EU Counter-Tariffs Proposal Is Raising Prospects Of Trade War

It did not take long after President Trump proposed tariffs on imports of steel & aluminum of 25% & 10% respectively, for one of America's main trade partners to announce counter-measures meant to hurt American products in kind. As is the case with many things in the EU it now has to seek the approval of each individual country, which means that it is by no means a done deal. If it does get approval from all EU states however, it will mean that a number of US products, ranging from metals & other industrial goods, to orange juice may be affected. At this point, based on an article I read on a Romanian news site, the total value of American goods affected with a proposed 25% counter-tariff is estimated at $3.5 billion. This by itself is by no means a huge hit to American economic interests, but the inevitable question arises whether this might be only the beginning of a trend which will lead to more and more trade barriers between the world's two largest economies, and perhaps throughout the world.

Reasons to expect more tariffs and counter-tariffs to come.

If the European Commission's proposal of counter-sanctions gets through the objections of the EU's national governments, it will in effect be a rebuff to Trump's claim that trade relations were unfair, therefore the tariffs were needed to bring it back in proper balance. The US administration could potentially view such a retaliatory move as a reason to go for another round of tariffs on EU goods. There are in fact some indications that the current US administration would very much like to take a swing at European car imports. Europe's proposed counter-tariffs may be just the excuse needed to trigger such a significant escalation.

Even though the EU announced a swift response, pending national level approval, I do believe that it is in fact the EU which is the least likely to be eager to escalate such a trade war. Trade surpluses can be a wonderful thing for the economy, but at the same time it puts the ones who have such a surplus with its trading partners at a potential disadvantage when dealing with such a situation.

As we can see, the EU has been running a constant & sizable trade surplus in the trade in goods, and even a slight surplus in services. I can speak from personal experience having lived on both sides of the pond that the North American consumer is far more open to European goods than the other way around. In effect, consumer preferences make for a natural trade advantage for the Europeans, if trade were to have as few barriers as possible. It is precisely because of this that the US has the advantage when pushing for trade barriers, while making EU retaliation self-defeating to some extent. Taking this fact into consideration, if the proposed European Commission plan for retaliation will be approved, it will in my view most certainly lead to the US introducing further tariffs on EU goods.

Reasons to expect no further escalation.

There is still a chance that there will be no EU retaliation for the Trump tariff. It is enough for only a few countries, or in theory just one of the 28 to reject the plan, in order to prevent the whole thing from happening. If it does happen, there is also still a chance that the Trump administration will not retaliate, as I currently expect it wants to do by hitting Europe's auto industry. It may be that the administration may face some significant pressures in order to avoid further escalation. If the Trump administration does respond by introducing a tariff on European cars, it may still not lead to an escalation that will take us beyond a point of no return. This scenario might only occur if the tariff were to be more symbolic rather than significant. In other words, it would not do a great deal of damage to European car exports to the US, therefore the Europeans might decide to forego another counter-round. At this point, I am still hoping for such an outcome, because the alternative might be very unpleasant for everyone involved.

In the event that US car tariff levels would become punitive, I do believe that it would be the point of no return. Equally important would be the effect it would have on countries in East-Central Europe, which currently tend to be more pro-American on balance compared with their West European counterparts. Many people might not be aware of the fact that their Mercedes or Audi may have been produced in Hungary, not Germany. Even if the cars are assembled in Germany, at least some components are made in the Eastern part of the EU. The loss of goodwill towards the US in that region would most likely unleash some of the more hostile forces in Europe, making it very likely that EU countermeasures against the US would become outright vicious.

Probable consequences.

While I am personally not a huge fan of unrestricted globalization, I also think that engaging in mutually punitive and acrimonious trade wars is by no means the answer to resolving many of the legitimate concerns of electorates that increasingly may feel negatively impacted by globalization. Such a trade environment would in fact lead to both economies suffering, and together with that, many of the same people who currently feel victimized by the process of globalization will be hurt once more.

While there is no sure way of knowing how such a trade war, which might in fact spread beyond US-EU relations will affect the broader economy, stock markets, and the overall state of global finance, on balance one can expect the net result to be negative. How bad it might get, would depend on what shape & form the escalation would take. Some of the obvious effects will be an increase in inflation, as well as interest rates as a side-effect. I personally wonder whether our economies are ready for such a scenario, given that we are now entirely well-adapted to a low interest rate environment. By "well-adapted", I mean that we have taken out loans at all levels of the economy in accordance with the higher debt-carrying capacity that lower interest rates have given us.

It goes without saying that while protectionist policies all around could potentially boost some industries, such as US steel, and by extension other industries like coal, multinationals may find that their global business environment will all the sudden become more difficult. It is also probable that consumer nationalism will kick in as sentiments are whipped up. Americans may shun European or Asian car brands for instance, while their counterparts may do the same, even if the brand's parent company is producing the products regionally. If I were to have to sum up the most likely end result of a potential trade war in one phrase, i would call it "Economic Disruption". Given that industries across the world have been investing based on expectations of business as usual, we could potentially be looking at major capital investment losses. In such an environment, I believe that local brands rather than global brands will start doing significantly better. Although, we should keep in mind that they will most likely be doing better within a worsening economic environment, which might in fact offset the local brand benefits.

