Tuesday: Landmine Or Non-Event?

Well don't look now, but CPI is coming up again and this time around, no one seems to be paying much attention.

Last month, everyone was convinced that an upside CPI surprise might spell deep trouble for a market still reeling from early February selloff.

Remember how, back on February 14, everyone was worried the financial universe was going to implode in the event we got an above-consensus CPI print in the U.S.?

That was one of the more comical episodes of narratives gone wild in recent memory. To be sure, I was pushing that narrative too, because at a certain point, you have to concede that even if you don't think something is important, the fact that everyone else does negates your own view regardless of whether you're the one who's being "rational" in the situation.

The reason that number took on a larger-than-life character was because on February 2, the better-than-expected average hourly earnings print that accompanied the January jobs report proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back for a market that was starting to struggle with a worsening Treasury selloff. We were coming off a month (January) that saw some of the worst risk-adjusted returns for 10Y Treasurys on record and the simultaneous flood of new money into equity funds set the stage for a tantrum, as overvalued stocks collided head on with rapidly rising yields to flip the stock-bond return correlation positive leading directly to a truly horrible stretch for 60/40 portfolios and risk parity during week of January 29-February 2.

The turmoil that unfolded in the wake of the average hourly earnings beat on Friday, February 2, spilled over into the following Monday, pushing vol. up to the point where the VIX ETP rebalance risk was ultimately realized and the rest is history.

Ok, so because all of that stemmed (basically) from what the AHE print seemed to be saying about inflation pressures and what the market thought that portended for a hawkish Fed operating as it is under new leadership, the CPI print, due on February 14, was variously billed as one of the most critical data points in recent market history. And that's barely an exaggeration.

When it came in hotter-than-expected, equity futures collapsed. As a reminder, here's what Dow futures did the second the number crossed on Valentine's Day morning:

Yeah, so that was a 500 point drop. Of course that would prove to be a false alarm and over the next several weeks, equities would go on to recoup much of what was lost in the early February mayhem. In fact, the Nasdaq has made it all up and then some:

Meanwhile, 10Y yields - which everyone was just sure were on the brink of breaching 3% on the way to who knows where - have remained well behaved. Here's an annotated chart that shows you notable events from the past six weeks:

To be sure, we're not out of the woods yet by any stretch and on Tuesday, we'll get the latest read on CPI.

Note that this time, the setup is entirely different. Instead of a blowout AHE beat, the February payrolls report on Friday revealed an AHE miss which, when coupled with the huge beat on the headline jobs number, suggests there's still slack in the labor market. That gives the Fed some cover to stick to a gradualistic approach to hikes, just when it looked like they had run fresh out of excuses not to turn overtly hawkish.

It's with all of the above in mind that we'll get February CPI on Tuesday. This could be a non-event, but it could also be pivotal. Note that "pivotal" doesn't have to be bearish. Indeed, if it misses (i.e. surprises to the downside), well then that would further underscore the Goldilocks narrative (assuming of course it doesn't fall completely off the map, a decidedly unlikely outcome) and further support risk assets.

In addition to reminding you about the context, the reason I wanted to draw your attention to this is because it comes a week before an expected Fed hike and before Jerome Powell's first real test on the communications front. You're reminded that he testified on Capitol Hill late last month and while the second day of testimony went ok, the first day was a bit rocky. You're also reminded that just days ago, stalwart dove Lael Brainard echoed Powell's hawkish sentiments and pretty clearly telegraphed that Fed hike risk is to the upside.

With all of that front and center in the market's mind, a sizable CPI beat would likely reignite inflation fears and magnify any hawkish lean that Powell was planning on adopting later this month.

In many respects then, this week's CPI number in the U.S. is actually more important than last month's number. And it's getting much less in the way of attention which potentially sets up an outsized reaction for equities and yields in the event of an upside or downside surprise.

So keep that in mind. Again, nothing says this has to be bearish. It's just to say that it seems like conditions are ripe for some folks to get caught offsides.

