The Commonwealth Bank At Attractive Levels

With a dividend yield of over 5% and a PE ratio of 14, the stock has entered buy territory.

Several analysts have overestimated the fines the bank actually faces, causing the stock to be sold off.

The Commonwealth Bank's stock price has fallen on the back of several scandals, including breaches of anti-money laundering laws.

Note that in this article I am referring to the ASX-listed Commonwealth Bank Ltd stock, and all amounts given are in AUD (unless otherwise specified).c



The Australian Banking Sector

Alan Longbon (also writing for SA) has recently written up a fantastic article on the outlook for the "Big 4" Australian banks. Before reading this article, I highly recommend you read his analysis and forecast of the sector, as an understanding of both the impact of rate hikes and the Australian government's backing of the banks will outline the positives for the sector in general over the long term.

As Alan argued in his article, the Big 4 Australian banks have already grown their loan book to extreme levels, and so the real future growth for Aussie banks lies in the actual returns on these loan portfolios. As the vast majority of loans in Australia are "variable rate" loans, increases in the RBA cash rate can immediately be turned into increased margins for the Australian banks.

As such, the Big 4 Aussie bank stocks make an attractive proposition, and in my opinion, the Commonwealth Bank's (OTCPK:CBAUF) stock price has now entered extremely attractive territory, as at these levels the stock has limited downside and a fantastic dividend.

Why the Commonwealth Bank?

Despite its strong financial performance, Commonwealth Bank shares have fallen to a 1-year low:

(Source: Google Finance)

This fall is due to controversies involving the Commonwealth Bank including serious breaches of Australian anti-money laundering laws:

Commonwealth Bank's inability to comply with anti-money laundering regulations will see the bank face penalties ranging from a stern reprimand to more than double the bank's full-year cash profits.



As the bank seeks to frame the majority of the breaches of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act of 2006 as a single breach of the act - and therefore liable for only one penalty unit of $18 million - one analyst said a fine could be as high as $22 billion.(Source: AFR - CBA fine could range from zero to quite a lot of zeros, emphasis added)

While the breaches are serious, and the bank likely faces fines, in my opinion these fines will be on the lower end of analysts' forecasts, meaning there is no material risk presented to the bank. Management has prepared for a ~$400 dollar fine:



(Source: Commonwealth Bank 1H18 Update)

This presents an opportunity to "buy on the dip" in anticipation of the economic conditions described above (increasing margins in existing loans). As can be seen on the chart, an obvious support level at 70 AUD should limit any downside risk.

The Economic Turnaround of Australia's Mining States

The Commonwealth Bank has benefited from less exposure to mining states than the other Australian banks during the recent mining downturn; however, it still reaps the benefits of the economic turnaround of these mining states as commodity prices (including iron ore) rise:

(Source: Commonwealth Bank 1H18 Update)

This reduced exposure to bad loans in these states leaves the Commonwealth Bank with a higher risk appetite than the other Big 4 banks during this economic upturn. I previously analyzed the health of mining states in Australia in my Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (OTC:GNWTY, OTC:GWRHF) analysis:

The decline in mining revenues in these mining reliant states (especially Western Australia) caused property values to fall and businesses to fail, causing a rise in bad loans.





- Source: Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia

However, the mining cycle is now picking up again due to Chinese demand for high-quality ore rather than the Chinese domestic deposits of low-quality/dirty ore (due to increasing pollution regulations by Xi's government):

Source: YCharts Iron Ore Spot Price (Any Origin)

A reasonable level of iron and copper ore demand will remain for the foreseeable future; however, any major change in international economic conditions could alter demand (especially in China), creating a possible risk.

Investing In Customer Service

Customer satisfaction in the Commonwealth Bank is among this highest of all Australian banks. This leads to both higher retention of existing customers and the capture of more customers that are dissatisfied with their current bank.

(Source: Commonwealth Bank H118 Update)

The most authoritative source of retail customer bank satisfaction data ... shows that Commonwealth Bank of Australia has been the big four leader almost exclusively since 2013.

(Source: Sydney Morning Herald)

With such a competitive advantage over rivals, any share price weakness is destined to be temporary as consumers continue choosing the Commonwealth Bank over rivals.

Management has made it clear that continued investment into customer service is a priority, and have continued their historical success in the area with mobile banking (an important factor for consumers):

Commitment to the Dividend

Commonwealth Bank's executives have repeatedly acknowledged the importance of the high dividend yield to shareholders and continuously announce their steadfast commitment to maintaining it. The only serious threat that the dividend has faced in the past few years was APRA's increase in capital requirements for Australian banks, which required large amounts of capital raising. There were some fears that the dividend would cut its dividend to retain capital, but these fears have now diminished due to increasingly disciplined capital management. The Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) APRA ratio was 10.1% as at 30 September 2017. After allowing for the impact of the 2017 final dividend (which included the issuance of shares in respect of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan), CET1 increased 55 basis points in the quarter. Credit Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) were lower in the quarter, contributing 16 basis points to CET1, partially offset by higher IRRBB9 (-13 bpts) driven by interest rate movements and risk management activities. The maturity of a further $350m of Colonial debt compressed CET1 by 8 basis points in the quarter. The final tranche of Colonial debt ($315m) is due to mature in the June 2018 half year, with an estimated CET1 impact of -7 basis points. The sale of Commonwealth Bank's Australian and New Zealand life insurance operations to AIA Group Ltd (finalizing in 2018) is expected to result in a pro-forma uplift to the CET1 (APRA) ratio of approximately 70 basis points.

Summary

As such, the relatively low current price despite the strong probability of increasing margins (due to inevitable interest rate rises in the medium term), a steadfast commitment to a high (but sustainable) dividend yield and strong financials all point to strong shareholder returns in the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.