higher risk, very high growth opportunity of global IFC, where we believe we have established the path to start.

As you can see from the diagrams part of that opportunity has already been secured in our base case for the next five years in the form of contract already won, but there is plenty of further potential upside to come. And finally there are a range of wildcard opportunities IoT, big government deal off tempo events, big regional opportunities, the digital agenda and of course Ligado and spectrum arbitrage generally.

Each one higher risk, but also higher reward and incremental in growth terms to the other layers of the pyramid. In 2008, the wildcard included license by Ligado, S-band and in-flight connectivity, wildcards but nonetheless were translated into transformational business opportunities for Inmarsat that are contributing today to our actual and potential growth. In the same way, we hope to grasp some of today's wildcard opportunity.

Base case revenue growth of a mid single-digit percentage level is lower risk, but if we can deliver to the upper levels to this pyramid we are then talking about delivering substantial double-digit growth rate in the years to come.

Thank you. With that, I will hand you over to Tony to discuss the numbers in more detail.

Tony Bates

Thanks, Rupert and good morning everybody. So as Rupert said, let's get into the numbers. So just headlines here, first as walk you across the slide the left hand side you have got the full-year which I will focus on and then quarter on the right.

Then the full-year revenue growth 5.4% up from 4% last year, so we are continuing our trend of increasing traction in the top-line, you can see however the mix went to gains just during the year that's not all bad news, but we had a 70 million increase in revenues 60 million increase in direct costs and a big part of that was the contracts that you see coming on stream during the year for example CFSC which came on in 2017 to nine months and also aviation installation revenue these come in with the revenue, but relatively lower margin numbers.

Also a little bit of an increase in terminal sales, we see that as a being positive, because terminal sales in the medium-term obviously going to lead to additional airtime revenue. And I should point out when you look at Q4 those issues particularly impacted it on Q4 and then Q4 also compared to the previous year as Rupert touched on was are a government contract which have an impact there particularly high margin, particularly lumpy and that accounts for change in government revenue in Q4.

Indirect cost basis continue to increase as we build our capability in IFC and also at the center both around the final increases around the GX Network which is just established, but also our IT programs as we invest in capability at the side. Depreciation rising as you would expect off the GX satellite constellation coming into play and being depreciated on an ongoing basis.

And then as we go further down, financing cost I would stripped out here to show you basically underlying financing cost in other words one should expect globally the interest on the debt and the convertible, and going through this line, more abnormal items are down below. You can see that picked up over the year basically in line with 200 million increase in debt over this year.

Tax followed the lines above, but two other things going on within the tax line. First issue is, we secured patent box in the year, started the year, with reduced our tax charge underlying tax rate dropped of about 19% of last year to 16% this year, good to see then going the other way around, thanks to the changes in the American Tax Regime ended last year, we have had a 10 million cost to our American differed tax asset.

And then that takes you to adjusted profit before tax and by the adjusted on this page all we have done is pull down to these items below, but for the restructuring charge out below was 19.9 million pre-tax, 16.1 million post-tax and you can see that one-off item for that separately.

But below adjusted profit after tax, change in the value of the derivative, which as you know gyrates around and will continue to gyrate, an important thing is it doesn’t convert - all time level then going to zero. Last year we had a convertible bond, the early redemption charge and then as I say the restructuring charge. And that’s the headline story, there is not a lot else going on the quarter other than you are seeing on the left-hand side.

Here's the story by business unit. You have seen this format slide before, if you just walk it very quickly before go into the detail. Maritime falling a little bit, but change in the mix impacted on the direct costs and also the indirect costs are little bit lower, you will recall that we transferred around $4 million a year cost to the center to the flip of that within the central service side story.

Government revenues increasing, very strong performance last year, 11% growth over the whole year, we are very pleased with that its long-term trajectory and opportunity. Direct cost rising a little bit over the whole year that mix point I mentioned is CFFC particularly. And our indirect cost just upper in inline with the additional activity.

Aviation, quite an interesting story, very substantial growth again as that traction with all the new business opportunities starts to really feed through here. You will see as we go through the detail that really in aviation we have got both in the core business which continued to growing double-digit terms, very profitable, very little direct cost associated with it, because it’s just the cost of satellite. But also material growth in our IFC business and we will look at the detail in a moment.

And then indirect cost continuing to rise, you can see the from 42 going up 55, as the total blend, in the release we have given you a break of IFC and core business, but just really to say that 65 million for 2018 will probably end up being a number in 2018 in the high 70s pushing 80 million, but then its topping out, what is happening there is just the annualization of the increase that you saw in 2017. So, an expansion of the aviation indirect cost as anything completed the backend of 2017, but it just rolls through an animalization of the numbers in 2018.

And enterprise, having a tough year lower revenues, some of the higher margin all the legacy product revenues falling away, you can see that happening there and we took some action earlier in the year to take some headcount out of that phase by mitigating activities. In central services, revenue increased here is Ligado, some small changes around the edge of what is going on there.

Direct cost increases at the center is a number of different issues, third-party capacity cost, we have taken a little bit of third-party capacity for example is 47 in the past over the North Sea it has some one-off costs associated with the inventories but basic message here is that nothing to get excited about in the medium-term that the one-off items will drop down.

And then the indirect cost versus let’s say GX route infrastructure coupled with some increases around cyber and increases OpEx around our one IT program, so last year we put a new billing system into OpEx and CapEx associated with that and you will see that later in the CapEx slide.

