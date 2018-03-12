If you are comfortable, make sure you are ready to sit down at the table without sweating profusely, because we all know that "scared money never wins".

As Sears' prospects began to fade, investors are increasingly eyeing its real estate and shares of Seritage Growth Properties.

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) just keeps hanging on.

People have pondered for more than a decade when or if the company - the owner of Sears and Kmart stores, the Kenmore and DieHard brands, and Sears Home Services and Sears Auto Centers - would ever file for bankruptcy protection.

Then came Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) in 2015, a real-estate spinoff that, in my mind, signaled this business wasn't winding down anytime soon. Sears' CEO, Eddie Lampert, who is also a hedge fund guy, is the master behind what many people are calling "the longest-winded going out of business sale" in the history of the retail industry.

I'll return to discussing Seritage in more detail below, but first a little bit more about Sears.

The company lags its peers like Macy's (NYSE:M) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) in reporting fourth-quarter earnings, but it did make a pre-announcement back in February tied to news about a new private exchange offering for debts maturing this year and next.

In that report, Sears said its same-store sales fell nearly 16 percent overall (Sears and Kmart stores) during the holiday period. Meanwhile, most companies (Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), J.C. Penney, Macy's, etc.) are clawing their way back at the start of 2018, coming off a healthier November and December than a year ago. But not so much for Sears.

Still, Lampert continues to pour money into the company through his hedge fund vehicle, as evidenced by filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to keep Sears afloat.

Stores may be depleted of inventory (lots of mattresses and appliances, but that's about it), employees are dwindling, brands like Craftsman have been sold off and some vendors are looking for an exit, but Sears has one thing that analysts, investors and landlords alike would agree is of value: real estate.

In my mind, Lampert will keep that business alive until every Sears box is sold. The REITs (Simon (NYSE:SPG), GGP (NYSE:GGP), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), etc.) have made it clear they want those locations back, if they can get them at the right price. There is a huge ROI for landlords when reconfiguring and re-tenanting these properties.

In some cases, Sears will ink an agreement where it moves into a much smaller space at the mall, but I think that's less ideal for all parties involved - it would be best to nix them altogether. Sears, in turn, will be able to cut costs even more so, as the company has said it aims to do, in a bid to get back to profitability.

At the malls, we've seen Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY), T.J. Maxx, grocery stores and a slew of other names move into Sears' old boxes, when the company is finally able to vacate the space.

I think these agreements with landlords are coming together in a number of ways.

One, as Sears' leases expire, the company can choose not to renew.

Two, there is Seritage, which took a chunk of Sears' better real estate in 2015 through a deal where the REIT has the right to redevelop and remove the department store chain.

Three, I'm sure Lampert's real estate team is working feverishly to decide which real estate should be on the chopping block next, based on its value to landlords. I think this is determined much less so based on how the store performs (i.e. how much sales a location brings in), as other retailers would decide. Sears is looking at real estate value.

Before I get into Seritage, I would say I expect another major round of store closures early this year, considering Sears is finalizing a deal with the guardians of its pension fund - the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. - to allow for the sale of 140 Sears properties. Those locations had previously been tied up in a ring-fence arrangement, but Sears has said it's paying a little more than $400 million to have them released. Cha ching.

Investing in Eddie's Piggy Bank

When Kmart's acquisition of Sears was announced in 2004, Eddie Lampert commented: "I don't think any retailer should aspire to have its real estate be worth more than its operating business."

As Sears' prospects began to fade, investors were increasingly eyeing its real estate, and Sears decided to take advantage of the tax-advantaged spin-off of around 200 properties into a REIT that began trading as Seritage Growth Properties.

In an ironic twist of fate, Warren Buffett became a shareholder in Seritage on December 9, 2015.

On December 10, 2015, Seritage shares jumped more than 12% in early trading as billionaire investor Buffett disclosed an 8.02% stake in the REIT (in a Schedule 13G filing the same day). Buffett's stake of 2.0 million shares was valued at roughly $70.6 million, based on the stock's $35.29 closing price Dec. 9, 2015.

As you can see, Buffett's 2+ year investment in Seritage is deemed "even money", that is, shares are now trading at close to the same price ($35.13) as they were when he jumped in (at $35.29).

We all know Buffett is a buy-and-hold investor, he rarely folds his cards, and this reminds me of an old gambler's adage - "scared money never wins".

As I have stated many times on Seeking Alpha, Seritage is a speculative REIT that is essentially deemed the ultimate "value add" play. The bet, as it relates to Seritage, is that the company will be able to significantly grow income and unlock value opportunity to generate material spreads to Sears Holdings' master lease rent upon redevelopment.

As of Q4-17 Seritage's portfolio consists of 253 retail properties (120 attached to regional malls and 133 freestanding or shopping center properties) across 39 million square feet on 3,000 acres across 49 states.

The diversity and scale of Seritage's portfolio aligns with real estate needs of growing retailers that include properties attached to dominant regional malls, as well as freestanding and shopping center properties. The demographic footprint spans coast to coast in desirable markets with strong demographics.

The Seritage Treadmill?

Seritage's model is focused to create substantial value through re-leasing and redevelopment by converting single-tenant buildings into first-class, multi-tenant shopping centers at meaningfully higher rents. In addition, Seritage seeks to maximize value of substantial land holdings through retail and mixed-use densification.

