Lexington Realty Yields 8.8% And I'm Still Not A Buyer

As my readers and followers know, I have been covering Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) for quite some time, my first article was almost six years ago. Over that time frame, I have been mostly bullish on the company, but a year or so I decided to sell my shares and simultaneously downgraded shares to a Hold. Last October 2017 I explained,

I am in a Hold pattern with LXP, as I believe the company has more wood to chop. There are better opportunities in the Net Lease sector and I consider W.P. Carey (WPC) and STORE Capital (STOR) better buying opportunities.”

I sold out of LXP on August 17, 2017, unloading shares priced at $10.41. It was a good time for me to hit the Sell button, as I explained “I am cashing in most of my shares in LXP”

Fellow Seeking Alpha writer Beyond Saving was more bullish as he opted to “purchase (his) first shares in March of 2017 and became an enthusiastic buyer in May. All purchases have been at under $10.” In his November 17, 2017, article he explained,

“…my entire investment thesis relies on my belief that LXP has a superior property mix, higher-quality properties, and a stronger balance sheet than it had in the past.”

I’m glad I was able to unload shares in LXP above $10 per share and the question for today is whether or not to get back in the game.

As you know, I’m not a market timer, but for a value investor, clairvoyance lies in the ability to arrive at conclusions based on thorough analysis of the facts. A defendable intrinsic value deduced from a reasonable and unemotional assessment of the facts enables one to determine the presence and size of the margin of safety.

Howard Marks (The Most Important Thing) said it best,

Whereas the theorist thinks return and risk are two separate things, albeit correlated, the value investor thinks of high risk and low prospective return as nothing but two sides of the same coin, both stemming primarily from high prices. Thus, awareness of the relationship between price and value – whether for a single security of an entire market – is an essential component of dealing successfully with risk.”

Photo Source

A Unique Player In The Net Lease REIT Space

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) was founded in 1973 and went public in 1993 (25 years ago). While the majority of the company's properties are free-standing buildings, a few of the buildings (3.8% of ABR) are multi-tenant. It owns a diversified portfolio of 174 properties across 48.6 million square feet in 37 U.S. states.

Up until 2008 (the Great Recession), LXP was considered a "diversified" REIT that invested in a variety of property sectors (office, industrial, retail, etc.), and after the financial crisis (that included a dividend cut), it decided to commence a transformation into a more defensive Net Lease REIT.

While LXP is considered a "Net Lease" REIT, the company actually owns a diverse number of buildings, ranging from office (51.8%) and industrial (43.6%) to multi-tenant (4.6%) - almost all of the properties are "net-leased."

Over the last several years, LXP has evolved from a more defensive business model by reducing exposure in retail and multi-tenant. Here's a snapshot of the company's revenue sources in 2013-2017 (Industrial exposure has increased from 25.3% to 43.6%, average lease duration is 9.1 years):

In addition, the company has transformed into a more traditional net lease REIT by acquiring longer-term leased buildings with strong tenants. More than half of its top 10 tenants are investment-grade rated. As you can see, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is one of the largest tenants, with two buildings that generate around 3.5% of LXP's revenues.

LXP is also diversified geographically, as illustrated below:

In addition, the REIT is diversified across industries:

LXP’s Industrial portfolio consists of 81 buildings (35.4 million square feet) that are 99.9% leased. As noted above, LXP’s Industrial properties generate 43.6% of Annual Base Rent:

LXP’s office portfolio consists of 68 buildings (10.9 million square feet) that are 99.2% leased. As noted above, LXP’s Industrial properties generate 51.8% of Annual Base Rent:

LXP has a high percentage of exposure in the free-standing office sector, compared with other REITs. Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) has around 57% in office exposure, while W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and Gramercy Property (NYSE:GPT) have around 25% office exposure.

Note: It's important to consider LXP's office exposure when comparing the valuation metrics at the end of this article. There is more risk in owning office buildings, as the buildings require more capex when a tenant vacates. I will utilize AFFO metrics to get a better picture of cash available before distributions.

Lexington's Lease Extensions

LXP's weighted average lease term at the end of the year was 9.1 years.

LXP’s industrial revenue now makes up approximately 43.6% (as of Q4-17) of the overall portfolio; the company continues to concentrate on managing down its shorter-term leases and expects its weighted average lease term to grow moving forward as longer lease build-to-suit properties are completed and new purchases come into the portfolio.

Leases representing approximately 4.4% of LXP’s single-tenant revenue are rolling in 2018, down from almost 8% in 2017. Once the company manages through 2018 and the first half of 2019 in lease roll, the vast majority of the office portfolio will have been mark-to-market or acquired subsequent to the financial crisis. LXP should see some relative release thereafter as it relates to reduced rental rates and lease concessions.

In 2017, strong leasing volume along with property sales brought LXP’s portfolio to approximately 99% leased. Additionally, GAAP and cash renewal rents were strong for Q4-17, increasing 22% and 11%, respectively. Overall, 2017 rents increased 7% on a GAAP basis, but decreased 3% on a cash basis, mainly as a result of two office lease extensions.

At the end of 2017, LXP had one non-renewal from a tenant that has been leasing approximately 43,000 square feet at an office property in Richmond, Virginia. LXP is in the process of marketing the space for lease.

