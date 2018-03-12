Don't Miss This High-Yielding Renewable YieldCo

CAFD projected to continue to grow, whilst dividends per share growth will slow to increase the coverage ratio.

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) is an independent power company that focuses on owning and operating renewable power projects in the United States and certain international markets. The company’s portfolio consists of 25 wind and solar power projects with a total capacity of 2,736MW.

PEGI offers an attractive 10.0% dividend yield, ahead of peers' average of 6.9%. The renewable YieldCo trades at 10.4x LTM CAFD, which reduces to 9.8x Pandora’s FY18 projected CAFD. We expect the CAFD to continue to grow at double-digits over 2018, but forecast dividend per share growth to slow to 1.6%, as previously reported, to enable the payout ratio to slowly move towards the company’s 80% target (equivalent to 125% dividend coverage ratio).

We rate PEGI a Buy, and look forward to another year of growth supported by the recently announced acquisitions and right of first offer (“ROFO”) pipeline.

Q4 Performance Overview

Despite the lower than expected generation (-9% versus management expectations), Q4 2017 recorded a significant year-over-year growth in revenues (+36.5%) and adjusted EBITDA (+16.2%) thanks to the larger portfolio.

Source: Quarterly Earnings, Pandora Capital.

In Q4 2017, CAFD increases year-on-year to $0.44 per share, slightly ahead of the $0.422 dividend per share. For FY2017 overall, CAFD per share totalled $1.6250 versus dividends of $1.6738, resulting in a 103% payout ratio (or 97% dividend coverage ratio).

It’s important to note that due to seasonality in wind speeds and solar irradiation, renewable energy generation experiences large volatility over the year (as shown in the graph below), resulting in significant changes to CAFD throughout the year.

Source: Quarterly Earnings, Pandora Capital.

Project Acquisitions

During the quarter, PEGI did not make any acquisitions. However, the company announced several acquisitions in Feb-2018 (post period end) in Japan, a new market for PEGI. These include a portfolio of 4 solar and wind farm totalling 84MW and the 122MW Tsugaru wind farm (all acquisitions represented a 100% interest in the renewable projects). The acquisitions were priced at 9-10.5x the estimated 5-year average CAFD, and were mostly financed by PEGI’s $215m share issuance closed in October 2017.

It’s worth noting that due to higher renewable incentives and energy prices, renewable projects in Japan generally trade for a price-to-MW that is c. 2x the US equivalent. The acquisition multiples for the Japanese projects are in line with PEGI’s other recent acquisitions.

Source: Quarterly Earnings, Pandora Capital.

After year end, PEGI also announced a $27m investment in Pattern Development 2.0 (“PD 2.0”) to acquire Green Power Investments (the Japanese renewable developer) and the Japanese development projects from PD 1.0 (see next section).

Pipeline Update

The company has provided an update on its ROFO pipeline, which currently stands at 935GW of capacity (PEGI’s share only). The acquired Japanese projects have obviously been removed, with no new addition to the pipeline. The company provided operation dates for Stillwater and Ishikari, which were not previously disclosed, and pushed back by a year the operation date of the Crazy Mountain project. Sumita, the Japanese wind project, has been moved to the PD 2.0 section, as part of PD 2.0’s acquisition of PD 1.0’s Japanese development projects.

Source: Q4 2017 Results, Pandora Capital

We expect to see more projects added to the PD 2.0 pipeline over the course of 2018, as various projects advance through their development program.

Debt & Leverage

Over the last quarter, HoldCo debt was reduced to $575m through the repayment of the revolving credit facility, equivalent to an EBITDA leverage of 1.7x (from 2.4m in September 2017). Total debt (including non-recourse project-level debt) reduced to $2.0bn (from $2.2bn last quarter), equivalent to a total EBITDA leverage ratio of 5.7x (from 6.4x). It’s interesting to note that over the quarter the revolving credit facility was revised, reducing its size to $440m (from $500m).

Source: Quarterly Earnings, Pandora Capital

Total liquidity available to PEGI as of December 2017 was $666m (including $393m of available revolving credit facility), which we view as more than adequate to manage day-to-day liquidity needs and to support PEGI’s acquisition pipeline.

Conclusion

Overall, Q4 results were weaker than management expected, but still confirmed PEGI’s growth trajectory with a +36.5% in revenues and +16.2% EBITDA.

The company is trading at a very attractive valuation of 10.4x LTM CAFD (9.8x Pandora projected FY2018 CAFD), which compares favourably to the peer average of 11.7x. An investment in PEGI offers an attractive 10.0% dividend yield, ahead of peers' average of 6.9%.

We re-iterate our Buy rating due to the favourable valuation and attractive dividend yield. We expect dividend growth to slow considerably in FY2018, but forecast continued growth in revenues and CAFD, resulting in a lower payout ratio and higher dividend coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.