SPHD: Slide Was Expected, What's Next?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. As a fund focused on high yield, I believe it will see some short-term price gains as inflation concerns have eased, on the backdrop of a positive jobs report this week (3/9/18). Furthermore, SPHD has suffered as the real estate sector has seen broad declines, yet I believe that offers a value-driven opportunity for new positions. Finally, I expect SPHD to experience strong dividend growth this year, which will help maintain the fund's yield spread over other income-oriented investments.

Background

First, a little about SPHD. The fund's objective is to seek investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, which is composed of 50 securities that historically have provided high dividend yields and low volatility. SPHD currently trades at $39.90 and pays out monthly distributions. It's current yield is listed at 4.14%, noticeable higher than many dividend ETFs. I covered SPHD back in December and cautioned investors away from the fund, which turned out to be the right move. Since then, SPHD has seen a negative total return of 5%. While not terrible in isolation, it is especially weak considering the broader S&P 500 is up roughly 2% during the same time period. While some of my concerns from December still exist, I feel that the correction now offers a much more reasonable valuation for SPHD. I believe the fund has a good chance of trending higher from here, and will explain why in detail below.

Jobs Report and Interest Rate Outlook

One of the biggest stories out this week is the February jobs report, so it is important to consider any impact it will have on SPHD. Overall, the jobs report is a huge win, with February's job growth clocking in 50% higher than expected by economists, and 313,000 jobs created. The stark increase in jobs also pulled in the long-term unemployed, as more people returned to the labor force and we saw the labor participation rate rise 0.3% to 63%. Despite these strong jobs numbers, wage growth increased less than expected, with only a .01% rise, resulting in minimal inflationary pressure.

So what does this mean for SPHD? Given the current low interest rate environment, strong jobs numbers could actually harm dividend-focused funds, as inflationary fears could pressure the Fed to raise interest rates faster than anticipated. While this is a real concern, the good news is, given the slow wage gains, this does not appear to be happening this time around. Strong jobs numbers are good for the broader economy, so dividend funds stand to benefit. Without the resulting inflationary pressure, the Fed may not be tempted to increase their rate outlook, which is a double win for SPHD. One of the primary reasons for the lack of wage growth is directly tied to the increasing labor force participation rate. More entrants into the work force allowed employers to attract workers without substantially raising wages. Time will tell is this scenario continues throughout the year, but short-term this is extremely bullish for dividend funds.

For further proof these jobs numbers have not changed the interest rate outlook, see the below chart from CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements.

Source: CME Group

As you can see, the market is still predicting only three hikes this year. The market was rattled last month on the belief that the Fed could increase its outlook to four increase, but the jobs report did little to boost that sentiment. There is currently a 35.3% chance of four (or more) interest rate increases this year, which is only up slightly since yesterday, when the figure stood at 33.8% Therefore, the jobs report, despite being very strong, did little to impact the interest rate outlook. Both of those trends positively impact SPHD.

Dividend Growth - Very Likely

As we move in to 2018, dividend funds are expected to face some pressure because of interest rate hikes, which I just discussed in the previous paragraph. However, not all dividend funds will be equally impacted and, given SPHD's recent drop, it's yield above 4% bests many alternative dividend ETFs. While nice in comparison, I also believe this yield will be headed higher, all other things being equal, because of SPHD's history and the benefits of tax reform. To illustrate, I have compiled the chart below detailing SPHD's dividend payouts and dividend growth rate over the past few years:

Year Total Distributions YOY Dividend Growth Rate 2017 $1.33 -11.33% 2016 $1.50 27.11% 2015 $1.18 9.26%

While SPHD saw negative dividend growth last year, it still has a strong history of boosting its dividend. Also importantly, so far in 2018 SPHD has increased its payout, returning roughly $.29/share over the first two months of the year. If we annualized this amount, it equates to almost a 31% dividend growth rate since last year. While that may seem aggressive, it has a better chance of happening this year than ever before, thanks largely to recent tax reform. The reduction in the corporate tax rate to 21% will likely improve free cash flow broadly across the economy, and I expect to see dividend increases as an effect of this legislation. In fact, according to a survey done by Morgan Stanley last month, 43% of tax cut savings are expected to benefit investors in the form of stock buybacks and dividends. This is great news for investors, and especially dividend investors. If these gains do materialize, SPHD would see its yield rise aggressively, which will help the fund buffer some of the effects of Fed rate increases.

Real Estate - Still Mixed

A primary reason why I previously cautioned against SPHD has to do with its large exposure to the real estate sector, a sector I expected to under-perform in 2018 for a number of reasons. So far this year, that prediction has panned out, and that has hurt SPHD as it represents almost 20% of the fund's holdings. To illustrate, the chart below shows the real estate sector's year-to-date under-performance (the dark blue line is the return of the Real Estate sector (GSPRE); the light blue line represents the S&P 500):

As you can see, real estate has clearly under-performed by a wide margin, validating my primary concern when I reviewed SPHD back in December. While my short-term outlook was clearly correct, I am still surprised by how large the drop has been, especially considering the market as a whole has ticked upward. While my view last quarter was more long-term in nature, I personally feel this correction in the real estate sector may be too much, too fast, and could represent a nice entry point.

The reason for my shift in thinking is there are some bright spots in this sector, which is now at a much more reasonable valuation compared to the broader market. One, commercial REITs could see increased revenue and profits this year as the economy continues to grow, assuming demand for commercial property remains strong. Two, many real estate developers are set up as "pass through" companies, and the new tax bill has a provision to allow those types of companies to deduct 20% of their income tax-free. Three, and the most recent development, consumer spending has remained very strong, and this is great news for retailers who occupy, and lease, valuable real estate property. Retail sales grew 3.9% in 2017, and the National Retail Federation recently projected industry sales will grow between 3.8 and 4.4 percent this year. Of course, consumers are increasingly moving to online purchases, which will not benefit the real estate sector. While projected online sales are expected to increase between 10 and 12 percent, that still leaves plenty of shopping dollars being spent inside stores and malls. Therefore, while some headwinds remain, I feel much more optimistic about this sector than I did a few months ago, especially considering it is now 7% cheaper.

Bottom-line

SPHD has a focus on high-yield and that is an area I expect to remain in demand as interest rate expectations remain steady, even with a growing economy. While SPHD's performance has lagged since the start of the year, I believe its drop has been a bit overblown, and expect to see the fund move higher from its current level. With dividend growth likely, and a heavy interest in a beaten-down real estate sector, I believe SPHD is currently a value play. It's price to earnings ratio is around 18, well below other dividend funds and the broader market. Despite previous pessimism, I believe SPHD's next move will be higher, and I would encourage investors to begin initiating positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.