Week 11 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing from last year now makes it 44 out of 50 trading weeks (88.0%) with at least one stock move 10% or greater within a 4 or 5 day trading week.

The streak of breakout stocks gaining greater than 10% in less than 5 trading days continues through 4 straight weeks with CLSD +92.58% in three days and 2 others up more than 15%.

Breakout Forecast Selections for Week 11:

Market conditions continue with extreme volatility. My momentum gauge surged positive at the end of the week to a value of 57 up significantly from the prior week 10 at a value of 35. Volatility in the market remains at high levels, but has shown increasing positive momentum that should carry into Week 11.

Total Return Chart: +71.12%

My momentum gauge is based on the size of the list of positive and negative screened momentum stocks. The negative momentum indicator has decreased from 42 last week to 25 this week. The positive momentum indicator has increased significantly to 57. The all time low for positive momentum selections is 10 (during week 6) and all time high is 120 (August 2017).



This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 5 healthcare, 2 technology and 1 industrial goods. I continue to see strong signals of breakouts across the biotech sector as detailed in my biotech sector report and increasing strength in the technology sector in my most recent sector report. The past Week 10 Breakout Forecast can be found here.



The two new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Mitek Systems (MITK) - Technology / Application Software Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) - Healthcare / Biotechnology



These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. As I continue to observe, strong momentum events usually last from one to three weeks and may encounter some substantial decline before returning again to positive gains.

These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Proposed entry points for each of the selected stocks are as close to the highlighted prices in yellow on the charts at market open. All stocks are selected for high short-term breakout results over one to three weeks.

Breakout Stock Charts for Week 11

Note: all breakout stocks are selected based on my algorithm to increase the frequency of 10% gains within a short period of time. Price targets are estimated through an unrelated technical charting process for those who are looking for estimated exit points, however it is possible the momentum in these selections can move well beyond the initial target.



Pick #1: Mitek Systems (MITK) - Technology / Application Software

Price Target: 9.60

MITK has strong technical parameters for breakout selection this week with increasing RSI, money flow, and other key indicators. The price chart shows a successful double bottom pattern with strong positive momentum recovery to resistance at 8.45. This surge of strong momentum across a number of technical and sentiment indicators supports a breakout above the resistance and a retest of the upper limit of the price channel as it did back in early January.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions.

Pick #2: Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: 8.00

NTEC has strong technical parameters for breakout selection this week with increasing RSI, money flow, and other key indicators. The price chart shows an early breakout of the previous wedge pattern and a reversal toward a new positive price channel that may soon test resistance at $8/share.

Intec Pharma is developing an improved delivery method of carbidopa/levodopa for Parkinson's disease.





Breakout Forecast Performance Results:

Total Breakout portfolio returns by week for the past 5 weeks are listed below through the end of last week to illustrate the rolling returns of prior top performers and total portfolio returns:



Breakout Forecast Portfolio gains past 5 weeks / Top 3 Performing Stocks Week 10 +15.32% / (CLSD) +67.53% (INFI) +22.01% (CCXI) +15.00% Week 9 +13.09% / (VCEL) +58.22% (ARWR) +27.76% (FBIO) +22.83% Week 8 +14.87% / (FATE) +50.86% (DRNA) +35.64% (CDXS) +20.26% Week 7 +16.32% / (EGAN) +36.60% (ABCD) +30.21% (FEYE) +18.60% Week 6 +4.66% / (CCXI) +26.98% (HAIR) +13.01% (GERN) +10.24%



For those who are new to this short-term selection method I would highly recommend that you review the end of year performance summary and the links to methodology articles about how these high volatility, typical low cap, breakout selections work. Basically, I am trying to maximize the frequency of substantial positive returns using the parameters that resulted from my published doctoral research by focusing on the most volatile sector of stocks.



2018 YTD Chart: +29.93%

Cumulative return with 1-Week holding period.





The next charts shows the cumulative return for a longer fixed 2-week holding period instead of the 1 week holding period charted above. Because 2-week holding periods overlap with weekly selections, I have separated it into two charts, Odd and Even weeks:

Using 2-week holding periods, the ODD Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned 27.64% compared to 6.89% for the S&P 500 YTD over the same holding periods. The EVEN Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned 9.83% compared to 0.72% of the S&P 500 in the equivalent 2-week holding period.



Chart 1. Odd 2-Week Holding Chart 2. Even 2-Week Holding

Additional Value & Momentum Portfolio Returns:

Full portfolio composition reports are exclusive to members, however additional articles on the different categories of portfolios and samples of research provided to subscribers are listed in my public research profile.

As always, I wish you the very best in all your investments! JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

