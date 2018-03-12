February Ushers In A Strong Jobs Report; Wage Growth Cooled

Source: The Guardian

The February 2018 jobs report was another "Goldilocks moment" for the stock market. The economy added 313,000 jobs, surpassing the 200,000 new jobs economists had expected:

US payrolls climbed by the most since July 2016 last month, even as wage growth cooled, the final report ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this month showed. Non-farm payrolls rose by 313,000 in February the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday, topping economists’ estimates of 200,000 according to a Thomson Reuters poll. That compared with a revised 239,000 in January (previously 200,000). Job growth was boosted by gains in construction, retail, manufacturing, business services and financial activities.

The jobs number was up from the 239,000 jobs added in January and handily beat the 200,000 jobs added in the year earlier period. Construction, retail, financial activities and business services were particularly strong. Construction jobs were up 21,000 versus January as investors continue to build multi-family housing and commercial projects amid record low interest rates. Until the Fed raises interest rates or long rates rise, I do not see much holding back construction.

Retail jobs were up by 35,000 and were particularly strong during the holiday shopping season. Firms like Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Target (TGT) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) showed out-sized revenue and profits in the fourth quarter; it illustrates that for now, consumer spending in the retail sector is in full throttle.

Unemployment Rate Remained At 4.1 Percent

The unemployment rate of 4.1% was the same as last month's and down from 4.7% in the year earlier period. An unemployment rate of 5% or less is considered full employment and is usually considered bullish. At rates this low I would expect economic growth - GDP and personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") - to be white hot. Employees should demanding higher wages or switching jobs for higher pay. However, hourly wage growth does not reflect that thesis or what history has taught us to expect.

Average hourly wages of $26.75 were up 0.2% versus January and up 2.6% Y/Y. This contrasted January's wage growth of 2.9%, which investors interpreted as inflationary and created a broad sell off in financial markets. This report signaled that investors could have their cake and eat it too; jobs could grow - signaling a strong economy - but still not strong enough for the Fed to hike rates and remove the punch bowl.

Economists have been expecting the President Trump's tax cuts to create tailwinds for the economy. Signs suggest tax cuts have been a boon to the bottom lines corporations, and have spurred share repurchases. However, that additional cash flow has not trickled down enough to spur wage growth for workers. There is the potential for risk assets - stocks and real estate - to continue to levitate due to low interest rates and tax cuts. The Dow Jones (DIA) rose by nearly 1.8% Friday and "buy the dip" investors were rewarded again.

Will The Fed Turn Cautious On Rates?

Over the past decade Fed actions have been key to the melt up in financial markets. Meanwhile, economists and pundits have made careers out of parsing the Fed. New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has intimated he will go ahead with gradual rate hikes despite volatility in the financial markets. He has also intimated he will remain data-dependent before hiking rates, and would like for the PCE to reach or exceed 2% growth for a sustainable period.

PCE has not reached 2% growth in over four years. It grew at 1.7% in 2017 and may not reach or exceed 2% anytime soon. This could force the Fed to stand pat on rates for the near future. However, the Fed has intimated it would unwind its $4 trillion balance sheet.

The Fed's balance sheet peaked at about $4.5 trillion in October 2015. It was $4.4 trillion on March 7th and is expected to continue a gradual decline. The balance sheet has declined over $10 billion per month over the past five months. The gradual selling pressure could push up rates on long bonds which drive mortgages and other long-term loans.

Even if the Fed stands pat on the Fed funds rates, it balance sheet unwind could slow the economy due to rising bond yields. This in turn, could hurt stocks. Rising yields could increase the interest expense corporations pay. Amid record low rates several corporations have engaged in debt-fueled acquisitions and share buybacks. Servicing that debt could become more difficult if bond yields spike over time.

Conclusion

If yields on the long bond rise amid the Fed's balance sheet unwind it would not be good for stocks. Investors should avoid financial markets until the impact of the Fed's balance sheet unwind is fully understood.