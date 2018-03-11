AT&T: Upside Whether The Time Warner Deal Closes Or Not

The Time Warner deal is currently in limbo, but that doesn't really matter. AT&T has upside in either scenario.

AT&T's (T) bid to buy Time Warner (TWX) has been the biggest news maker for the company over the last year. The good news is I see a lot of value in AT&T whether the deal closes or not. My opinion is based on two different discounted cash flow models, both which conservatively predict 26% upside potential. At the core of this is AT&T's excellent free cash flow production, which supports a massive dividend and is expected to increase to record levels during 2018.

Recap of Events

In October, 2016, AT&T agreed to buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion. Everything appeared to be progressing during the 1st half of last year, but it became apparent last fall the deal was in trouble and there would likely be an anti-trust battle that would ensue. On November 20th, 2017, the U.S. Justice Department officially sued AT&T to block the deal. According to Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department:

The merger would greatly harm American consumers. It would mean higher monthly television bills and fewer of the new, emerging innovation options that consumers are beginning to enjoy."

The Justice Department has said they remain open to negotiating a settlement. This likely means selling off specific assets. Many have pointed to CNN as being one of those assets that might need to be let go to make the deal happen. DirecTV has been another talked about option. There will likely be a resolution by April 22nd of this year. After that date, Time Warner can walk away from the deal without penalty.

AT&T's Financial Snapshot

AT&T's sales deteriorated by 2% during 2017, which was a result of declines in legacy wireline services and wireless service revenues. Even with that, free cash flow and profits were still strong. The large jump in net income and EPS reflects a one-time gain from recent tax legislation. Adjusted EPS for 2017 was $3.05, compared to $2.10 and $2.84 in the prior years, so this was still an improvement.

AT&T does have a debt problem, which has escalated to a negative net cash position that's deep in the red. The large increase in cash and debt during 2017 was in preparation of the Time Warner deal, so that might go away if the deal falls through. AT&T should be able to work debt down at some point given excess free cash flow and also because of consolidation in the telecommunications and entertainment industries. Quite simply, there's just not going to be many large companies left to acquire.

Data Source: Google Finance

My favorite thing about AT&T is its massive quarterly dividend, which started way back in 1984. Quite simply, any investor would have a hard time finding a larger and more consistent dividend stock. With a yield that's currently 5.40%, AT&T is one of the best blue-chip stocks for an income oriented investor and it appears to be sustainable for the future. This is because AT&T's payout ratio has averaged 64% over the last 3 fiscal years. That's pretty good given how high the yield is and provides plenty of room for growth and safety.

The good news is that 2018 looks great. On a standalone basis, AT&T expects adjusted EPS in the $3.50 range and free cash flow of about $21 billion (big improvements over 2017). That would be a record amount of free cash flow and put the dividend payout ratio at about 57%.

No Time Warner Acquisition - 26% Upside Expected

I expect 26% upside based on this simple, single-stage model with some conservative assumptions. First, I only assume a 2% long-term growth rate, which should be accomplished just be inflation. Second, I've assumed this years free cash flow to be $17.5 billion, which is significantly less than AT&T's 2018 projection and also less than its average over the last 3 full fiscal years. Last, I've assumed a beta of only 1, which is more than all online sources I've found. Keep in mind that this model is very sensitive to beta, so a higher figure is more conservative because it increases the required rate of return.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g).

CF1 = 2018's free cash flow, which I've estimated at $17.5 billion

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

If I change some of the assumptions to be more aggressive, the upside is also significantly higher. For example, If I assume 3% long-term growth, $18 billion free cash flow this year, and a beta of 0.75x, upside increases to 104%.

AT&T is also attractively valued based on historic multiples (Note - data provided by Reuters):

Forward P/E of 10.7x is 19% less than its five-year average of 13.2x.

Forward PEG of 1.1x is 50% less than its five-year average of 2.2x.

Price/Sales of 1.4x is 7% less than its five-year average of 1.5x.

Time Warner Acquisition Is Approved - 26% Upside Expected

I consider this two-stage model conservative for all the same reasons as in my single-stage model. I've assumed a conservative amount of free cash flow and a low long-term growth rate. Year 1 corresponds to 2018 and assumes no benefit from the Time Warner acquisition. Again, $17.5 billion in free cash flow is significantly less than what AT&T predicts for the year. Year 2 cash flow assumes $4 billion in additional free cash flow from the Time Warner acquisition. This is conservative and less than what the Time Warner produced during 2017, which was $4.42 billion. Years 3-5 assume $1 billion in cost synergies. After this period, free cash flow is assumed to grow at 2%. I also assume that 1.097 billion shares are added with the transaction given it's partially financed with stock.

Conclusion

AT&T is the cornerstone of many dividend investors' portfolios, and now is a great time to buy based on my discounted cash flow analysis. I believe the market continues to penalize the company for the possibility the Time Warner deal doesn't occur. However, my discounted free cash flow analysis shows AT&T is undervalued given either scenario. In addition to strong free cash flow and a huge dividend, I also like AT&T's Forward P/E of 10.7x and a PEG ratio of 1.1x. AT&T rarely trades this cheap and I consider now a great time to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.