Video: Mutual Fund Tragedy, ROE, And The Time Horizon

He talks about this, as well as the pitfalls of ROE (return on equity) and how to think about the time horizon.

President of Investment Research at Valuentum Brian Nelson, however, explains why you should know better than to think stocks can easily be divided up as such.

Hi Folks,

This is the 16th episode of a series that I have started called "Off the Cuff," where I get in front of the camera and talk for about 10 minutes in each episode. It's low-tech, I know - but it's "authen-tech." I like that. I'll do my best to incorporate feedback and questions going forward, so stay tuned. We have a number of the videos already filmed. We're now up to 18 content-packed videos!

In this episode, I want to bring to your attention my view that there are not really growth and value stocks. What I believe is that growth will always be a component of value. How can it not? I think the industry is now going full speed ahead down a slippery slope in finance, once the growth-versus-value door was opened. Lots of widespread speculation! In this episode, I also talk about the the pitfalls of return on equity, and how to think about the time horizon.

Give these videos and the discussions time to get warmed up, too. They're not made to be fancy. I don't like bells and whistles. They're made to be conversational. I hope you enjoy this 16th episode and those that follow. Let me know what you think. Don't forget to comment. Thanks!