So this is an interesting slide, the build hasn’t built. Anyway we have a slide here, but if you look at the dark blue bars, what you have is the L-band trajectory, it started in 2007 rounded year 11 for L-band is 2017 so you can see what happened. It took a while to get going five or six years to get going and it was by year eight and it is a very simple playback metrics to that arrow at the bottom basically the cumulative revenue at that point in time is broadly speaking the cost to the constellation.

So, that’s how it work through L-band and then it went on and it has sustained and we expect this to continue to sustain to sometime forward. That gives you a very long timeline to look at what happens with the L-band clearly a good return on our capital developing in that space.

Now look at GX, over on the left-hand side, I have talked to 2016 and 2017 for GX and the big blue bar in the middle is our targeted of 500 million a year run rate again 2020. So first messages here are in the last couple of years GX is basically tracking in line with the L-band profile.

Anything a little bit ahead on a cumulative basis, 80 million or so in the year one, 140 million the year just completed and then there is still another 80 million of XpressLink to migrates across as well, but we are very comfortable that we are hitting that target of 500 million. No real question in our minds given all the opportunities, not just in aviation, but also in Maritime, that Fleet Xpress going gang busters and government.

So now look at in a little bit more detail on the individual business units. There is a lot of Information on this slide, it's also in the release and I have just picked up the headlines here. But the core message is around - the VSAT opportunity for us is now being grasped very firmly.

There is lots of good metric there, revenue up 20% number of ships up on VSAT by around 1300, so substantial increase in the total number of ships and that good to see that actually - 25% of installations on this slide is actually more than the third installations in bringing new customers.

And the installation rate is ramping up, despite that we also have a rising backlog, so There is lots and lots of traction in here, you can see the momentum, you can see that quarter-by-quarter, now how this for a good 18 months and that trajectory means that that we are going to grasp those opportunities that Rupert talked about before. So we feel very positive about that.

After installing, but that's exactly what you would expect as we start to bring in changes the channel mix. So we go from a completely retail offering, selling it ourselves at retail price, bringing in the channel selling on our behalf you remember is major take-or-pay contract. Bringing in the channel means we lose the retail margin and in many cases also we are losing the hardware sale because the channel is providing it. Just a blend of those two issues naturally will mean that ARPU will continue to.

If you look at fleet broadband, fleet broadband was down 5% over the year, roughly half back in value terms as migration up to VSAT and big migration up on also accretive basis, we are actually quite happy with that, we are losing some revenue particularly in the bottom end of the spectrum that's happening to scrappage and also to a competition, we are very aware it’s an issue, we are on the case and you will see as we go through 2019 as taking action on letting that further.

ARPU though its stable and in this industry, people talk a lot about price competition, excess capacity and everything else, that's [Ka Ku] (Ph) conversation . In L-band here we have got very stable pricing and complete broadband. Also good to see Fleet One gaining traction with the senior revenues up 56%from 3 million to 5 million number of vessels up from 1300 to 3000. Lots of traction here, pipeline being built very nicely and as Rupert indicated earlier, major market opportunity to feel that we are well on the road grasping that over the next few years.

And then other Maritime products, so I have split it here just to give you a little bit of a break, that what is going on, on this story is we have got a loss of 15 million in terms of the revenue story net aggregate, within that you have terminal rising by 7 million, 7 million is rising. The numbers that’s going from 9 million to 16 million, that’s us putting the oil on the wheels of Fleet Xpress. In other words encouraging customers to take up Fleet Xpress and Maritime revenues turn on pretty much as soon as that cost has been incurred, so that’s good for us.

The remaining legacy products which you know tend to be low margin, older services, bought in services a for example, we still have some of the [indiscernible] to airtime in the third-party software packages they are all still burning of about [Technical Difficulty]. To put the whole thing together and you can see the numbers over on the right hand side, you get down a little bit, also lower indirect costs given the point I made about [indiscernible].

And the success base CapEx unchanged at 43 million, two parts for that, one is migration from XpressLink up to Fleet Xpress. Those customers that we incur about a 60 million CapEx three years that finishes by the end of 2019 remembered pay back on that is about 30 million a year of lower third-party airtime purchase. A good investment and the other half of it broadly speaking is all around success based CapEx tied in with Fleet Xpress contact, where we are really providing a leasing capability for our end customers.

Now let’s look at governments, very interest year in government we have had now and nearly two years of very strong moments in governments lots going under the hood, real success of building longer term contractual foundations, you can see the CFFC contract came in very significant win that yield about 20 million a year revenue as we go forward, but only nine months contribution in 2017.

Material new business win in Q2, very high initial revenue contribution in Q2, this contract will continue to contribute the next five years, but it was just an initial lump to take the numbers in Q2. Continued contribution from the Boeing take-or-pay, actually something might 13 million in 2017 over 2016, that will drop down a little bit in 2018 and both here in this government area and also a little bit in enterprise, we have some hurricane related revenues from academic Q3.

And then just for the comparatives the last point which is a significant one-off airtime contracts in Q4, where one of the government agencies placed with EBIT perhaps took a very short period of time, five or six fleets generated 15 million of very, very high margin revenues as you can see in the comparisons. That impacts only fourth quarter comparative particularly in government, but also in the overall margins for it.

Outside the U.S basically its revenue down 5%, but actually what is happening here the business is basically sideways based, aside one issue. You recall that in August of 2016, we got some additional revenues coming through from operational activity from a particular part of the world that stated August 15, we thought we would finish early quickly and actually ramp for two years, that was generating round numbers 10 million a year that stopped in August 2017, so in the fourth quarter full in the way and that’s basically the balance of it have been changed.

