Vail Resorts: This Year Is A Wash

These issues are likely temporary, because the company is squeezing out EBITDA growth despite the worst conditions on record in 30 years.

The stock has long been valued for growth in the underlying company, but we see trouble in the critical metrics for the company.

Vail Resorts stock has more than doubled since our first buy call, but we have turned a bit sour on the name for the rest of this fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was one of our favorite plays in a strong economy. In fact, it was among our top picks in the vacation/entertainment sector as a whole. What you may not know is that the stock has now more than doubled since we called for a buy in spring 2015. This powerhouse stock has been a bit choppy of late, though, and we have some concerns. With tax reform a reality, we thought that not only would the company benefit from a tax expense standpoint, but its potential customers would have much more disposable income. That is a winning recipe to grow revenues, but there are operational difficulties that have changed our outlook for the year. Let us dig deeper.

Priced for strength

Coming into fiscal Q2, we continued to be impressed with the performance of the name, and the stock was (and still is) priced for strong performance delivery. While it matters where the company is heading this year, which we will discuss, bear in mind that we must understand the present trajectory of the company to understand our outlook.

We believe the stock is priced for continued performance considering it is trading at 35 times trailing earnings, and 25 times forward earnings based on our 2018 projections (discussed below). From a price-to-sales perspective, Vail Resorts is on par with others in the sector at around 4.7, while the company’s price relative to its enterprise value ratio is 5.5.

Essentially, the stock is expensive on a relative basis, but with continued performance improvements, we believed this valuation is justified, if not attractive, for the growth we were seeing. However, it is our opinion that this fiscal year will show little improvement, and as such, we are downgrading the stock.

The year is a wash

What do we mean? Well, the top line saw growth in the most recent quarter to $734 million, while net income was $235.7 million, an increase of 58.0% compared to net income of $149.2 million last year. That is good, isn't it? Well, of course, a huge tax benefit was responsible for a large chunk of this gain. There was a net tax benefit of approximately $64.6 million ($1.55 per share), thanks to U.S. tax reform. As reported, earnings were $5.67. That said, on an adjusted basis, earnings per share were up to $4.12 per share, growing 14% from last year. That is strong, and is about the norm.

Keep in mind that this is the second-strongest quarter of the year for the company, with fiscal Q3 being the strongest. That said, the growth is impressive, and justified a premium valuation, in our opinion, leading up until now:

(Source: SEC filings; chart made by author in MS Excel)

This historical growth is certainly positive. So, what exactly is the problem here? It matters where the company is going, and we do not like what we are seeing. We think the year is a wash.

Critical metrics have turned sour

For this company, we are really interested in the sources of sales, and have particular interest in season pass holders. Season pass holders represent the highest-value customers, as they visit multiple times a year, may stay in lodging, and can drive food and beverage sales.

This is where we have our concerns. Season-to-date total lift revenue, including an allocated portion of season pass revenue, was up just 1.6% compared to the prior year season-to-date period through March 4, 2018. That is a problem, because season pass sales are up approximately 9%. What we are seeing is that visitation is down. This was noted in the quarter.

In the second quarter, we saw total lift revenue rise 6.6%, despite visitation being down 3.1%. The reason revenue is up is that ticket prices are nearly 10% higher. However, with season pass holders visiting less often, dining revenue (food/beverage sales) was down 1% in the quarter. Lodging revenue was also down 3.4%. This is a problem as well.

We noted some metrics data aside from season-to-date lift revenue that lets us know the present quarter (the strongest) is off to a rough start. Through March 4th, season-to-date total skier visits were down 4.9%. This has led to season-to-date ski school revenue being down 0.6%, and dining revenue is down 4.2% compared to the prior year. Because of these facts, we believe earnings will suffer.

A look to EBITDA shows almost no growth expected

For the fiscal 2018 season, we now see the top line being up the low single digits thanks to reduced visitation, but being offset by higher prices. What is more, EBITDA is likely to only grow to just over $600 million. Management is now guiding for $607 million on the low end.

This would be a rise of just 2% from last year - one of the worst growth rates we have seen from the company in some time, adjusting for inorganic growth. Now, earnings and net income will actually grow, but this will be a result of lower taxes. Therefore, we recommend you continue to watch customer metrics and EBITDA, which are not looking that great.

Blame the weather?

Is this an anomaly of a year? We hate to "blame the weather," but the reality is that the locations where the resorts are have had a rough winter snow- and temperature-wise. What we mean is that it has been highly unfavorable.

You may not think that with the U.S having had one of its harshest winters in a decade with lots of snow accumulation and more seasonal temperatures, but on a local level, the company’s resort locations have had a sub-par year snow-wise. In fact, season-to-date snowfall in Vail, Beaver Creek and Park City are at the lowest levels recorded in over 30 years, while Tahoe was more than 50% below the 20-year average.

This is a real problem, and we believe it partially explains the decline in season pass visitors.

Recommendation to investors

So, what should you do? The growth of the company has been real. Considering this has been one of the most difficult seasons on record for the company weather-wise in decades, the fact that EBITDA performance is even going to grow slightly relative to last year is a strength. That said, we cannot expect the stock to move higher here. There is now uncertainty.

Long-term investors may want to accumulate on dips, since we have no reason to believe the long-term story is no longer intact. However, we now believe the stock is a Hold, and that you can wait and collect the 2% dividend yield while the company works to invest for the next fiscal year. Since we are nearly through with the strongest quarter of the year and metrics are negative, this fiscal year is a wash. We rate MTN a Hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.