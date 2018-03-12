Kroger: Low Expectations Are Your Friend

Image credit

To say Kroger (KR) has fallen out of favor with investors is a gross understatement. I was once a bull on this stock as it was the best in the sector for a long time, but pressure from intense competition has made it such that whatever advantage Kroger may have had at one point is gone. The stock has taken another beating surrounding the Q4 earnings report and is back in the mid-$20s. At the same time, the valuation is half of what it used to be, making Kroger a potential target for deep value seekers. Given all of this, what do we do with the stock?

Comps are gradually improving

Total sales were up more than 12% in Q4 as Kroger enjoyed the benefits of the Modern Health merger as well as an extra week on the calendar. More relevant to investors, however, is the company’s identical store sales excluding fuel, which were up 1.5%. That’s a decent result and consensus was for 1.4%, but investors reacted poorly anyway. Kroger has been struggling in recent quarters to push identical store sales higher, so I’m not bearish on Q4’s result. However, I also recognize that this is not the sort of result that shows investors Kroger has turned the corner. Q4 was an improvement on the year’s number of just 70bps, but again, these aren’t exactly blockbuster results.

Margins are the big worry

Adjusted gross margin fell 31bps in Q4 and given how razor-thin Kroger’s margins are, any sort of margin loss is really unacceptable. A big impact of the increased competitive pressure grocery stores are feeling is the need to attract traffic with pricing strategies and Kroger’s margins are suffering for it. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that G&A costs rose by 22bps in Q4, squeezing operating margins on both sides when combined with the loss of gross margin. If Kroger can only manage to do 1.5% comps but the downstream impact is a 50bps loss in operating margins, that’s a big problem. If anything I’d prefer Kroger maintain its margins at the expense of comp sales if Q4’s results are the alternative.

Restock should help

While I do think Kroger’s Q4 results could have been much better from a margin perspective, the company’s focus on using its vast drove of consumer data to improve product offerings has the potential to be the saving grace Kroger needs right now. Kroger’s Restock effort is basically a set of initiatives that will see new store growth slow while investing in product categories where the company’s private label brands can improve their position on the shelves. This data allows Kroger to know and understand what customers want in a particular category and emphasize those products – hopefully the company’s Private Selection brand in most cases – which may not necessarily drive additional sales but should drive additional margin. We’re still pretty early on in the Restock effort but management’s commentary is upbeat and why not? Kroger collects an enormous amount of data in terms of how people shop for food and is finally using that data effectively.

The buyback is more effective at these prices

Kroger continues to buy back stock - $1.6B worth in 2017 – and should continue to do that moving forward. The nice thing about the share price tanking is that buyback money goes a lot further. If Kroger were to repurchase the same amount of stock at today’s price it would be worth a 7%+ reduction in the float. That is certainly possible as the company’s guidance for proceeds from selling the convenience store business is for it to be used for reducing debt and repurchasing shares. In other words, Kroger should continue to have a very nice tailwind from the buyback and that will help spur EPS growth, particularly if the share price remains low.

Guidance is good enough but margins are key

Kroger guided for 1.5% to 2% comp growth excluding fuel sales this year so clearly, management is expecting some sort of rebound in 2018. That would represent a vast improvement over 2016 and 2017 and the end result is guidance for just over $2 in EPS. That puts the stock at just 11 times this year’s earnings and given the fact that Kroger could pretty easily reduce the float by 6% or 7% this year, the 6% of EPS growth forecast for 2018 seems a low bar to step over. If comps rise by 1.5% or 2% and we see a 6%+ reduction in the float, Kroger is essentially guiding for slightly lower margins. This will be the big wildcard this year, and I suspect that if the Restock effort yields some improvement in margins, the stock will be substantially higher.

That’s really how I see Kroger right now: The recovery in comps is well under way, and the buyback should continue as well but investors are rightly focused on margins. If Kroger cannot get its margin situation under control this year, nothing else will matter, but if it can, the low multiple the stock is sporting today should expand. I think the bar here is pretty low for Kroger, so while I’m not overly bullish here, the odds do seem tipped towards the bulls. The Q4 result and guidance for this year show comps are well on their way to recovery but the nagging margin problem gives me pause. Still, at 11 times earnings Kroger looks pretty cheap and should have pretty limited downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.