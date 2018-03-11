iQiyi: Opportunity Is About To Go Public

This article represents iQiyi under the assumption that Netflix is too expensive for the common investor, and that this IPO may provide a 'second chance' at the video streaming market.

For those of us who feel that we missed the boat for Netflix (NFLX), we may have a second chance. Baidu (BIDU) backed streaming service iQiyi (IQ), pronounced "eye-chee-yee", has filed for an IPO on US exchanges. This Chinese video streaming service has seen incredible growth, especially since last year. Now that the company has stand alone financials available, investors can make a decision of whether or not the same opportunities lie within iQiyi as Netflix. This time, also having the hindsight that financials might not mean everything for a company like this, as shown by the rapid growth in Netflix's popularity.

Source: Variety

IPO Filing

On February 27, 2018 a filing from iQiyi was confirmed. The company filed for a NASDAQ IPO listed under the ticker 'IQ'. Through this IPO, the company plans on raising up to $1.5 billion in capital. However, company affiliates have stated that this number is a "placeholder" and the actual number is expected to be higher. As stated in the SEC filing, management does have a rough estimate of how the proceeds will break down and where the investment will focus on. The breakdown is as follows:

50% of net proceeds will go towards expanding and enhancing content offerings

10% of net proceeds will be used to strengthen technology

40% distributed between working capital and other corporate purposes

Clearly the company is planning to focus on the expansion of its line of original content moving forward. This is no surprise as this will force interested consumers to visit iQiyi in order to view said content (aside from licensing).

Currently iQiyi's parent company is Chinese search giant Baidu (BIDU) with about 80.5% control. Baidu will continue to be the controlling body after the IPO. This is a strong point to consider. As long as Baidu has a considerable amount of skin in the game, iQiyi should have endless backing capital along with an incredible amount of exposure.

Performance

iQiyi boasts some impressive performance metrics for a 'relatively' young company. The company was started in 2010 and, as a comparison, Netflix was started back in 1997.

Although earlier I referred to this as a second chance for those of us who missed out on the Netflix rally, this may prove to be an even more profitable journey. Despite having never posted any profits (we'll discuss this later on), iQiyi boasts an incredibly large user base with impressive performance metrics to match.

Source: F-1

iQiyi reported 50.8 million subscribers at the end of 2017. On the domestic front, Netflix soared after reporting that they grew by ~8 million subscribers to push them to a total (international and domestic) of ~118 million. However, iQiyi also offers a free streaming platform, which is where ad revenue is generated. As a result of this free, ad-supported platform iQiyi reported a whooping 421.3 million mobile MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 424.1 million PC MAUs. Broken down even further, there are 126 million mobile DAUs (Daily Active Users) and 53.7 million PC DAUs. In December 2017, the amount of watched hours hit a large 9.2 billion hours for the month. This is an average of 1.7 hours per day per user. There are more mobile daily users than there are Netflix total subscribers. The sheer size of iQiyi's user base is an incredible asset that cannot be overlooked.

There are over 700 million Chinese with access to internet and this is expected to continue to rise. Along with this there is also an increasing trend in the Chinese middle class and disposable income.

Source: Business Insider

Above, there is an expected decrease in the poor/mass middle classes in China through 2022. As a result, there will be a large spike in upper middle with the affluent class expected to rise slightly. In 2017, the total population of China was reported at 1.39 billion people. Based on the forecast above, 63% of the population is expected to be making at least $16,000 per household. This provides incredible opportunity for iQiyi's already massive user base to grow. As a result, the reliance on advertisement income will fall as the rise in subscribers continues. The chart below forecasts the ever increasing disposable income per capita in China.

*As a side note, this chart references 'CNY' as the currency. This is essentially the same thing as 'RMB', so there is an equivalent exchange rate. (CNY/RMB 1 = $0.16)

From 2008 to 2016, disposable income has more than doubled from CNY 15,780.76 ($2,490.05) to CNY 33,616 ($5,304.27). This is only expected to rise and provides the perfect environment for discretionary services such as iQiyi.

Competition

Although there are plenty of video services in China, competition boils down to 3 major entities: Tencent Video , iQiyi, and Youku (in that order). iQiyi controls 14.73% of the market and is chasing Tencent Video, who has 15.18% of the market.

Source: eMarketer

Although in second place, iQiyi boasts a more engaged audience with 30.8 weekly app opens per user. Compare this to Tencent with 27.9. As shown, these two services are neck and neck. Both of these companies are backed by incredibly powerful parent companies. Tencent Video is backed by Tencent Holdings, a value-added internet giant worth over $540 billion. iQiyi, as we've stated, is backed by internet search monster Baidu.

Tencent Video has gone more in the direction of television as they have secured partnerships with the likes of BBC Worldwide and All3Media. They have also partnered with HBO and NBA. iQiyi on the other hand, has garnered more towards television series and movies gaining partnerships with Paramount, Lionsgate, and Netflix.