One of the major risks with the Seritage REIT is the risk of its #1 tenant, Sears. Seritage is continuing to reduce its exposure to Sears (48% as of Q4-17). The company has 170 remaining Sears locations with $102.6 million of rent representing 47.8% of all signed rental income; however, $63.4 million of third-party signed not open (or SNO) rent is included in this measure.

Floris van Dijkum, with Boenning & Scattergood estimates that "this SNO income will be recognized at approximately $10.5 million per quarter until mid-2019."

During 2017 Seritage signed 86 leases for former Sears space at an average of $17.49 per square foot or a 4.0 times rent multiple. Dijkum explains:

"The company appears to run on a treadmill as attractive releasing spreads are offset by asset sales that, in turn, are required to fund its development."

While Seritage continues to take its unused Sears space and turn it into more productive third-party rental income, Dijkum adds that "asset sales have reduced third-party income and removed potential upside. We estimate that SRG would need to increase third-party rental income by at least $30.7 million from current levels in order to service its debt fully from third-party income."

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q4-17 Seritage had total debt of $1.5 billion and $70 million of preferred shares. Net debt and preferred to forward stabilized EBITDA was 7.3x, based on Boenning & Scattergood estimates.

Seritage refinanced its $200 million unsecured loan from ESL that had $85 million drawn and matured in December of 2017 with $85 million of new debt by ESL as well as commitments for another $60 million by an unaffiliated party for another one-year term. At year-end, Seritage had $241.6 million of unrestricted cash and $175.7 million of restricted cash.

Dijkum explains:

"While many investors believe that the company missed its chance to issue equity at a premium to either pay down debt or fund its developments, other investors are concerned that controlling shareholder ESL is effectively on both sides of the table, as both shareholder and creditor."

Dijkum points out that refinancing CMBS could reduce risk:

"Sometime in early third quarter, management could look to refinance its CMBS debt with a combination of higher leverage mortgage debt on its third-party leased properties, together with select other debt. Based on the approximately $102 million of total third-party income (approximately $90 million of NOI) capped at a 7% yield and 75% LTV, SRG could potentially get proceeds of nearly $1 billion. Together with select mortgages on other assets or unsecured debt, the company could potentially raise sufficient proceeds to pay down the $1.2 billion of CMBS debt that matures in July 2019 (it has two one-year extension options)."

There are no prepayment penalties and total cost for the third-party assets could be similar despite the lack of Sears credit due to the higher leverage. For the remaining Sears leased assets, the spread of 470 bps will have widened considerably while LIBOR has also increased by approximately 130 bps but any type of financing would likely be stop-gap.

Boenning & Scattergood's analysis (below) indicates that Seritage's funding shortfall for its disclosed $994 million development pipeline ($225 million of which was funded already) equaled approximately $194 million.

This modeling does not include any costs for the company's remaining JV redevelopments and has not accounted for vacant properties that would require capital to be leased, indicating Seritage will likely have to revert to further asset sales or JVs to bridge the funding gap that, according to Dijkum, "will likely become more acute in the third quarter of 2019 once it has spent the bulk of its cash balance."

Scared Money Never Wins

Now, by now you get a feel for what I mean when I say, "scared money never wins".

Seritage is a higher risk alternative, and Dijkum points out that "several investors have asked whether the company could curtail its $1.00 per share annual dividend in order to preserve cash and help fund its pipeline... After all, Seritage did produce a loss of $2.19 per share for the year."

Warren Buffett may not care about the dividend, but as viewed below, there's not much to love about it...

It's not fair comparing Seritage to the traditional Mall REITs since they don't enjoy the same value PLUS opportunities. As illustrated below, Seritage's projected incremental income of over $118 million drives potential gross value creation of $2.0 billion across 63 wholly-owned redevelopment projects originated on the Seritage platform. The estimated incremental yield on cost of ~11.0% assumes total estimated project costs of $1.1 billion.

As Dijkum points out, Seritage's JVs could provide meaningful capital to fund development costs. Seritage has 50% interests in 23 properties through JVs with leading regional mall REITs:

Seritage has already demonstrated its ability to realize value and generate liquidity by monetizing existing joint venture interests. Seritage has raised $240 of unrestricted cash proceeds through sale of certain interests in existing ventures to GGP, Inc. and Simon. Seritage can also form JVs with adjacent land owners, capital partners and mixed-use developers. Also, Mr. Buffett could (I hate to use this term) actually DOUBLE DOWN!

In full disclosure, I must warn all readers, Seritage is a higher risk REIT, and while I do consider the price attractive, success is based upon a variety of factors, and of course, the big question remains "when will Sears fade into the sunset?"

I am initiating a SPECULATIVE BUY for Seritage in the Intelligent REIT Lab. As illustrated below, Seritage is the #1 ranked Mall REIT based on consensus FFO per share growth estimates:

Keep in mind, my SPEC BUY recommendation suggests that Seritage is a higher-risk alternative and I suggest modest exposure. However, Seritage has strong potential, and I am forecasting annual returns of 30%, that is, IF Seritage successfully allocates capital for redevelopment and IF Sears survives long enough for Seritage to build out its pipeline. Of course, the biggest IF is whether or not the retail market improves and there are enough retailers to fill up the vacant spaces.

IF you are comfortable, make sure you are ready to sit down at the table without sweating profusely, because we all know that "scared money never wins".

Other REITs mentioned: TCO, SPG, SKT, GGP, WPG, PEI, MAC, and CBL.

