Trading Around Sarepta's Upcoming Golodirsen's Announcement

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) had another tremendous earnings report since the stock's February lows with a tremendous upswing, as investors liked what they saw and are looking forward to potentially great news soon on the golodirsen front. Ahead, this looks to be setting up as a great buying opportunity to continue to accumulate the stock before the golodirsen news comes out, and then taking immediately taking profits after the announcement is made. The next big event on Sarepta's calendar after the hopefully upcoming golodirsen news is an update on the European Medical Agency's (EMA) committee actions around the end of April, which looks to have a lot more intrigue and doubt surrounding it at this time than golodirsen. I plan on maintaining a solid long position in the stock regardless of the news, but no one ever got hurt taking a profit, and the upcoming events look like a good opportunity to sell the possible golodirsen news rip when it happens, and maybe reload a bigger position again in a month or two when the fear and doubt about the EMA starts to weigh on a stock continually reaching for new 52-week highs.

Fear and doubt over a golodirsen's Essence study scare, along with a marketwise selloff in early February, led me to recommend Sarepta as a buying opportunity for new investors, while I used the opportunity to double down on my ownership of the stock at the same time, as the fundamentals remained solid. Since those 2018 lows, the stock has had a marvelous recovery in short order as it continues to pursue new 52-week highs.

SRPT data by YCharts

Here is a quick look at some of the main earnings numbers for Sarepta's drug Exondys 51 and how its performance has helped propel the company forward since its launch.

Sarepta Revenue EPS Q4/16 $5.4M ($0.71) Q1/17 $16.34M ($0.60) Q2/17 $35M ($0.46) Q3/17 $46M ($0.20) Q4/17 $57.3M ($0.28)

(Table by Trent Welsh)

Sarepta's Exondys 51 achieved $154.6 million in its first full year of sales, and 2018 guidance is for $295 million to $305 million in sales - almost 100% Y/Y growth, which is tremendous. This is putting the drug on a blockbuster path for yearly sales over $1 billion at the drug's peak for this single drug alone over the next 5-10 years.

With earnings providing a continual tailwind, investors also have golodirsen to look forward to in the near future. This candidate treats approximately 8% of DMD patients (exon 53 skipping), Exondys 51 treats 13%, and down the road, casimersen (exon 45 skipping) will be in line to treat another 8% of patients for a total of approximately 29% of the DMD being treated in the near future. With good results in clinical studies so far, and the Phase 3 Essence clinical trials featuring golodirsen and casimersen on track with a primary completion date scheduled for September 2019, the company has petitioned the FDA for possible accelerated approval of golodirsen.

Sarepta has already met with the FDA in the first quarter of 2018 to seek guidance on the possibility of filing a new drug application (NDA) this year and to seek an accelerated approval for golodirsen. President and CEO Douglas Ingram said in his latest earnings call that, "After the final meeting minutes from our FDA meeting are complete, we will provide an update on our golodirsen plans." This update may very well come in the back half of March or sooner, and is consistent with the company's plan to progress and push its pipeline of drugs into commercialization as soon as possible.

A golodirsen accelerated approval would be huge for the company because it will potentially allow the commercialization of the candidate a lot sooner, diversifying Sarepta's revenue streams. Remember, Exondys 51 also got accelerated approval during its trials, and setting another precedent allows the greater chance that future candidates like casimersen also receive accelerated approval, potentially speeding up a core part of the company's pipeline.

Remember, also, that the parents of a lot of these DMD kids are the main reason that Exondys 51 even got approved in the first place. The Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy group pushed the FDA to approve Exondys 51 and has even gotten the FDA to update its guidance concerning DMD in February 2018. These events have been huge wins for Sarepta, as parents got fed up with the FDA twiddling its fingers and saying "We need more data, we need better data," as boys continue to die from DMD.

This parental pressure is sure to continue to weigh on the FDA in golodirsen's case, as Exondys 51 continues to perform admirably in the marketplace, and the data surrounding golodirsen has been great so far. If the FDA doesn't want to feel a lot of heat from these parents concerning golodirsen, they had better have some great reasons for hindering Sarepta bringing the drug to market as long as things continue to progress smoothly with the data and trials.

The market also seems to feel very positive about golodirsen's accelerated approval process, as Sarepta continues making new 52-week highs over the past month as the meeting details get closer to coming into the public light.

SRPT data by YCharts

This might be an opportune time to take advantage of the "buy the rumor, sell the news" strategy to take some profits after golodirsen's potentially positive news is unveiled. After running so well over the year, and making a big double down on Sarepta after February's lows, it could possibly be a great time to take some profits off the table, as the next big event coming up for Sarepta is possibly the EMA meetings, which have a lot more doubt concerning them, in my opinion, than golodirsen's prospects.

Sarepta has already submitted an Exondys 51 filing in Europe to expand the company's commercialization base. Its marketing authorization application is currently being reviewed by the EMA and the company is in the late stages of responding to the EMA Committee and their 180-day questions, and is currently preparing for an oral examination in late April. With analysts in a lot of ways split over the outcome of these meetings and examinations, fear and doubt might enter into the thought of Sarepta's investors, especially as the stock continues to vastly outperform the market.

Sarepta has recovered marvelously from the fear and uncertainty of February's lows, along with a general market turndown at that time. Since then, it has skyrocketed back to new highs on the heels of another solid earnings report and the positively perceived golodirsen FDA meetings and their potential outcomes. This might be the perfect time to take some profits in the company after the news hits, as fear and uncertainty over April's EMA meetings might be enough for a lot of investors to take profits at near 52-week highs before the EMA decision comes down. I continue to be long Sarepta over the long run, but after doubling down on February's lows and benefiting from the golodirsen hype, I plan on potentially taking some nice profits, as I hope to capitalize on another "buy the rumor, sell the event" opportunity. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.