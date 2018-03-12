STORE Capital Has All Of The Ingredients For Something Special

Besides, “your premium brand had better be delivering something special, or it's not going to get the business."

Warren Buffett has said, “your premium brand had better be delivering something special, or it's not going to get the business.” What does Buffett mean when he refers to a product as “premium”?

Does it mean that the “premium brand” refers to an increased price investors are willing to pay because the company supports robust and sustainable economic profits? As Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins (co-authors of Why Moats Matter) explain,

A moat worthy brand manifests itself as pricing power or repeat business that translates into sustainable economic profits.”

Within Buffett’s trophy chest, investors can point to numerous examples of companies that point to premium brands, names like NetJets, See’s Candies, Duracell, and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), to list a few. In the REIT sector, there are only a handful of companies that have been on Buffett’s shopping list, and the more recent pick that garnered interest from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR).

In June 2017, I wrote that “Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) was a 9.8% owner in Scottsdale-based STORE Capital, investing ~$377 million to own shares. STORE simultaneously issued 18.6 million shares of company stock in a private placement to a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway at a price of $20.25 per share.”

Of course, the Buffett news was great for me (and my followers) since I had previously (May 2017) cited that,

I am upgrading shares in STORE from a Buy to a STRONG Buy.”

As you can see, there was certainly a surge when STORE’s new investor (Berkshire Hathaway) entered the room, and even after the 2018 REIT sell-off, STORE shares have climbed ~19% since June 2017.

With the narrowing of the valuation gap, I have since removed STORE’s Strong Buy rating and I now have a Buy on shares. Of course, Berkshire Hathaway remains a shareholder and the purpose for my article today is to provide my own analysis relating to STORE’s “premium brand.” As Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins (co-authors of Why Moats Matter) explain,

Dividend-paying stocks have a history of outperforming nonpayers, and their high-yielding stocks usually outperform low-yielding ones, and it becomes clear that dividends aren’t just for over-the-hill companies or investors – dividends are for anyone interested in total return.”

Unlocking the Secrets

My first article on STORE Capital was back on September 3, 2014, just a few weeks before the company listed shares on the New York Stock Exchange. I summed up this REIT uniquely positioned platform as follows:

STORE is more of bank than a REIT. The company underwrites its investments based more on contract risk than credit risk; other REITs don't offer the same unit-level analysis and risk management tools. Also, this is not a new company, STORE has a vetted management team with decades of experience in underwriting franchise-based credits.”

Although STORE has been public for a few years, the company's senior management team (led by CEO Chris Volk) has a 35-year track record, and during that period, the leadership group has invested over $12 billion in over 8,000 properties.

While the bigger Triple Net REITs (like Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)) focus on traditional credit-based fundamentals, STORE's tenants typically don't have credit ratings. Most of these unrated companies either prefer to be unrated or are simply too small to issue debt rated by a nationally recognized rating agency in a cost-efficient manner.

While the Triple Net industry has enormous size, STORE focuses on the highly fragmented sub-sector with few participants addressing the long-term capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies.

The company believes that "the largest underserved market and, therefore, the greatest opportunity is bank-dependent, middle-market and larger companies that generally have less access to efficient sources of long-term capital."

STORE Capital was formed to capitalize on this market opportunity to address the capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies by offering them a superior alternative to financing their profit center real estate with traditional mortgage or bank debt and their own equity.

STORE is an acronym that stands for Single-Tenant-Operational-Real-Estate.

STORE filed an updated Investor Presentation that summarizes the company's unique investment platform. This presentation contains enhancements made subsequent to filing the year-end presentation with the SEC, such as the trend of property median fixed charge coverage ratios over time and the trend of investment-grade contract percentages.

The REIT also decided to more completely describe its top ten tenants, including greater sector investment descriptions, as well as more color on historical performance running this and prior public companies. Here are the top 10 tenants:

As of Q4-17, STORE has 1,921 properties with 397 customers (~16 net new customers quarterly) that represent ~620 contracts (~30 transactions closed quarterly) with an average transaction size below $9 million. Repeat customers represent about one-third of new business.

No other REIT provides this level of granular credit risk management. The above-referenced presentation is divided into three parts:

The foundational attributes that make STORE stand out from other net lease companies.

The performance that its foundational attributes have delivered.

Enhanced disclosure, including full distribution of tenant default probabilities. STORE provides a credit metric where the unit coverages are aligned with the default probability of each lease contract to arrive at a base contract credit rating. It calls this the "STORE Score."

