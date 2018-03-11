Market Volatility Bulletin: Have Increased Q1 EPS Estimates Calmed U.S. Equity Markets Over The Last Month?

A strong jobs report put stocks at the top of their recent trading range and provide fodder for lower volatility.

Market Intro

Bloomberg Economic Calendar

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) got just the jobs report they needed, with strong jobs gains tempered by modest wage increases, to give lift stocks higher. Impressively, the NASDAQ managed to post a new record, which may auger well for further recovery.

Industrial metals and energy products saw the move as bullish, while market responses to inflation (GLD, SLV, IEF) were more modest.

At present, volatility measures are receding, and it appears that risk is for the moment back on while participants try out the hypothesis of low inflation coupled with improving growth.

Shout Out

Today’s shout out goes to Brian Gilmartin, CFA as he asks “ Q1 2018 Earnings Start In A Month – How Have Estimates Changed?”

Usefully, Mr. Gilmartin gives a sector-by-sector breakdown of how Q1 estimates have changed since the beginning of the year:

With the exception of the real estate sector (XLRE), earnings estimates are higher. Frequently EPS estimates get sandbagged lower heading into earnings season, making it far easier for companies to “beat” the recently-lowered bar.

Mr. Gilmartin provides a helpful perspective in relation to the consumer discretionary sector:

Consumer Discretionary, at least the XLY ETF, has Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as 21% of its market cap and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as another 5% so if you think you might be diversified away from Tech owning Discretionary, you just own the other half of FANG.

Depending on how inclined you are to craft concentrated portfolios or to use sector-ETFs, drilling into composition can be an important practice, especially when correlations carry across sectors (eg FANG).

The author provides info relating to forward EPS expectations:

Now, there is plenty of disagreement on which estimates to use (forward vs. trailing, operating vs. GAAP). That’s a fascinating and important topic, but not one fit for the present discussion.

I will interject that the Thomson Reuters data uses forward-operating, which essentially the stand-on-your-tippy-toes version of estimating earnings. This method does carry its theoretical merits, but it is simply worth noting that multiples calculated off these estimates may be underestimates of reality.

The fact is that Thomson Reuters sees strong EPS growth, which is likely a necessary counterbalance if equities are to counterbalance the headwind of rising rates.

I’ll ask the following:

Do you believe that the increased Q1 estimates indicate a stronger-than-usual earnings season? Asked differently, if sandbagging is the norm, then why the opposite approach in this instance? Have the estimate increases acted as a stabilizer to the volatility bout we saw in February? Do you have any preferences for which version of earnings you use?

Thoughts on Volatility

As of Friday, March has been a good month for stocks. Feb US equity fund outflows effectively undid much of the record inflows of January. Funny how that works, and neatly illustrates the potential danger in over reacting to news.

The vol of vol is calming considerably, alongside VIX proper. This is in some sense the opposite of what we experienced through much of 2017, with VIX trending lower and lower while VVIX slowly sought out higher trading ranges in anticipation of a suck-punch blowout (which, by the way, we ultimately got).

“Back in the bottle” is probably too strong a way to phrase it (see Term Structure discussion), but calming of keyed-up nerves is definitely fair. I think Mr. Gundlach’s comment deserves context. Time frames matter a lot for these kinds of questions, and the markets definitely appear to be hoping for a reprieve: we’ve had a lot of 1%+ moves, and closing the week at five-week highs that reverse most the damage since the last jobs report is promising for that to happen.

Term Structure

The term structure underwent a lot of whipsaw over the past week. Unsurprisingly, most the action occurred at the front end of the term structure.

The Gary Cohen resignation dump was reversed by end-of-day, and Friday’s job report saw enough reason for S&P futures to close almost exactly where they did just prior to Chair Powell’s testimony in late February.

In this sense, we are experiencing a term structure that is more than willing to fall on good news that is absorbed by positive moves for stocks.

The key to bear in mind, however, is that the absolute nature of stock price moves are very high relative to the last two years.

What this means is that the current range for spot VIX might reasonably take a very wide range, in my view between 12 and 25. Perhaps comically, three to four down days of aggregate 125 points of S&P movement can cause spot to double, while reversals that are almost symmetric generate spot VIX in the low-to-mid teens.

In pure theory, it’s not supposed to work that way. Realized volatility is realized volatility, and the direction of the move is irrelevant. In practice, upward momentum in equities is frequently linked to calmer markets, and hence lower implied vols.

Squaring theory with reality is important for those looking to take a shorter-term stake (traders), or for those looking to use the current environment as an opportunity to make large-scale reallocations (investors).

The back end of the term structure appears to have the opposite message from the front end: close to the historical average and quite stable. The back end is essentially calmly stating that neither the extreme poles of 2008 or 2017 should be used as a framework for decision making.

“Welcome to the middle: we’ve missed you!”, it’s saying.

Conclusion

