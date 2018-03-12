Put Surmodics On Your Investment Radar In 2018

A global leader in the medical device coating industry, Surmodics (SRDX) has been lately in the news and all for the right reasons. Since a few years back, the company has been trying to move away from just being a provider of coating technologies to medical device companies. Instead, the current growth strategy is targeted towards offering whole-product solutions that can target the interventional vascular segment, worldwide.

The heightened focus on product innovation, to position the company in the underserved peripheral arterial disease or PAD segment, is expected to help strengthen Surmodics’ overall margins.

Coupled with this positive strategy shift for its Medical Devices segment, the robust uptake of the company’s In Vitro Diagnostics products is also emerging as a strong positive driver for Surmodics.

As Surmodics seems approaching closer to its target of double-digit revenue growth by end of 2019 and EBITDA margins at or above 30% by year 2021, the company has started making its presence felt on the investment arena. In this article, I will explain at length why I consider Surmodics to be a promising growth opportunity for retail investors in 2018.

Surmodics’ business development strategy has been instrumental in enabling the company to target new market opportunities worth $2.0 billion in PAD space.

The acquisitions of Creagh Medical and NorMedix have added percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloon catheter technology and minimally invasive catheter technologies, respectively, to Surmodics' portfolio. Combined with Surmodics’ next generation coating technology, the acquired technology platforms have opened up multiple opportunities for the company in the $2.0 billion worth PAD segment.

The recent collaboration with Abbott Laboratories (ABT) related to development and commercialization of next-generation drug-coated balloon or DCB, SurVeil, for superficial femoral artery (or SFA) has created much interest for Surmodics in the investor community. The deal involves upfront payment worth $25 million and $67 million worth milestone payments to Surmodics.

This transaction has definitely validated Surmodics’ leading position in the design, development, and manufacturing of drug delivery technologies. Additionally, the company will now be able to leverage Abbott’s vast commercial presence as well as deep expertise in the vascular care market to effectively advance and position SurVeil. Besides, this deal also involves options that can allow Abbott to participate in the development and commercialization of below-the-knee and arteriovenous or AV fistula drug-coated balloon products, which are currently in the pre-clinical stage of development.

Surmodics is actively involved in advancing its drug-coated balloon research programs in 2018.

In July 2017, Surmodics secured investigational device exemption or IDE from the FDA for commencing the pivotal head-to-head clinical trial, TRANSCEND, which will compare paclitaxel coated SURVEIL DCB with market leader, Medtronic’s (MDT) IN.PACT® Admiral® DCB, for patients suffering from PAD in upper leg. The company enrolled the first out of the total 446 subjects in October 2017, and expects to complete enrollment across all 60 sites in USA and 18 sites in Europe by Q4 2019. The study duration will be around 60 months after enrollment, and is one of the few initial attempts to study the next-generation DCM technology with that commercially available in the market. Surmodics is also planning to initiate a CE Mark trial in Europe for SurVeil in 2018.

SurVeil DCB is expected to demonstrate higher target tissue drug concentration, more durable response, and relatively lower incidence of downstream drug concentrations than commercially available DCBs. If approved by the regulatory authorities, this device will be competing with Medtronic’s IN.PACT® Admiral® DCB and Becton, Dickinson’s (BD) Lutonix 035, on factors such as rate of restenosis and revascularization demonstrated by patients after treatment.

Beyond SurVeil, Surmodics also aims to significantly advance research programs for its interventional vascular product solutions. The company expects to secure regulatory clearances for at least four new products in this area. Additionally, in 2018, the company expects to file applications with the FDA, seeking approval for initiating first-in-human trials for its sirolimus-based below-the-knee or BTK DCB or AV fistula drug-coated balloon, which are currently in preclinical stage.

The past year has been marked with the FDA approval of certain promising products in Surmodics’ portfolio.

On January 22, 2018, FDA approved Surmodics’ .014” coronary and peripheral support microcatheter for patients with coronary and peripheral lesions. So this microcatheter has demonstrated high crossability over lesions, effective penetration of tough and calcified lesions, and high kink resistance. The company will now commence clinical user experience trials for this device in future quarters.

In September 2017, Surmodics also secured FDA approval for .014” low-profile percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon dilation catheter, to be used in the peripheral angioplasty procedures. This device has also managed to secure the CE mark. While the company is currently studying this device in real settings, revenues from this product will be realized in late 2018.

As for now, the company has already submitted regulatory application for .018 peripheral balloon catheter to the FDA.

These three products are expected to prove remunerative by year 2019.

In Vitro Diagnostics is a Major Growth Driver for the Company in 2018.

Surmodics continues to invest in its surface coatings and diagnostic reagents in 2017, thanks to increasing sales of BioFX, microarray, and antigen products. This trend is expected to continue in 2018.

But certain company-specific risks have to be considered prior to investing in Surmodics.

The most glaring problem with Surmodics today is that it is a loss-making company and will continue to be so in 2018. However, if we dig a little deeper, we realize that the losses are mainly owing to increased R&D investments in the whole-product solution strategy, which will definitely prove lucrative in future years.

In 2018, Surmodics expects to continue witnessing negative impact on royalty revenues earned due to the expiration of the patents for its third-generation hydrophilic coatings. In this context, with the company serving relatively less number of customers, loss of large customers like Medtronic that accounted for 18% of the company’s revenues in 2017 can prove detrimental to Surmodics’ revenue and margin prospects.

Surmodics is also competing in the highly fragmented diagnostics market, with multiple large players with deep pockets. With the approaching patent expiration of the company’s third-generation hydrophilic coatings, there has been increased tendency of customers to deplete their inventories. This has been affecting the overall number of bookings.

Many of the company’s promising research programs in DCB space are in very early stage of development and may take quite some time to prove remunerative.

Yet, I strongly believe that Surmodics will prove to be a very promising opportunity in 2018.

Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for Surmodics to be close to $41.10, almost 23.8% higher than its current trading price. I believe that this estimate is more or less an accurate representation of the growth prospects of the stock.

Despite the risks, I believe that this is a transformational period for the company owing to its robust product portfolio, strong pipeline, and effective business development strategy. Hence, investors should definitely consider Surmodics while researching med-tech stocks in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.