Is It Time To Buy The Dip In National Beverage?

The margin expansion rate is slowing, and will slow more so into the foreseeable future as the competitive landscape tightens.

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) stock is tanking today after the company reported quarterly numbers which missed revenue expectations. The drop in FIZZ stock is the just the most recent leg lower in what has been a stock stuck in a down-trend since September of last year. Although we think FIZZ stock heads higher from here in a 12-plus month window, we also recognize near-term competitive pressures which should dampen investor enthusiasm and keep the stock down over the next several months.

All in all, we think buyers on this dip will make money in a 12-month window, but also believe that a bottom may not be in just yet.

FIZZ data by YCharts

FIZZ stock has soared over the past several years thanks to the company's sparkling water brand, La Croix. As consumers have shifted away from sodas and towards more natural, lighter calorie, healthier alternatives, flavored sparkling water has zoomed in popularity (it seems to strike the perfect balance of flavor and health). La Croix is the undisputed leader in this category, and consequently, sales and profits have zoomed higher over the past several years. FIZZ stock has likewise soared, rising more than 500% over the past 5 years versus an 80% gain for the S&P 500.

FIZZ data by YCharts

It is unlikely, however, that FIZZ stock replicates on its prior 5 year success over the next 5 years for one main reason: competition.

Competition is heating up in the sparkling water category. Most notably, beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP) recently launched its own flavored sparkling water drink called Bubly. Bubly tastes just like La Croix (both Bubly and La Croix have a 3.6/5 rating on Amazon.com (AMZN), while the Washington Post's blind taste test concluded that people couldn't tell the difference between the two). The bottles are also strikingly similar, as both adorn cute designs that are quite marketable. And the two are comparably priced.

In other words, La Croix is now competing against a product that tastes and looks just it. Moreover, Bubly is backed by a massive spending budget from PepsiCo. That is why Bubly has made a dramatic entrance into the sparkling water category, with a huge commercial that aired during the Oscars and ads that are already circulating on Amazon. We searched "La Croix" on Amazon, and were greeted with a Bubly ad on the top of the page.

(Source: Amazon.com)

Because La Croix and Bubly have similar price points, look the same, and have similar tastes, this competition will come down to marketing. La Croix has the advantage there because its already the leader in the sparkling water category with a huge and loyal following. But Bubly has the Pepsi-backed resources to launch a large enough marketing campaign and gain the appropriate distribution (Bubly is already in Target (TGT) stores) to gain market share in the sparkling water category quite quickly. Overall, Bubly is a serious threat to the FIZZ growth narrative.

Bubly also couldn't come at a worst time. Trailing twelve month revenue growth at FIZZ has stagnated in the 17-20% range for the past several quarters. Meanwhile, operating profit and EBITDA growth have slowed dramatically thanks to a slowing rate of margin expansion. With big time competition coming, revenue growth will start to materially slow, while margin growth will come down even more.

(Source: Earnings Press Release)

Overall, over the next 5 years, revenue growth should come to around 15%. Growth will remain big due to secular growth in the sparkling water category, but it will come down from current levels (~20%) due to rising competition. Meanwhile, competition should weigh on the margin expansion narrative, and while margins should continue to grind higher, the rate of expansion will be slower going forward than it has been in the past. All in all, we agree with analysts that this is a 20-25% earnings growth company over the next 5 years (consensus analyst estimates call for 25% earnings growth over the next 5 years, including this year, but over the subsequent 2 years, earnings are expected to rise 20% per year from ~$3.20 to ~$4.60, according to the WSJ). We are modeling for 22.5% earnings growth over the next 5 years, upon completion of this fiscal year.

That is below the level of earnings growth the company has experienced over the past 5 years. Earnings have gone from $1.01 per share in 2013 to presumably $3.27 this year (based on consensus analyst estimates). That equates to roughly 26% earnings growth per year.

Over the past 5 years, the average trailing earnings multiple on FIZZ stock has been around 30x. A 30x trailing multiple for earnings growth of 26% implies a stable PEG ratio of 1.15.

Applying that same PEG to FIZZ stock with 22.5% earnings growth potential, we believe a fair P/E multiple for FIZZ is ~26x. Analyst earnings estimates for next fiscal year are around $4. A 26x multiple on $4 in EPS implies a price target of $104, a level which we expect FIZZ stock to reach over the next 12-plus months.

Overall, we don't see tremendous upside in a 12-plus month window (~15%), but we do think shares are undervalued here and now. They might remain so as competitive pressures from Bubly dampen investor enthusiasm and keep buyers away in the near-term. Longer-term, though, FIZZ stock should head higher from here and head above $100 by this time next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FIZZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.