As it relates to 2018 expirations on the office side, negotiations are underway with Huntington Ingalls in Pascagoula, Mississippi, for 95,000 square feet and with a prospective tenant for 43,000 square feet of space in the Irving, Texas, office property that’s currently leased to Pacific Union.

LXP is also marketing its 44,000 square foot office property in Wallingford, Connecticut, currently leased to 3M (NYSE:MMM) through the end of June 2018 as well as a 320,000 square foot Overland Park, Kansas, office property currently leased to Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY) through the end of 2018.

LXP has also been negotiating a lease extension or possible sale with FedEx on its 520,000 square foot office facility in Memphis. Their current lease is through June of 2019 and represents about 1/3 of 2019 office lease roll. If LXP secures a long-term lease extension with them, the company would expect a decrease in rent from what they are currently paying.

On the industrial side, LXP doesn’t have any 2018 leases rolling until the end of September, although Plastic Omnium in Duncan, South Carolina; Staples in Henderson, North Carolina; and Bay Valley Food in Plymouth, Indiana, will not be renewing at the end of their respective lease terms.

I am familiar with LXP’s Duncan, South Carolina, property and as the google search illustrates the building is located in a Class A Industrial Park in close proximity to BMW’s North American manufacturing facility. I suspect LXP will find a replacement tenant in a reasonable time frame.

Lexington's Balance Sheet Transformation

At year-end, LXP had $112 million of cash on the balance including cash classified as restricted. The company had approximately $2.1 billion of consolidated debt outstanding which bears a weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.6% and has a weighted average term of seven years.

LXP’s weighted average interest rate has increased slightly since Q3-17 as a result of additional secured property financing; however, the rate has decreased year-over-year by 46 basis points.

LXP’s fixed charge coverage at the end of Q4-17 was approximately 2.8x with leverage at 6.4x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA at the end of the year due primarily to increased investment activity.

LXP repaid $40 million on its revolving credit facility during Q4-17 to end the year with a $160 million outstanding. LXP’s intention is to pay down its revolver with mortgage proceeds on some of the office properties.

LXP also retired an aggregate of $18.4 million of secured mortgage debt during Q4-17 at a weighted average interest rate of 6.1%, bringing total mortgage debt satisfied during the year to approximately $63 million. Currently, LXP has $7 million of non-recourse balloon mortgage payments coming due in 2018.

LXP did take the opportunity in Q4-17 to finance two properties in an effort to mitigate risk, lengthen debt maturities, and extract attractively priced capital from the assets.

First LXP obtained approximately $45.4 million of non-recourse financing on the AvidXchange office property in Charlotte, North Carolina, that has a weighted average debt maturity of 13.2 years and a weighted average fixed rate of 5.2%. The financing consisted of $37.4 million 15-year first mortgage and an $8 million five-year mezzanine loan. This build-to-suit was completed in Q2-17 and LXP’s 2018 cash on cash return is now estimated at 17.7% on our equity.

Second, LXP’s joint venture in which it has a 25% interest of paying third-party mortgage financing for the British Schools in Katy, Texas, in the amount of $15 million at an annual fixed rate of 5.13%, which matures in December 2022. The joint venture used $49.1 million of the proceeds to satisfy the construction loan LXP provided. Completed in the third quarter of 2016 the 2018 cash on cash return is an estimated 9.4% on equity.

In an effort to further reposition the portfolio, LXP anticipates selling up to $250 million to $300 million in 2018 at estimated average GAAP and cash rate ranges of 8.25% to 9% and 7.5% to 8.25%, respectively. About 80% of the plan is anticipated to be the sale of office property with the balance in other non-core assets.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q4-17, LXP generated net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.12 per diluted common share and $0.33 per diluted common share for the full-year 2017.

Adjusted company FFO totaled $0.26 per diluted common share in Q4-17, which brought the total full-year 2017 adjusted company FFO to $0.97 per diluted common share. This represents the high end of the company’s revised 2017 adjusted company FFO guidance range.

Also, LXP provided initial 2018 guidance for net income and adjusted company FFO in the range of $0.95 to $0.98 per diluted common share. This indicates the 2018 results will be similar to 2017 despite lease rollover and concessions on early extensions, continued non-core asset dispositions, and higher average borrowing costs as LXP extends debt maturities.

Here’s a snapshot of my AFFO per share FORECASTER (estimates obtained from F.A.S.T. Graphs):

I’m Still Not Biting

As you can see (below), LXP has one of the highest dividend yields in the peer group:

Also, LXP has the lowest P/AFFO multiples in the peer group:

Here’s how LXO has performed year-to-date:

Regardless of the overall “cheapness,” I’m not buying.

As a value investor, I am most interested in the cash that LXP generates and on the balance sheet, as opposed to the opinions of others. My research suggests that LXP has more wood to chop and this means that the company must satisfactorily lease the soon-to-be vacated buildings and manage the lease rollover schedule. I am pleased with the recycling efforts and I will continue to monitor the company communicating any changes (good, bad, or indifferent); however, I am maintaining a Hold at this time.

I consider Realty Income (NYSE:O), W.P. Carey, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and STORE Capital to be the Best Buys in the Net Lease REIT sector.