Outside that our ex-U.S. business is performing recently well and fairly its possible in the medium-term that this operational tempo will come back again, our challenge is really just understand when it happens, quite lumpy. And as a point, down bottom the page notes near-term growth likely to remain a little bit modest, but basically what is happening here is some of those exceptional revenues in 2017 aren’t immediately going repeat, but there will be exceptional revenues over the medium-term are currently - exactly when they will happen and what they will look like. And never the less we still see government as a major long-term opportunity.

Here we go on to aviation, going through quickly on aviation, I have touched on some of it before. keeping on aviation has been given you the full break in the release. You can see the coal business growing nicely set up 17%, in-flight connectivity growing again substantially here at more than doubling and just the key point we identified before that there are some L-band IFC revenues in-flight connectivity, you can see here that they are also growing significantly and the medium-term as we are going to migrate over - but it’s something like 900 aircraft there about at around time at using strip pull band for connectivity.

So the basic story here is substantial growth across the two areas you can see it overall on the right hand side with having best cost of investment happening as we talked about. Now if we go on to the more the business model we thought it used to be give a very quick update on how this is starting to play out and we will carry on updating you on this story as it evolves, but basically it looks as if there are three models starting to work out.

On the left hand side is what I call full service model, which we basically we own the customer the passenger in this case we take care of everything, we have a revenue share, we make the CapEx and so the output in terms of the numbers you can see at the bottom we tend to have a higher revenue number, higher operational challenges around that with lower percentage margins. Up on the right hand side they are providing pretty much airtime only supply to the plain tends to be a subscription based very high percentage margins, but lower absolute revenue and lower absolute margin.

And then in the middle we have this bucket for airtime service which in practice means it's an airtime contract for what is happening in the airline is asking us to take care and one or two specific things. So in a recent example, they said would you please buy all the hardware for us and it became possible for.

The actual revenue models on the right hand side still evolving, but you can see at the top you have per passenger session, we tend to have another bucket which around megabits to the aircraft another buy to the aircraft the last one subscription revenue per aircraft. The last one is important because actually it then doesn’t vary by usage from the plane and we have all of these operating in practice.

Now how does that play through the P&L is, the conscious that we got lots of things layered in so we wanted to try and give an idea of how it works, so here is a slide, we just give you some idea of that. So the top-line is what you are going to see, pure airtime revenue working across the page and by the way these are sort of historic Inmarsat numbers across the years one, two and three rounded.

Service revenue really hasn’t started to coming to mix and installation revenue. And just for round numbers, the direct cost line here, you could see that installation revenue typically has got a very high direct cost associated with it. So the gross margin runs. If you look over the right hand side though, call it year X nothing specific about when year X is its very illustrative.

The airtime revenue will continue to grow, service revenues will continue, it will start coming to the mix, in fact if those two will often be blended together in a customer contract so we won't be able to report easily on those two separate lines for you.

Those are the underlying business activity and the direct cost will run with the service revenue but you can see the gross margin will expand, the indirect cost story as I said earlier is topping out in terms of where we are at the moment and then the big change in cash flow comes down bottom, successes based CapEx is going to largely go away as airlines go to line, but that will be a big change.

For us also the infrastructure CapEx is going away, the S-band satellite is up, it’s done. So you can see that there is a massive turnaround on free cash flow to stop all greater than the turnaround on EBITDA gross margin. But we hope that helps and we will continue to give you understanding of the numbers as we go forward.

The enterprise, enterprises had a pretty tough year, but a couple of things going under the hood, fairly legacy products, high margin for example fix to mobile going away over a period of time. But going the other way our M2M business continues to grow. One of Rupert’s earlier slides, you might remember that in terms of number of terminals out there, we think they are number two out in the world in M2M satellite space 360,000 odd terminals up from about 330,000 last year.

But also for us we change the management team at the end of 2016, in terms of this business unit, they took some fairly early actions to reorganize, refocus, reshape the business. You can’t see it yet coming through in these numbers, but we are pleased with the progress on M2M, we think the break are going on the decline of some of the legacy things, but much more importantly we are doing a lot of good work around building a pipeline in some of the new medium-term opportunities that Rupert touched on earlier and the smart cities, smart agriculture net value is definitely up.

Cash flow quickly walking through the story line, nothing dramatic going on here, obviously on the left hand side, let’s go down the whole year and we have been working driving improvements in working capital, working quite hard in the areas of inventory and receivable particularly. CapEx also on the next slide, but very much driven by the lumpiness of the major infrastructure project, interest has picked up driven by the higher debt, but also the timing of payments going through.

Tax lower than last year really driven by both the lower earnings, but also we had a tax refund in 2017. Dividends you have seen the impact of the script coming through in the numbers there and that gives us the whole year net cash flow of 166 million compared to last year inflow of 3 million. So looking at the bottom of the page by around 200 million. And I should say that line of the bottom of the page includes the convertible being treated as debt.

There is the CapEx, capital expenditure numbers, we are at just the headlines you can see very much dominated by what might go on an infrastructure space, the launch is we have called out that as Rupert mentioned earlier, but also investment going on GX-5 which was is 2019 and I-6 [indiscernible].

And then success base CapEx, we have already talked about that fundamentally aviation and Maritime, but other line is keeping the light on the recent increase there, as I say is primarily around our internal investments in program for 1-IT, 1-IT is basically taking our direct legacy IT picture materially improving the quality of that and the business is sufficient to come off it.

