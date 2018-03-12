Twilio Is Good, But Volatile - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/9/18)

Includes: AMRN, APA, ATRA, DVAX, TELL, TWLO
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

There are better stocks than Apache.

Don't buy Dynavax Technologies at current price.

Tellurian and Amarin are speculative buys.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, March 9.

Bullish Calls

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL): They are buying more properties. It's a speculative buy.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA): They may have something for Multiple Sclerosis. Cramer likes the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN): It's a speculative buy.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO): Their business is booming after ups and downs. It's a good situation but it can be volatile.

Bearish Calls

Apache (NYSE:APA): "I screwed up on Apache. I thought that they had more oil and less natural gas. It was my bad. It was a charitable trust pick and I suggest that you do not hold onto the stock either way. There are a lot better ways to be in the oil patch."

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX): Cramer's trust bought the stock much lower but he cannot recommend buying at the current price.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.