Dick's Sporting Goods: I Still Lack Conviction On The Stock

On Tuesday before the opening bell, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) will release the results of its 2017 holiday quarter. Revenues are projected to land at $2.73 billion, which would represent yet another solid quarter of 10%-plus YOY improvement - this time aided by the extra week in the period. Consensus for EPS is $1.20, which is set just above the mid-point of management's pre-shopping season guidance of $1.12-$1.24.

On the top line, sector-wide strength in consumer spending should help Dick's generate revenues that might top management's expectations for a low single-digit decline in comps. In my view and despite warnings of "continued gross margin pressure" issued last quarter, revenue strength alone could very well be enough to support an all-around beat this coming week.

The outlook for upcoming periods, however, tends to be more determinant of stock reaction than the results of the previous quarter. When it comes to setting expectations, Dick's management team has had a track record of being very conservative, which often causes share price headwinds whenever discussions about the future take center stage. Luckily for DKS shareholders, conservative projections for the current year that include a 20% YOY decline in EPS have already been shared by the company. Therefore, I find it unlikely that, following what I bet will be a robust quarter, management will trim the 2018 guidance any further.

All accounted for, I am feeling more bullish than bearish about Dick's in the short term, ahead of the company's earnings report.

Thoughts on the stock

For the longer term, however, I still have some concerns.

On the one hand, the bankruptcy of once strong brick-and-mortar peers Sports Authority and Vestis Retail Group makes me optimistic about Dick's position as the only diversified sports retailer with significant national footprint. It reminds me a bit of one of my favorite names in the broad space, Best Buy (BBY), and its robust competitive situation after the fall of hhgregg (HGG) and Sears (SHLD).

DKS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG FCF Yield Dick's SG - DKS 11.1x 7.2% 1.5x 5.5% Finish Line (FINL) 13.9x 10.5% 1.3x 23.1% Foot Locker (FL) 9.5x 6.9% 1.4x 10.2%

On the other hand, I believe the future of sports retailing is likely to shift increasingly towards the direct-to-consumer model that Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA)(UAA) have been tirelessly pushing for. Much of the remaining sales would probably be concentrated in the hands of e-commerce giants, like Amazon (AMZN). Although Dick's has been generating more than 10% of its sales through the digital channel, growth has remained below 20% YOY, and I believe the company continues to be very reliant on the brick-and-mortar model for now.

Lastly, and ultimately convincing me to remain on the sidelines, the stock seems to trade too much on sentiment and not as much as I would hope on fundamentals. Last quarter, for example, a solid beat and expectations for higher earnings in 2017 were not enough to stop the stock from sliding -3% on earnings day. A day later, all it took was a bullish note from JPMorgan calling the retailer "a survivor" to send shares back up sharply, fully recovering post-earnings losses and producing a +8% bump in equity value.

Given the stock price sensitivity to the market's "risk on, risk off" sentiment and shopping trends that could hurt the company in the long term, I lack conviction to buy DKS at current levels.