So to give you an example we are replacing our billing system that’s something around $45 million project and we used to have more billing systems when we had people in the billing team, an interesting statistic. Now that you are cleaning that up which will make it a lot better for our customers that are much more efficient process and actually will lead us to [indiscernible] over the medium-term.

Net debt is the overall story, you can say still very decent situation here, billion dollars of liquidity from both the cash and the revolving credit facility that we have draw on, leverage at the end of the year 2.8 times compared to 2.4 at the end of last year. And our policy here is that net debt would normally be less than 3.5 times and in that calculation I will talk about policy we are treating to convertible as being debt and we are in those calculation on that page.

Average interest rates over 2017 on the growth debt which has picked up a little bit by half 50 basis points and that's really a reflection of the change in mix of the debt over the year. Some of the very low rate, low cost - building off, the convert coming in actually cheaper than the previous convert in terms of fixed cost and the $400 million additional debt coming in flat to higher costs. Goo to also see though, to see that particular since we got $500 million of cash sitting around, but we have been working a lot harder to drive out the interest rates, on that and increase earnings on that by around 50 basis points.

Future guidance, we have given you a lot more guidance and just want to be clear what is going on here. So first over on the left-hand side, fundamental message is our view of 2018 is unchanged. We don't expect anybody to be materially changing any numbers for 2018 as a consequence of anything we can change to that.

GX revenue also, you can see we are very confident with that 2020 run rate hopefully that earlier slide I showed you gives you a little bit of an understanding about where we expect and why we expect that to happen, but coupled also with the next point which is we are expecting over the next five years on average mid single-digit increase in revenue growth over that time and just to be absolutely crystal clear that does not mean, setting a target of 5% every year on average and around 5%. So the point is the business is going to grow, it’s going to grow very nicely, but it will not grow in a perfect straight line.

We also in the middle expect that EBITDA should also continue to prove, growing revenues will drive it - fix costs base, IFC is topping out central Coast. That activity we went through this year head out would will help us people light that. Improving revenue mix in IFC you have seen how it's going to change over a period of time, some higher margin and [indiscernible].

And interesting point to pick up here. Both of those are excluding Ligado, quite important I have to mentioned that of course we are not writing off Ligado, it's out of all our numbers and our thinking, but it's perfectly possible that Ligado comes in and it makes a material digital contribution, as Rupert indicated on his [Technical Difficulty].

Over the right hand side CapEx we have given you three years out, CapEx guidance really expanding the story going forward. There is nothing particularly new in those three years. 2018, 2019, 2020. What you have here is say a satellites that we have already talked about, the 1-6 and GX-5 and some initial expenditure on the next generation of additional capacity that will start to come through.

And the second bullets on that is indicating that we expect CapEx nevertheless falling away in the next couple of years after that. And just for clarity here, if we look at the sales side most of you now actually do have 500 million to 600 million from a 2018, 2019 and 2020, and you are in the sensible base for the next few years. So in other words, backdrop is already factored into most people’s model.

Real key thing here is the shareholders, the message down at the bottom, free cash flow is expected to steadily improve over the medium-term and lots of good reasons we think why that's going to happen. On the dividends. Just a couple of quick headlines on the dividend, annual dividends $0.20 per share. That means a normal 60% of that number, the final 2017 dividend, takes us over to $0.33.

And we expect the dividend to stay at these levels until the cash flows rebuild sufficiently to make an increase appropriate, having regards to you can see it there three things. The first one is the level of investment needed to growth opportunities. In other words, we are going to do the right things to business to make sure we are grasping opportunities particularly aviation, deliver long-term, medium-term growth for our shareholders, we obviously think about providing best return to our shareholders in the capital structure and then over on the right hand side confirmation of what I said earlier from that lead.

So on that note, let me pass you over to Rupert and the operator and we will take some questions.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. Thank you very much, Tony, actually we are running quite ahead of time, so maybe I have to release you back into real world [indiscernible] certainly hang up, if you got a question and people will - with microphones will - actually whoever is closest to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Bishop

Thanks. Good morning its Michael Bishop from Goldman Sachs. Thanks very much for Slide 20, it’s an interesting side and potentially allowing us to get a better sense of the returns of the IFC, so just wondering if you could extrapolate a little bit further and give us a sense of what you think the total invested capital into IFC effect will be. to put it in other way, do you have a sort of internal hurdle rates on the returns that you are expecting from IFC.

And then just the second question was on 2018 revenues you said, you felt like consensus was in the right place, but then you also made the comments that its single-digits, its 5% and a bit lumpy and if I read the government comments for 2018, it felt like implied lower than 5% consensus is at five, so wanted to get some more thoughts on that.

Tony Bates

Okay right let me try to do this. So IFC, we have had several pieces of investment going on in IFC, let’s just walk through them again, let’s get it done. The first thing is as I mentioned ,the satellite expenditure is actually finished, its invested, it’s done. Remember the ground network being - the capital being funded by telecom, its coming through to us entirely variable model. So that piece is capital is invested and I know it [Technical Difficulty].

If we then look at the second piece of capital, its conversation of around the onboard terminal equipment, which is embodied particularly in the look times of deal. You know directionally that’s a number which is in the sort of $100 million to $150 million range over three years of that fleet, which is quite true that expenditure should complete by the end of 2018 pretty much and we have some other airlines deals that do have elements of CapEx in, but relative small numbers.

So directionally that onboard equipment 2019, 2020 its going to low single-digits, tens and millions. 10 million and 20 million orders of magnitude. If we then go up the cash flow as and I have indicted, other area of investment was particularly in the capability around people and that talks out at the end of 2018, so we don’t see additional growth in that to any material degree, clearly it’s a business - the pace of growth of the business - and that might change a little bit, but basically we think we now hove that capability to both win and service those wins.