It takes a lot of captured data and a potent information system to accomplish. Uniquely, 97% of STORE's leases require the delivery of property-level financial statements, which is unprecedented and enables such disclosure.

The unprecedented credit metrics are designed as a base to inform investors of the quality of the investment portfolio and how it is performing and trending. Since lease contracts always determine risk, STORE's contract disclosure gives investors a window into the portfolio investment quality and performance trends that are unavailable anywhere.

For a Net Lease REIT, STORE is definitely providing the most transparency, and I like the fact that I can now not only see STORE's dividend payout ratio but also the impact of that ratio on the company's long-term internal growth.

Also, it has purposely directed its investments into retail real estate that is defensible from other modes of consumer goods distribution. In the process, STORE has generally stayed away from commodity retailers, even if the goods that they purvey are non-discretionary. Also, the company has stayed away from service providers not requiring human interaction (i.e., bank branches).

STORE has intentionally weighted its portfolio heavily to service industries (67%), including restaurants, movie theaters, fitness clubs, early childhood education, veterinary clinics and more.

The result is that only 3% of the company's entire investment portfolio is within close proximity (a quarter mile in any direction) to any Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M), Kmart or hhgregg (NYSE:HGG) store.

In other words, STORE believes that the performance of its investment portfolio should not be impacted by traffic pattern disruptions caused by sales declines suffered by most other major retail chains.

Given STORE's desire to weight its investment portfolio away from retail (18%), it did something unusual for a REIT when it publicly listed in 2014. It did not disclose tenant diversity by property type, but by business type.

STORE does this by NAICS codes, much as a bank or federal agency would do. So, a health club becomes a service business and not a retail property. The performance of net lease companies will be more driven by tenant success than by underlying vacant real estate fundamentals. So, the REIT is better off illustrating investment diversity by tenant business sectors than by real estate property types.

The Highly Predictable Profit Center

As noted above, the company is more focused on granular property-level investments. While many of the bigger Triple Net REITs focus on traditional credit-based fundamentals, STOR's tenants typically don't have credit ratings. Most of these unrated companies either prefer to be unrated or are simply too small to issue debt rated by a nationally recognized rating agency in a cost-efficient manner.

STOR's approach is more of a risk management one, and so, instead of herding hundreds of Net Lease deals through the door every year (like many of its peers), the company takes a more granular approach to ensure there is a critical piece of real estate attached to a profitable business operation.

As far as I'm concerned, this is the "secret sauce" for STOR; as you will see below, the company provides many key metrics that you will not see in the filings of many of its peers. For example, I don't think any of the Net Lease REITs provide weighted average annual lease escalation data (STOR's is 1.7%), and of course, STORE is proud of its internal growth platform.

It has only 1% of "flat leases," and a majority (74%) of the leases are contractually CPI-based. Around 68% of the REIT's leases have "annual" rent escalations, and around 28% of the leases have "5-year" rent bumps.

STOR's targeted internal AFFO growth per share is between 3% and 5%, driven primarily by its differentiated focus on signing leases with middle-market companies.

By obtaining quarter sales reports from most (98%) tenants, STOR can measure performance of each individual property. This communication channel provides it with an advantage with which the company can mitigate risk and provide a higher degree of predictability.

The Balance Sheet

Over the course of 2017, STORE raised net equity proceeds aggregating $743 million from the sale of approximately 34 million shares of common stock. This included the $377 million investment by Berkshire Hathaway in June, a follow-on stock offering in the first quarter and the sale of 5.75 million shares under the ATM program (at an average price of $25.63 per share).

During the first quarter, STORE added $235 million of new, secured and unsecured long-term debt, that included a $100 million unsecured bank term loan at an effective rate of 2.57% with a 2-year term and 3 1-year extension options. The company also sold $135 million of A+ rated 10-year net lease mortgage notes under the STORE Master Funding secured debt program at an interest rate of 4.32%.

Then during the third quarter, STORE prepaid (without penalty) the Series 2012-1 Class A Master Funding notes, which had a principal balance of just under $200 million and a scheduled maturity of August 2019. These notes carried an interest rate of 5.77% and by paying them off early, STORE reduced the weighted average interest rate of its long-term debt by about 11 basis points.

As a result of these capital markets activities, STORE’s long-term debt stood at $2.3 billion with a weighted average interest rate of just under 4.4% and a weighted average maturity of 6 years. In an environment of rising interest rates, it’s important to note that all of STORE’s long-term borrowings are fixed rate and the debt maturities are intentionally well-laddered.

