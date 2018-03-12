Shaw: Too Much In Too Little Time

In comparing Shaw to the competition, Shaw has a higher cost of debt making it expensive to borrow money.

The company is looking to grow its wireless division by focusing on 5G, but development of 5G is expensive and Shaw has other financial commitments.

Shaw is restructuring its business and will continue to restructure in the next several months.

Shaw Communications (SJR) is a Canadian telecommunications company with most of its businesses in Western Canada. For much of its history it remained a cable television company, but in the last few years we have seen Shaw trying to re-brand and reorganize.

There is a lot of potential here and there are reasons to be bullish on Shaw, but in the short term its finances and its restructuring will be a distraction for the company.

Strategy: Go Big on Wireless

It is no secret that Shaw Communications is in the midst of revamping its corporate strategy. It flip-flopped on its wireless business by initially buying spectrum in the 2008 auction, after deciding that it is too expensive to build out, it sold it to Rogers (NYSE:RCI) for about $150 million in 2013.

Since then, Shaw Communications has been overhauling its strategy trying to get back into the wireless business. In the past 3 years, there were several notable changes in the company:

In 2015, reorganizing the business into Consumer and Business divisions.

In 2016, it went back into the wireless business by acquiring Freedom Mobile (formerly Wind) for $1.6 billion.

In 2016, to fund the acquisition of Freedom Mobile, it sold its media business to Corus Entertainment for $2.65 billion.

In 2017, another reorganization was done to revamp the Consumer and Business divisions into Wireless and Wireline segments (wireless consists of voice/dad communications and wireline consists of Video, Internet, Wi-Fi, and Phone).

In Jan 2017, it shut down its video streaming service, Shomi.

In Jan 2017, to replace Shomi, it announced a new voice-controlled television product, BlueSky TV.

In June 2017, it sold ViaWest for $2.3 billion, making a return of approximately 25%.

In Sept 2017, it sold its Shaw Tracking business for $20 million.

In Sept 2017, it registered Shaw Mobile, Shaw Mobility, and Shaw Wireless trademarks.

In early 2018, it accepted buyouts from 3,300 employees (25% of its workforce) at a one-time restructuring charge of $450 million.

Through Freedom Mobile, Shaw Communications intends to go big with its wireless business. The acquisition of Freedom Mobile has helped the company round out its bundle offering, and has helped improve its wireless revenue.

In its most recent quarterly reporting, wireless revenue had increased by 26% but this was followed by a decline in its wireline revenue.

Its wireline operating margins have been inching downwards while its wireless operating margins have been largely flat (except for a spike in Q3-2017):

(Source: Q1 Financial Reporting)

The overall picture for Shaw is it is trying to grow its revenue while its wireline business continues to be eroded from competition and other online streaming services such as Netflix.

The state of its business can be best summarized from a paragraph in its Q1-2018 financial reporting:

(Source: Q1 Financial Reporting)

Its Wireless Business faces Stiff Competition

Shaw remains a regional player with ambitions to go national. While Telus (TU), Rogers, Bell (BCE) each holds 30% of the national wireless market in Canada, Shaw is playing catch-up by upgrading its network.

Shaw's network speeds are also slightly behind the competition. So reliability and network quality are another area Shaw needs to spend money on. To be fair, Shaw has been making the necessary improvements to modernize its network.

As a percentage of net income, Shaw spends more than its competition on capital projects. But on a dollar by dollar basis, Shaw is not able to match the scale that its competition puts in:



(Source: Capital Spending in Wireless Industry)

Shaw made headlines when it undercut its competition with an aggressive marketing plan. But the pricing power is clearly in the hands of the major telecom players: Telus, Bell, and Rogers. Cumulatively, when these carriers matched Shaw's promotion it added 350,000 new wireless subscribers to their networks, while Shaw added only 34,310 new subscribers.

Shaw still has an opportunity to grow its wireless revenue but there are 2 big headwinds facing its wireless business:

New spectrum costs and network upgrade costs Marketing and promotions from the other carriers

Future Wireless Strategy: Invest in 5G

The telecom industry is looking at 5G with great interest and it will be the most talked about subject over the next several months. The download speeds of 5G networks are fast (about 20 times faster than LTE-Advanced today). With these types of speed, it should usher in a next generation of "Internet of Things" for home appliances to other critical applications.

Each of the telecom players has been quietly testing 5G capabilities:

Bell in partnership with Huawei has been testing 5G in rural communities.

Telus intends to ramp up development of its 5G network in the second half of 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Rogers has been testing its 5G in the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Shaw has been fairly quiet about its 5G ambitions, but early this year it joined 5G Americas as one of its board of governors. This is an association that looks for ways to further develop 5G technology.

5G has the potential to level the playing field for Shaw. But the big question is where will this money come from? Shaw already has other financial obligations such as setting aside funds to bid on the upcoming spectrum and to deal with employee buyouts.

It is clear that Shaw cannot outspend the major telecom players. Telus and Bell have a cost advantage because the networks are shared between the two. Rogers already outspends Shaw from quarter to quarter on capital investments.

An analysis of Shaw's financial statements shows the company's Piotroski F score hovers around a 4-6. The Piotroski F score measures the strength of the firm's financial position and has a range of 0-9. 9 offers the best value and 0 being the worst:

(Source: Shaw Financial Statements)

A score of about 5 is not necessarily bad but it does point to some difficulties to fund future expansions.

Shaw has a weighted average cost of capital that is in line with the competition, but a closer look shows Shaw paying more for its cost of debt. While its competition can access the debt markets at an interest rate below 4.7%, Shaw pays more than 6%, making it more costly for Shaw to borrow money:

(Source: Google Finance and Various Financial Statements)

This also explains why Shaw has a lower leverage ratio and a lower total debt to capitalization percentage.

Verdict for Investors: Wait and See

I like its current strategy but I'm less bullish on Shaw after reviewing its finances - at least for the short term. It was only the past year and a bit that the company has really started to come together with a more focused strategy.

It purchased Freedom Mobile for $1.6 billion in 2017. In 2014, before Shaw's acquisition, a consortium of hedge funds paid only $300 million for it. This is more than a 500% markup!

The employees buyout will cost another $425 million in restructuring charges for the current fiscal year, and the company also needs to set aside funds for the upcoming spectrum auction. These are all funds the company needs to spend while facing dropping wireline revenues.

A look at its P/E ratio shows the stock as being priced more than the other 3 telecom players:

(Source: Google Finance and Shaw, Telus, Bell, Rogers Financial Statements)

Shaw's P/E ratio shouldn't be higher than Telus, Bell, or Rogers considering Shaw is more of a regional player and has a smaller wireless network.

I foresee there being more volatility in Shaw's stock price. Shaw is going to be busy rightsizing and integrating new employees as it gears up to execute on its strategy.

I would advise investors to take a wait-and-see approach before investing here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.