So to put it another way Michael, most of the investment that we have made from a capital point of view is, we have got visibility of it, you can see where it’s going and then ongoing OpEx line -. In terms of return that come off all of that, clearly we are not - we expecting this business will be very profitable for us over the medium-term and with that level of profitability changing, we talked about the margins with a whole of aviation coming back as we go through this first, and we are talking about five years from 2016, margins over 60% coming to margin with back to that five year later.

And you can see it should continue to wider from there. It's little bit harder to work on how fast, and exactly what it looked like, but clearly we expect the margins to go through and I think the other things stay tune is that an individual deal level we are also very careful to make sure that individual deals are delivering a sensible return.

And at IFC and on 2018 guidance, I guess the point we are trying to make here about 2018 is we not trying to micromanage it and really I’m not trying to micromanage it down to really though corridors. My comments were intended to basically say look over the medium-term we feel positive about the business. so as I said 5% doesn’t mean 5% in 2018, but 4% in 2018 doesn't mean to be 6% in 2018 what it means is over five years on average you are going to get a number which is around that middle single-digit range, so don’t try and lock to it, a really hard number just trying to draw a line to it.

As far as the actual numbers for 2018 are concerned, market consensus among the next Ligado is I think just shy of 1350 and what I was really trying to convey was that's not a silly number given everything that's gone or from 2017 the trajectory in terms of the different business unit what we know in terms of puts and takes around that. I'm really just saying 2017 rollout forward the numbers that you guys have and some colleagues have for 2018 to looks plentiful.

Roshan Ranjit

Great thanks. Roshan Ranjit from Deutsche Bank. Three questions please. First on Maritime, we can focused on the top-line growth, this quarter we saw a return to growth to on some of the margins side do you think the Maritime business is going down the same route has the other business where I think is that 4.2 million of revenues associated with hardware. So are we seeing the margins impacted from going down that channel. And do we see further pressure there? Secondly, on in-flight times I think we have to bring up the China question, I think we have seen as far as recently that some airline have actually started installing KA-band to play, we haven't seen which quite matters about any comments on that? And finally, just on the CapEx guidance, now you are saying that 2020 infrastructure have actually broadened, but should trend down moderate, how does that reflect with the I-6 potentially next [Technical Difficulty]?

Rupert Pearce

Thank you. A brief comment on that and I will hand over to Tony. The Answer is no, nothing look like actually, what we are talking about is a short-term period of market rent with conversions expressing to Fleet Xpress and the model is very, very different in Maritime, very confident that can be extended to be high margin business or not so from that [indiscernible] so Tony can comment in more detail on that.

China, yes, anecdotally because this is an inflation thing publicized by the business airlines, we believe people are ordering new aircrafts by needs of airline and - so we are very optimistic about the opportunity to China. This year off course is the right partner in China and to sold the regulatory conundrum of market access, but we are confident that we will be one of the players in a very exciting market there.

Tony Bates

Just a bit of granularity, so just put the terminal purchases or terminal sales in context and Maritime 2017 talking about 16 million revenue out of 250, the rest is already are on that historic legacy piece, it’s all high margin. So, it’s relatively material it’s not going to shift as possible. And you shouldn’t assume that 2016 is going to come from 25 or 35 that’s happening, just act what is going on - Rupert said that Maritime margins we got any concerns at Maritime. Certainly nothing like the initial phase we have certainly with aviation.

On CapEx, infrastructure really the point that’s being made here is 2018, 2019 and 2020 is very when the guts for the expenditure are going to have on GX-5, GX-5 is launched in 2019 and 1-6 F1 and F2 are launched end of 2020 and 2021 an exact timing. So anything most of the expenditure for those has already happened at end if that period.

So there will be a little bit in 2021 and 2022, but our real point here is therefore that perhaps potentially you have seen over those three years has been [indiscernible] away, so the question is what else is happening are a little bit around that particular note.

And so you can see that expenditure will drop to good reason to it, because we have lots of visible [Technical Difficulty] I mentioned going forward. We have anticipated in the numbers for 2020 and in fact the 2021, 2022 thinking about the next generation satellite.

Roshan Ranjit

It is to the consultation or we expect in more stuff like that to come on or what we think about that?

Rupert Pearce

No, at the moment we are happy with the two satellites we have got. Remember, we have essentially got an eye 4.5 in Arkansas launched in 2030, so L-band satellite, what we are predominantly doing is replacing aging satellite and taking the service offering up and that is what we can do with Arkansas so no issue there. If we see a big new opportunities in L-band and demand at a very, very cutting edge and we procure it that quite not enough.

John Karidis

Good morning. Thank you. So, this is John Karidis from Numis. I have three questions, please. First on Tony could you give us on help now with what we should do coming across given the exact you had and what should we, how should we forecast these things going forward. And secondly, Rupert, you talked about Inmarsat-6 meets Iridium. What happens with Iridium up until that point, up until you have global Inmarstat-6 coverage? And then thirdly, Rupert if I could ask you please substantiate your comment about why Inmarstat-3 being uncompetitive growth, what that you have in mind. Thank you.