STORE’s median annual debt maturity is approximately $250 million and the company has no meaningful near-term debt maturities until the year 2020.

Also, STORE expanded its unsecured revolving credit facility from $500 million to $600 million and expanded the accordion feature from $300 million to $800 million. This allows the company to increase the maximum borrowing capacity under the facility up to $1.4 billion. The amended facility matures in February 2022 and includes two 6-month extension options.

At year-end, STORE’s gross investments in the real estate portfolio totaled $6.2 billion, of which approximately $2.9 billion has been pledged as collateral for secured debt and the remaining $3.3 billion was unencumbered.

The unencumbered assets increased to 53% of the portfolio in 2017, up from 43% in 2016. Longer term, STORE targets an unencumbered asset ratio of approximately 65%. The leverage ratio at the end of 2017 was 5.7x net debt to EBITDA on a run-rate basis.

The accordion feature of STORE’s expanded credit facility provides access to more liquidity and the company is well-positioned with substantial financing flexibility, conservative leverage and access to a variety of attractive equity and debt options to fund a large pipeline of investment opportunities.

STORE’s target market is the U.S. middle market, which is generally defined as companies having between $10 million and $1 billion in annual revenues - this market consists of approximately 200,000 companies. The average middle-market company has annual revenues slightly exceeding $50 million.

STORE’s average customer has approximately $800 million in annual revenues and the company’s acquisition pipeline has grown by approximately 40% compared to year-end 2016.

During 2017, STORE invested nearly $1.4 billion in acquisitions, including more than $360 million in Q4-17 alone. At the same time, it profitably divested approximately $250 million in real estate investments with more than half of that happening actually in Q2-17.

Combined, STORE’s net investment activity for the year exceeded its net investment guidance of $900 million by over 25%.

The Latest Earnings Results

For 2017, STORE’s net income was $162 million, or $0.90 per basic and diluted share, compared to $123 million or $0.82 per basic and diluted share for 2016. The company had an aggregate net gain of $39.6 million from the sale of 55 properties in 2017 (this compares to a net gain of $13.2 million from the sale of 31 properties in 2016).

Net income for 2017 includes an impairment charge of $13.4 million primarily related to two properties that became vacant during the year.

For Q4-17, AFFO increased 22% to $82 million or $0.43 per basic and diluted share from $67 million or $0.43 per basic and diluted share in Q4-16. For the year, AFFO increased 24% to $306 million or $1.71 per basic and diluted share, compared to AFFO of $246 million or $1.65 per basic and $1.64 per diluted share in 2017.

In Q4-17, STORE declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share and for 2017 the company declared dividends totaling $1.20 per common share, which included a 6.9% dividend increase in Q3-17. Since the company’s IPO in 2014, STORE has increased dividends per share by 24% while maintaining a low dividend payout ratio and at the same time reducing leverage.

STORE’s dividend payout ratio for Q4-17 was approximately 72% of AFFO serving to provide shareholders with a well-protected dividend, a company that’s well-positioned for long-term internal growth based upon anticipated tenant rent increases and the reinvestment of surplus cash flows. The payout ratio was down from 76% in Q3-17, where STORE raised the dividend almost 7% and so it was on track to more closely approximate 70% over full-year based upon guidance.

Here’s a snapshot of my AFFO per share FORECASTER (data source: F.A.S.T. Graphs):

Store Has All Of The Ingredients For Something Special

Clearly, STORE’s “premium brand” is reflected in the sustainable lower cost of capital and favorable cost position, scale advantage, and granular due diligence processes.

An advantageous location can give a company a cost edge, and STORE’s premium brand is reflected in the company’s economies of scale that has lower average costs than many peers. Now let’s compare STORE’s dividend yield with the others:

As noted above, I now have a Buy on STORE and I consider the 5% dividend yield attractive. Now let’s consider the company’s P/AFFO multiple:

Again, STORE is a Buy based on the 14.3 P/AFFO multiple, an indication that there is more room to run. Here’s how STORE has performed year- to-date:

Remember, Berkshire purchased shares in STORE at $20.25 and shares are now trading at $24.69:

The Bottom Line: I am maintaining a Buy as I consider the dividend safe and sustainable. STORE has demonstrated that it can manage risk and the company should perform well as more middle-market companies seek out a landlord that can provide capital efficiently.

Tax reform should serve as a catalyst for many STORE customers seeking to expand operations. Also, I would not rule out M&A for STORE as the company is positioned to consolidate its footprint. Besides, “your premium brand had better be delivering something special, or it's not going to get the business.”