Moving forward we can expect these two services to remain in stiff competition. As the market expands not only for the companies themselves, but also for their parent companies, both will gain new users and new subscribers. However, because these companies provide different forms of video streams, it is possible that there will be overlap in subscribers for the two competitors.

Financials

iQiyi generates revenue mainly from two sources: "Membership services" and "Online advertising services". There are 2 additional revenue segments: "Content distribution" and "Other". The 'Membership' and 'Advertising' segments have seen massive growth since 2012 and are expected to continue to boom through 2022. Below is a chart representing the historical and future market totals for China in each of these segments.

Category 2012 2016 2022 CAGR (2016-2022) Membership services RMB 0.4 bil $0.06 bil RMB 12.1 bil $1.91 bil RMB 73.0 bil $11.52 bil 34.9% Online Advertising RMB 6.7 bil $1.06 bil RMB 32.6 bil $5.14 bil RMB 125.8 bil $19.85 bil 25.2%

Source: F-1

It is very important to focus on these two segments as they make up the vast majority of iQiyi's revenues (~83%). As they continue to grow on a macro scale, considering the popularity of the company, it is not absurd to assume that there will be top-line growth as a result. For example, if we take a look at 2016 revenue breakdowns and compare them to the total market for each segment, we find that iQiyi is extremely well positioned.

In 2016, 'Membership' revenues were RMB 3.76 bil ($0.59 bil) which equates to 31% of the market. 'Advertising' revenue was RMB 5.65 ($0.89 bil), and this equates to 17% of the total market.

Source: F-1

Projecting forward, by 2022 we may see 'Membership' revenues of RMB 22.63 bil ($3.53 bil) and 'Advertising' revenues of RMB 21.39 bil ($3.37 bil). As stated previously, this would represent a CAGR of 34.9% and 25.2% respectively. This does not include the increasing revenues from 'Content distribution' and 'Other' which should continue to see increases as iQiyi remains the dominant figure in the Chinese video streaming category.

Despite the incredible growth iQiyi has seen over the past few years (84% from 2014-2015, 113% from 2015-2016, and 55% from 2016-2017), they are still yet to post a profit. Net loss has been increasing mainly due to the large cost of revenues. These costs account for more money than revenues are bringing in. This is a major headwind for the company but many of these costs are fixed and should decrease as the company focuses on original content.

Another point to address is the changing revenue dependence for iQiyi. In 2015 the company saw a majority of its revenue come from online advertisements. However, this has been changing ever since. iQiyi is gaining popularity among the Chinese population and as a result there is an uptrend in membership services. This a result of an increased focus on original content and on the ability of the company to gain rights to popular content.

Original Content

Being as large and popular as iQiyi is, they do not want to only stream other companies content, they also want to become content producers themselves. As a result of this, iQiyi had a blockbuster year for its original content. As reported in the company's F-1:

"In 2017, our original content accounted for 5 of the top 10 original internet variety shows and 6 of the top 10 original internet drama series in China..."

While producing original content is generally viewed as a positive, it is not cheap. Costs associated with original content production have represented, "...69.5%, 67.1% and 72.6% of our total revenues in 2015, 2016, and 2017." This is not expected to decrease, especially considering the goal to produce more original content. However, these costs tend to be fixed. So while it may be a large amount, it is fixed so management will know what numbers it must reach and this is easier to forecast. In the long term this investment should prove to eventually reach profitability.

iQiyi has shown that they are capable of producing great content that can compete with others. Take "The Lost Tomb" for example. This drama series generated over 100 million views within the first 24 hours of release on the platform. Since, the series has been able to grab over 4 billion views. Other popular hits include "The Mystic Nine", which broke 'The Lost Tomb's' record by achieving over 200 million views on its debut day, and "Burning Ice".

The ability to continue to produce original content, which is only available to paying subscribers, will be a major factor in driving future growth. As word spreads, and the demand to view certain shows increases, we can expect to see a rise in subscribers. This is why the financials shown earlier, we can see that iQiyi's revenue base is starting to become a majority subscriber revenue as opposed to advertisement.

Conclusion

iQiyi may have the potential to be a second chance investment. This does not happen often, but for those who missed Netflix but love the potential of video streaming, especially in a quickly developing economy such as China, this is the company for you. After the IPO, we will see an increase in original content which will spur an increase in subscribers if produced properly. Couple this with the increasing strength of the Chinese economy (growing middle class and disposable income) and the landscape for iQiyi is growing.

Although net losses are increasing, this has been proven to not be the major factor in a company in this space. If an investor is focusing on the profits, then iQiyi is not yet the company to be in. We are expecting this to become a net gain in the future but Netflix has shown that profits are not always important in the beginning.

There is question as to how far iQiyi will grow. Will it stop in China? Will it focus on the rest of Asia? These should be answered after the company is public in future earning calls. This should not be a deciding factor as China itself holds over 1 billion people so the market is huge. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock after it is made public.