Tony Bates

Just quick there on the cost. So, John what we have done across the whole organization is basically refocus our activity both in terms of modeling the potential cost are likely to carry on growing like board but at the lower right they would have done. So what that really means is low single-digit and the mid single-digit.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. Very quick comment on the Iridium. 2018 to 2020 clearly they have been competitors for us for many, many years with Iridium Next and with Iridium Surface, [indiscernible] we are used to that, we don’t see any dramatic lessening of our competitor between now and the launch and commercial service of Inmarstat-6 and we can take up our service offerings to new levels, because on the level what Iridium has to offer and its marketing purchase already, both from a cost and a sort of [indiscernible] perspective, they are not ahead of what we are doing in the Inmarsat-4 already.

So real competition intensify, well maybe a little, but, we are well-prepared. We have got a strong position as an incumbent, we have got a tremendously strong position in terms of installed base in aviation Maritime, you have seen a reason why our customers want to rip that off or meet to offering like surface.

So we are really focused on competition for new growth in those markets and we believe we are very well equipped to do that. And signaling that over a business cycle as early as 2020 will - dramatically faster, which new services to lower cost terminal or that we really recapture the leadership there. And so really start signaling the degree to which Iridium catches up with Inmarstat-4, but does not pass it the next two years. Really [Technical Difficulty].

With Inmarsat-3, I'm just simply making the point that slide, through that slide, that the first all satellites could [Technical Difficulty]. We have got a tremendous benefit today which is we are in the market with a real service but its best for anyone can buy. And we can show our customers the pathway, too much faster speed the much lower costs a bit, much higher capacity where they need it in the years to come and that gets us at the forefront of decision making Maritime and aviation and government [Technical Difficulty].

Being in the market today for us like connectivity, you are selling vaporware, you are selling Isat-3 which may or may not emerge in the 2020, you can’t you are not selling something you can actually install [Technical Difficulty]. So looking ahead over the horizon, if Isat-3 and other networks like unlike others is still [Technical Difficulty], if they arrive Inmarsat is in position where we can compete, continues to compete and if we weren't, if we had no response, we would become uncompetitive cycle technology business.

What I’m stressing is that we can and we can react very quickly over the less than 18 months cycle to deliver more capacity work and change our overall cost to bit and operating metric. I think that puts us in very, very strong position [Technical Difficulty] that’s what I’m saying, I’m not right - cost to bit over the horizon. I’m not right by the coverage of this horizon. We are talking about an incumbent, very strong competitive position, technologically and operationally. ViaSat We should be worried about coming as a neophyte in several years, that will then break into a markets that we have incumbent.

Paul Sidney

Thank you, good morning. Paul Sidney at Credit Suisse. Just two question. The 2018 revenue guidance remains a very wide range. Just hypothetically, what could get it to 1.5 [Technical Difficulty] potentially may recognize 1.3. So all of the potential savings, which may go right and then just particularly on cost, could you quantify the growth for grooming XpressLink [Technical Difficulty].

Tony Bates

Okay, I think I will do those. So on the guidance conversation, the things that [Technical Difficulty] last year, the guidance thing that takes us up really are one is government, government you have seen things can come in at very high margin very quickly. So that’s clearly one piece of story line. Second thing is aviation, the aviation numbers that we think we have in terms of - our thinking sensible and pragmatic, but we actually don’t have full visibility in the market for example we can have [indiscernible].

And we actually don't have a lot of foresight to it and it will get stand on. So that absolutely going on like that that sort [indiscernible]. airlines trying to get GX, so before a contract's signed. So really just to flag that there's uncertainty around Aviation. I guess, the other thing to say is really the place of consumers [indiscernible] so lot’s of variability around there, I think what we have is set of numbers which are, let’s say the safe end of the spectrum - its primarily Government in Aviation.

And XpressLink the impact remind us then, basically, we've had a cost of around $30 million a year running through the P&L which will go ways. It will completely gone by the 2020 fiscal year and its burning through in 2018 and 2019, you would recall [Technical Diffiuclty]. And then on the headcount story, orders of magnitude, we have 50,000 people in the company and orders of magnitude is about 10% of the population now affected by, and some of those people were less [indiscernible] some leave as we go through.

Yes well, no, not completely. You're right. Most of it was done invested at the back end of 2017, or early in 2019. There are one or two [indiscernible].

So CSSC, sorry, migration, I misheard your other questions. On CSSC migration, we are not anticipating that in the CSSC contract, that there is going to be a fast move on basically third-party bought-in airtime. We're not in complete control of that and we're starting, obviously, from this approach very dominantly for third-party. Our objective in that contract I guess off to base by the end of the five years.

So we have GX as - as possible that’s up to or exactly how that will go. I think, very actively. But the same is true of our [indiscernible] We have recapped the three use, U.S. Government, Maritime and Aircraft. Those three and we're optimistic about the prospects about working that customer prospect [indiscernible] but It will take time, move quite slowly, but having the contracts under our management makes it a lot easier to manage that including by operating [indiscernible].

Giles Thorne

Thank you its Giles Thorne from Jefferies, I had three question please. First of all Maritime, is there anything in the failure so far of Iridium to the approval for the hardware? Does it suggest to you that this window before I-6 comes online actually won’t be a window [indiscernible]. Second question is I will stick with Maritime. Marlink, with their ceiling VSAT products, have twice in the past 18 months, doubled the speed, but you get with that products? What does that tell you or concern you about the evolution of the VSAT market over the short to medium term? And then lastly, Thales has now joined [indiscernible] of Boeing and its related [indiscernible] it actually starts on Monday. It actually starts on Monday. 2016 everyone witnessed around what ViaSat agreement in 2017. Everyone was a bit more sanguine. Going into 2018 and I appreciate, Rupert, for actually seeing that but going into 2018, what do you think the mood of music will be around finally manufacturing [Technical Difficulty]?

