Twilio Is Good, But Volatile - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/9/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, March 9.

Bullish Calls

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL): They are buying more properties. It's a speculative buy.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA): They may have something for Multiple Sclerosis. Cramer likes the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN): It's a speculative buy.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO): Their business is booming after ups and downs. It's a good situation but it can be volatile.

Bearish Calls

Apache (NYSE:APA): "I screwed up on Apache. I thought that they had more oil and less natural gas. It was my bad. It was a charitable trust pick and I suggest that you do not hold onto the stock either way. There are a lot better ways to be in the oil patch."

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX): Cramer's trust bought the stock much lower but he cannot recommend buying at the current price.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.