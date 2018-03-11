Is Zscaler's IPO Overvalued?

The growth has been very impressive, but the company will not be able to do the same forever.

We believe that the IPO is being sold at a very expensive price, as competitors are trading at a cheaper market valuation.

We will use a comparable multiples method to get an intrinsic valuation of Zscaler.

Introduction

From now on, we will be assessing the fastest-growing companies in the US and the new IPOs. We commenced doing so, since, in our view, there is a lot to review in this space.

Today, we will provide an analysis of Zscaler, Inc (ZS), which is right now preparing for its IPO. In Marc 2018, the shares are expected to commence trading at $10-$12. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are working on the sale of 10 million shares.

What will you find in this piece? We will review the activities of the company, its competitors, the total outstanding shares including the convertible securities, and the price to be paid by new shareholders. Our main thesis is that the shares are being sold at somewhat overhyped price.

Zscaler, Inc

Zscaler was founded in 2007. The company was an early adopter, which was able to predict that the internet would be the new corporate network thanks to new cloud technologies.

The company noted in its prospectus that it was pioneer in the design of a "security cloud that represents a fundamental shift in the architectural design and approach to network security." The company seems like an interesting opportunity, as it is capitalizing on the new way the businesses operate:

Organizations are increasingly relying on internet destinations for a range of business activities, adopting new external SaaS applications for critical business functions and moving their internally managed applications to the public cloud, commonly known as Infrastructure-as-a-Service,or IaaS. [Source]

What's the company offering?

Zscaler enables secure migration of corporate applications from the client's data center to the cloud. Two services are offered:

ZscalerTM Internet Access or ZIATM: securely connects users to externally managed applications, including SaaS applications and internet destinations, regardless of device, location, or network. The solutions is meant to be designed so that malware cannot reach corporate data.

Zscaler Private Access or ZPATM: offers authorized users secure and fast access to internally managed applications hosted in enterprise data centers, or the public cloud. In comparison with VPNs, this solution makes the connection between the user and a specific application so that a network is not necessary. As a result, the system is more secure.

How big is the market?

The prospectus reads that an amount of $17.7 billion annually is expended on security applications, which would not be necessary with the platform provided by Zscaler.

The next question is whether the company will be able to get a piece of the cake. To be honest, the company has already done a terrific work and has exhibited significant growth. Undoubtedly, after the results of the last year, it is the perfect time to do an IPO.

Growth

As mentioned, the most recent results have been astonishing. The revenue has gone from $53.7 million in 2015 to $125.7 million in 2017. It is more than 50% CAGR, which is quite impressive. Have a look at the following image: Source

However, from this image, we are able to see the first issue. The most significant expense in the P&L is the sales and marketing expenses. The company is paying approximately 63% of its revenues in sales expenditure. Additionally, it has been growing these expenses also at a high rate; 39% to 76% increase in the last three years.

What is our take?

As the company has been operating since 2007, we believe that it had already time to show its products to many companies. In our view, this fact and the fact that the company is heavily expending in sales to sell its software mean that it did not design a game changer platform. It is a great solution, but requires quite a bit of investment in sales expense.

As a result, we believe that if the company decreases the amount of sales, the revenues will not grow as much. It may be easy to go from $32 million invested in sales expenditure to $56 million. The growth obtained was impressive. However, now that the company spends $79 million in sales, it will be more difficult to expend 75% more in 2018, because the company will have no cash. As of January 31, 2018, the company showed $71 million in cash holding in the balance sheet.

In conclusion, we will not be expecting the same marketing expenses in the future, so the sales figure may not grow at the same pace. In line with this rationale, in our view, it does not make any sense to believe that revenue growth will stay at 50% CAGR. While many people out there are noting this detail to promote the IPO, the investors need to be aware.

Valuation

We opted to revise the EV/Revenues ratio of other competitors to calculate what should be the intrinsic value of the shares. Many of them have somewhat different capital structure and are larger, thus readers may say that they cannot be compared. Fair enough; however, we believe that it would give an approximate metric to assess the value of this business.

Independent IT security vendors, such as Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and Symantec Corporation, which offer a broad mix of network and endpoint security products. [Source]

Have a look at the EV/Revenue of each of them:

Given the size of Zscaler, the most suitable peer could be FTNT. In addition, PANW and SYMC could be ignored, as they hold debt while Zscaler does not.

Let's turn the page and see the expected EV that Zscaler should have. The revenue in 2017 was $125 million. Thus, using an EV/EBITDA range of 5x-8x, the EV should be between $625 million and $1,000 million.

Let's go now to the market capitalization. The company has no debt, but holds $87 million in cash. As a result, the market cap should be approximately equal to $721-$1,087 million. Other people may get other figures using the balance sheet for the period ended in January 2018. However, the figures don't change a lot.

Now, let's take into account the total shares outstanding. The company is selling 10 million shares, but there is approximately 108 million convertible preferred stock that can be converted into one common stock. Additionally, there is common stock issued before the IPO.

Applicable percentage ownership prior to this offering is based on 157,998,166 shares of common stock outstanding as of January 31, 2018, after giving effect to the conversion of all outstanding shares of convertible preferred stock into shares of common stock. [Source]

As a result, the estimated value of each share should be between $4.56 and $6.87 ($721-$1,087 million/157,998,166 shares). We can imagine that market participants using a DCF model may be getting a higher number, since the company is growing at a high pace. We did not use this technique, because the FCF and the EBITDA reported by the company are negative.

Conclusion

In this piece, we used a comparable multiples method to assess the valuation of Zscaler shares. In our view, the shares are sold at $10 while the valuation of peers gives a much lower intrinsic valuation. DCF models may provide a higher figure, since the growth is very significant on this name. However, investors need to be careful; as the sales expenditures decrease, we will be expecting the company to lose momentum, which may make the share price decline in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ZS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.