Rupert Pearce

Did you mean the IMO and CMBS [Multiple Speakers].

Giles Thorne

No I didn’t, I mean the two product has not being signed off for interference?

Rupert Pearce

Okay, I would say that interesting Intel used to be, I mean, like all of our other future competitors, we pretend in planning to if they are going to arrive on time to deliver what they said they are going to deliver. Although it’s hard to see how we didn’t [indiscernible] to deliver at top end of the fleet they are offering at scale through one ship alone maybe, but since we get two, three ships. Our experience have told in previous service offering they don’t scale and they have growth spectrum in it.

And as I said earlier to John I'm not fearful really the competition between now and the [Indiscernible] and step forward this next proposition and we have upward potential to take our data rates up to most, a megabit per second in Inmarsat-4, so people want high data speed, they can get it from us already. And I think in terms of the sort of free broadband and the satellite is already installed and the chips in aircraft [Technical Difficulty].

In Marlink, yes I think what we are seeing in the VSAT market, VSAT market is very-very strong to take cut from ship who endorse the connected ship environment. One of the big class agencies, DNV came out recently public and said that they believe the connectivity to take up 40% over the operating cost in running the ship that is pretty fundamental. And it shows the tips of the industry come through this point believes in investing in connectivity to drive efficiency. And when you are in that environment you want more and more bandwidth, you want faster, faster speed, So I think that...

I would say, and if that's the case then continue this - is extremely well positioned to lead us. Because we can to deliver data sheet capacity up, but excellent cost of bit globally and seamlessly back up by all that. We remain very comfortable at where we are and Marlink is one of the of course one of the distribution partner [indiscernible] largest to us of any individual [Technical Difficulty].

Rupert Pearce

Yes satellite orders are down year over year over year, and there are several manufacturing out and who were very worried about the future particularly around geostation satellites. people shouldn’t be worried about us, we are active in the market, we are in one of the - we specialize in part of the market that is on growth as you could see from our results [indiscernible] years.

We have got three satellite program underway, a signal to phase three to involve further investment in a very agile and impactful way, we are not in afraid to continue to invest in the future, because we see growth there. So, I think in satellite in 2018 you are going to see very, very different perspective across our industry which runs under enormous pressure, particularly in areas of enterprise and VSAT and video and I think areas of our business are growing very nicely in the broadband one and [indiscernible] is another.

And then there are very exciting blue sky areas such as the [indiscernible] observation and the satellite way and essentially to even GPS where you are going to see further investments. And there is a lot of investment continues go into [indiscernible]. So I think you will see cautious optimism about the future, because fundamentally, customers, consumers and governments and policy makers want to see the digital device, - there are four billion people that are on present the Internet and people want a lot more data whether it’s broadcast to them or whether it’s broadband. And so as long as we can fix the conundrum of how we deliver that at the right price then I think -.

Giles Thorne

And just as a follow-up to that last point. Is there anything in the guidance for our moderating - that happen here just broadly you are view, you are previously estimated view that replacement cycle could be shorten in this industry is there anything - in the moderating CapEx guidance [Technical Difficulty]?

Tony Bates

No, I think CapEx cycles are short in our industry largely due to customer demand that’s a good thing that you can make customer need the capability for us. We believe we can, I think our focus has been on making sure that we reinvigorate the viability of GX version one at the point when its thesis becomes competitive in a few years. We are very happy with its competitiveness today.

What we don’t want to do, CapEx cycle is shorten is have to keep replacing entire fleets the whole time because that leaves CapEx stranded. We've seen others suffer that fate. As opposed to being the North American, in the broadband market where CapEx is done. And new satellite emerge so that’s the thing.

The power of GX is a global coverage and the fact that gets it, it gets into the key market delivering decades of market leadership and growth. The future will be about incrementally improving the capabilities selectively from a regional basis what customers go most of the time that is low cost CapEx, its high impact CapEx and it has very high returns on investment.

So GX version one gets us into the market for the years to come, GX version two that signal over the horizon a few years will maintain on competitiveness and deliver high returns on incremental growth. So, we think we have got a very nice model here that will be impossible to replicate and that’s already a global customer.

Actually if you don’t mind, I will go quickly to the phone, because we have got people with phone we will come back in the room. So, I don’t know how this is going to work, but we will long-term I can see listed this some other questions. Would you guys ask your question?

Michael Hill

Hi, good morning, Michael Hill form UBS. I just want to check on the Maritime slides. Did you stepped away from the mix going through your, what we are actually doing in the retail market, retail pricing, but very [indiscernible] and then medium-term. And then also just on the of [Technical Difficulty]. Thank you so much.

Tony Bates

I will deal with the first question very quickly Michael, very simple with saying surprising delisting in detailed pricing in Maritime, We had priced in to our assumptions, some further declines in 2017 and through 2018 and beyond, I know There is not much been off the space [indiscernible] something that is easing or price pressures in marketplace, consistent with what we said at the end of 2016 actively. It didn’t responsibly to [indiscernible] moderated a little.

Rupert Pearce

Michael than I had a question correctly about FX, you are asking that one to get back to the exchange rate [indiscernible].

Michael Hill

So, if you assume FX rate 1.4 to roughly where we are right now 2018. What would that means [indiscernible] profitability 300, 310 or any color you can give us around the range funding.

Rupert Pearce

I think to, FX is those an impact from our five primary impact is on the space. This chunk of that is in sterling as an issue against the dollar also Euros, Canadian dollars [Technical Difficulty]. But basically if we move something like high spends as might go around $10 million [Technical Difficulty].

