Are We In A 'Goldilocks' Environment? Risk On Is Clearly Back On The Table

And it's not just jobs, consumer sentiment, inflation figures, and other economic indicators are suggesting that we may be in a "Goldilocks" environment.

Are We in a "Goldilocks" Environment?

If anyone was doubting the recent strength of the U.S. economy, those doubts were likely largely alleviated following Friday’s stellar jobs report. Stocks took immediate notice, as the S&P 500/SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) traded sharply higher, advancing by 1.74% on the day. And it’s not just the jobs numbers, other crucial data points suggest that the economy is continuing to strengthen, which implies stocks may have plenty of room to run going forward.

About SPY

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY Index fund has roughly $275 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings. SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities. Since SPY tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I will use SPY and the S&P 500 interchangeably throughout the article.

Encouraging Economic Data

Lots of favorable economic data points have been made available in recent weeks, but there are some key measures that clearly indicate the economy is strong, growth is robust, is likely to continue, and may even accelerate going forward. This bodes well for prospects concerning SPY and stocks in general.

Jobs Data

Friday’s report was essentially a blowout that managed to fall into the “Goldilocks” zone as well. The economy created 313,000 jobs in February, compared to the 200,000 estimate, a beat of 56%. The unemployment rate stayed pat at just 4.1%, the lowest level since the year 2000. However, wage growth – average hourly earnings moved up by just 2.6% on an annualized basis, 0.2% below expectations.

This suggests that inflation may not be moving up as quickly as some had expected. This also implies that the Fed may have more flexibility on raising rates this year. The CME Fed Watch Tool shows that there is about a 66% chance that there will be 3 rate hikes or fewer this year. This indicates that the path towards normalization will indeed be a long and careful one, favorable scenario for stocks.

Consumer Sentiment

In addition to the very strong employment picture, the latest consumer sentiment reading for February came in at 99.7, higher than the expected 99.3 figure. Moreover, this comes on the back of a mid-month figure of 99.9, the economy’s second-highest level since 2004. Also, it’s important to mention that these figures were being measured as the stock market was going through a major correction, suggesting that consumers were not terribly troubled by the stock market’s declines. Furthermore, consumer sentiment readings may have been even higher if stock market volatility had not materialized in such a meaningful way over the past several weeks.

This suggests that American consumers are feeling good about the economy and don’t appear to be curbing their spending habits, a favorable short to intermediate term scenario for our consumer based economy. High consumer-spending, coupled with government and corporate expenditures should translate into further GDP growth this year.

Inflation

Inflation is a double-edged sword, which means it can be both very constructive for an economy, as well as destructive to one. It all depends on the level of inflation, and right now inflation appears to be in the proverbial Goldilocks zone. This is especially true if we put emphasis on the Fed’s preferred measurement tool of inflation, the PCE.

The PCE is much like the CPI in that both measure prices of a basket of goods, and both readings produce headline and core numbers (headline excludes volatile food and energy prices). Due to the difference in calculations the PCE readings appear to show a bit of a tamer inflation picture, and since this is the tool the Fed uses we will place additional weight on it.

Both the core and the headline PCE are still well below the Fed’s target rate of 2%. The most recent core readings show PCE inflation at just 1.5%, early last year the economy ran as hot as 1.8, and the last time the economy sowed a PCE reading of over 2% was in 2008. Headline PCE is also below 2%, and the latest core CPI reading was just slightly above 2% at 2.07%.

The inflation picture indeed points to a Goldilocks environment, for now. Inflation is not too hot, and it is not too cold. Prices are not running so high as to hurt the overall economy. And prices are expanding at an appropriate pace to continue to fuel economic growth.

Fed Support

As far as the Fed is concerned there is not an imminent threat of inflation. Once again, the PCE tool that the Fed uses shows inflation being well below 2%. An element that the Fed is likely keeping an eye on is that the headline PCE recently crossed over and went above the core PCE, which suggests that food and energy costs are beginning to rise slightly faster than other products in the basket. This is suggestive of higher inflation down the line, but right now things are still very constructive.

The inflation picture also implies that the Fed is in no rush to raise rates 4 times this year, and may only go ahead with 3 hikes. In any case, it appears that it is premature to fear the Fed just yet, and staying long stocks here is not indicative of “fighting the Fed” either.

Government Stimuli

Other elements that are likely to continue to supply growth include the recently approved tax cuts and massive infrastructure spending. With a greatly reduced corporate tax rate, and other favorable adjustments, tax cut induced spending is likely to provide additional growth and liquidity to the economic system for years. Furthermore, the White House is working on a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package that should produce significant economic activity once introduced.

Let’s face it, much of the U.S.’s infrastructure is crumbling and has been neglected for years. The enormous projects will also likely provide significant growth for several years going forward.

The Introduction of "Smart Tariffs"

President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs may not be such a bad idea after all. It's smart to shield the U.S. from being swamped by cheap metals from various countries around the world. It's a productive move on the administration's behalf to make exemptions for some of the U.S.'s closest trading partners such as Mexico, Canada, and others. This way the U.S. can secure growth for its domestic steel and aluminum producers without alienating the rest of the world, and reduce the risk of costly trade wars. Also, the U.S. should be able to hammer out significantly more favorable trade deals going forward.

What it All Boils Down to

The favorable economic readings, constructive inflation data, a supportive Fed, and major government stimuli imply that the current economic expansion is not about to end any time soon. To the contrary, it is likely to accelerate. A recession, usually coupled with a bear market, can be expected when GDP growth slows drastically or turns negative. In 2015, GDP was 2%, 2016’s was 1.85%, 2017’s was 2.5%. It’s highly unlikely that with the introduction of huge tax cuts, increased spending, “Goldilocks” inflation, and various other constructive factors, GDP will decrease this year or the next. In fact, I would not be surprised to see the U.S. clock in a couple of 3%+ years before all is said and done.

Therefore, we are looking at various favorable economic factors that are likely to produce significant economic growth going forward, which should drive stock prices notably higher.

Technical Viewpoint

The SPY chart shows a constructive picture with a higher low being put in, and the current price trading above the crucial $275-275.5 resistance/support level. In addition to breaking through this resistance point, SPY has also managed to break above the 50-day moving average, another productive technical indicator. The CCI, RSI, full stochastic, volume indicators, and other technical gauges are pointing towards an improving technical image, which suggest the correction is likely concluding its course. Higher prices in SPY, and equities in general appear probable from here.

Longer Term Threats do Exist

All good things must come to an end at some point, and the current economic expansion is no exception. Despite the favorable short to intermediate term picture, longer term a huge hangover awaits. Inflation will likely become hot in the next few years, the dollar will continue its slide lower, and the U.S.’s debt picture is not going to improve any time soon. The government is running up massive deficits to pay for the tax cuts, infrastructure spending, and other programs and projects it cannot afford. And eventually these factors will catch up with the U.S. economy.

I can’t produce an exact timeline, but likely within the next few years the U.S. will be confronted with another massive economic challenge fueled by record amounts of debt, high inflation, significantly higher rates, and a declining USD. All of this will not end pretty, but the good news is that for now it appears that the risk on game is back on the table.

Naturally, there are some short-term catalysts that can cause turmoil in stocks as well. Significant political scandals and other elements coming out of left field could enable a black swan type event to materialize. However, I remain optimistic, and I remain long a diversified basket of quality stocks, with a preference towards technology, financials, energy, basic materials, and defense, coupled with some international exposure.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