Michael Hill

After low single-digit [indiscernible] the cost increase starts including the FX impact this year or is that kind of on an organic basis.

Rupert Pearce

I think the simple way of describing is within our numbers, $10 million [indiscernible]. There is lots of puts and takes around it. Not trying to focus the guidance to say it’s that number and if you want to adjust the change it currency -with lots of puts and takes around it. What we are really just to trying to saying here is it’s in my sort of ballpark, clearly if we go through the year for 18 months and if we go through the year everybody will end up counting [indiscernible] but right now currency is there, it’s a little bit of pain, but it’s not to…

Michael Hill

Great, thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Alright, we will give it another go going to the phone shall we?

Operator

Its Star One to ask a question from Wilton Fry, of Royal Bank of Canada. Please go ahead.

Wilton Fry

Yes hi, hopefully you can hear me this time. You have the Chinese President in your office, just couple of years ago, it’s good to see you got your pyramid back and you got China and India, sitting on the top of that. Looking really to launch I-5 F4 satellite that’s currently sitting at 117 degree East, which is bank pretty much over Beijing. So is that the final slot for that bird, can you quantify the Chinese opportunity and specifically what you are going to do with that particular bird. Thank you.

Tony Bates

Thank you Wilton, well yes, I-5 F4 for is at 117 East it’s going to depart there shortly on route to bringing to use some other real estate for our future satellite, but it is possible to land out back as 117 we are still baking of different business opportunities for that satellite. As I said before, we will do that until the moment we have to make the final decision, and I-5 F4 hasn’t entered commercial service yet.

We do think China and the [indiscernible] region is a very exciting business opportunity for us and we will continue to work that, but see for different ways and which we can do that. I-5 F4is just one of them, as you will recognize we already have extensive Chinese capacity at the moment. So China, India big growth opportunities for us over the next five years or so, and we probably saw good news in India that we have granted market right spend, we will continue for the infrastructure in India as well, so both are them are big opportunities.

Operator

We are going to now take our next question Arun Seshadri from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead

Arun Seshadri

Yes, hi this is Arun Seshadri from Credit Suisse. Just wanted to - three simple questions. One, on the Maritime side, obviously, on the VSAT high-bandwidth portion of the market, big growth happening. I just wanted to get a sense of broader, till 2020, is your ambition to continuously grow share there or are you satisfied with maintaining share in a fast-growing market? And then secondly, on the Aviation side, indirect cost in the high 2017 and 2018, and then I think Tony said, will be stable from there on. Just wanted to get what gives you confidence that beyond 2018, basically, 2019 and onwards, that those indirect costs will be stable. And then finally, on the Government side, just wanted to understand beyond 2018 are you confident of mid single digit growth or better or is that very hard to predict at this point. Thanks.

Tony Bates

Okay, Thanks Arun. very quickly we see significant potential in years to come to continue to grow Maritime market. In the mid market clearly the answer is no, we have got very, very sizable market share and we are going to hold on that, that’s the focus there.

And the upper end of the market in VSAT, we are beginning of the journey or growing big market share into VSAT and we are going to push that as hard as we can. Including by creating tailored offering, for discrete parts of the VSAT market, the specialists like crews, like mega yachts, like OSEs. And I think there is real potential for us to improve the market share there.

And finally of course in smaller vessel, it’s a clean slate, no one has much market share because the market is just beginning to exits, we intent to be very aggressive in capturing the lion’s share of that. There is plenty of good news to come there. In in-flight connectivity our confidence is that the indirect cost will start to moderate and steady in fact should begin to drop away within the next five years, it’s based on couple of things.

The first is that we needed to attract a level of scale to be able to win business globally and support service activation. Once you hit that scale you don’t need to scale further, you then need to process your pipeline into delay. And that pretty much where we are today. But secondly we also set this direct business up in order to convince our channel to jump on board.

Two years ago we didn’t have a kind of ability that we do today to bring our channels to the table and start selling to actively, now we do. And you are beginning to see in a win increasingly active behaviors by our channel like Honeywell and Thales and Rockwell Collins and SITAONAIR and others.

And I'm sure that distribution channel will be joined by a new players and as a portion of our overall sales direct sales will begin to drop away and that's a good thing that's taking us back to our traditional model. So that's why we are confident over the horizon that our indirect costs will start to moderate.

And No, we are not going to give you our growth numbers absolute growth numbers for government because we don’t get drawn on individual growth trajectories per business unit, we like to sell a diversified overall play over the next five years, but what we are trying to communicate in today's statements about government isn’t lack of confidence in government.

We are very well placed, we are the number one player in the world now and we are structurally very strong in terms of the needs of government both new governments adopting space base capabilities and old government renewing and invigorating and augmenting their capabilities.

Things that hold us back in the short-term will be the drop away of the Boeing take-or-pay to normalize levels or i.e. the levels of their actual revenues and there is bit of lumpiness and bumpiness and just the fact that our tempo levels remain low and budget constraint first strings remained height.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t grow, it just means you neither pick the Q4 growth rates of negative 13% nor the year rate of positive 11%. In the middle of that is modest near-term growth through our business is very well positioned diversified and with the prospects of inflecting as of tempo changes.

Arun Seshadri

Great. Thanks.

Rupert Pearce

Okay, I think what Tony is just passing and saying we deal with the remaining question one-to-one after this meeting over Rob. I think we have pretty much used out - yes we have used up all of our time through the 10:30. So those of you who had your hands up in the room, we will deal with you one-on-one. I declare this meeting is over. Thank you very much indeed.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.