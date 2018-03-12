February Edition: Analysts Bullish On Boeing

Every month, AeroAnalysis covers the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF). Now, there is a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not, are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, AeroAnalysis has been running a monthly series that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the January report here. In this article, some news items from February will be highlighted.

Share price development in February

In February, Boeing's shares gained 1.5% compared to 20.2% a month earlier. Much of the fireworks in Boeing’s stock price has been in January and it is important to note that despite Boeing’s weight in the Dow Jones Index, Boeing shares gained value while the Dow Jones lost 4.4% of its value.

A look at some price targets announcements for February:

Cannacord increased the price target for Boeing shares to $345 maintaining a hold rating.

Societe Generale set a target of $373 a share.

Wells Fargo reiterated the market perform rating while shifting the price target up to $365.

Bank of America increased the price target to $470 with a reiterated buy rating.

Credit Suisse also remains bullish on Boeing and increased the price target to $443 per share.

Those are just a couple of analyst actions, but overall what we’re seeing is that the analyst price targets for Boeing are creeping upwards.

Commercial Aircraft News

Source: The Boeing Company

There were some important news items for the commercial aircraft segment. Starting with Boeing’s iconic 747 program, UPS firmed its order for 14 more Boeing 747-8F aircraft. The airline has now ordered a total of 28 aircraft making it the biggest and most important customer for Boeing’s jumbo freighter.

Also, on Boeing’s 737 program there was important news. The Boeing 737 MAX 7 was rolled out, which is a major milestone in the process of getting from design to customer. Given the order book for the MAX 7 there, however, is little reason to cheer although we could see some airlines adding the Boeing 737 MAX 7 in the future. The bigger MAX 9, which is another of Boeing’s slow sellers has received its FAA certification, which means that the aircraft is now ready to be delivered to its first customer.

As expected, Boeing is highlighting its services business more and more. On the Singapore Airshow, Boeing booked no orders for commercial aircraft but it did book $1B worth of services agreements.

Shaping for the future, Boeing expects to have an output of over 900 aircraft by 2020 up from the >800 deliveries in 2017. With the eye on the future, Boeing is shaping the case for the Boeing 797 which we have discussed extensively in a 82-page report. The aircraft program has not been launched but is primarily receiving positive feedback and Delta Air Lines (DAL), which hasn’t been Boeing’s best friend in the past months, is one of the latest airlines to be interested in the aircraft.

Boeing also continues to implement more additive manufacturing in its aircraft, which in our view has a positive impact on cost efficiency in production/assembly and performance. The latest agreement in the field of additive manufacturing has been signed with Oeriklon.

As part of strengthening its business, Boeing is looking to arrange a joint-venture with Embraer (ERJ). Talks have been ongoing for months now and although we view a JV as a positive for Boeing’s product offering at the bottom of the single aisle market with 80 to 120 seats, we also do think that progress is being slowed down by Brazilian politics which is unnecessary for the commercial aircraft segment.

Defense News

Source: Wikipedia

Defense stocks have been enjoying quite some interest as President Trump aims to increase Defense spending and in February another step was made to increase those spendings. As some of you might know, I wasn’t too positive about Boeing’s chances to benefit here, primarily because in order for Boeing to benefit a vast change on buying policy for the F/A-18 would be required. President Trump wants to buy another 24 Super Hornets and this undoubtedly is a good sign for Boeing even if it is only a temporary patch to bridge towards sufficient availability of the F-35. Boeing is also in talks with India to sell the F/A-18 there. India is the biggest importer of weaponry and arms, so being able to sell fighters to India is a big deal but would likely require Boeing to sweeten a deal by putting final assembly or global supply chain benefits in India. Talks also aren’t new and have been ongoing for quite some time now.

The Trump administration also reached an agreement for the purchase of 2 Air Force One aircraft were savings of $1.4B are being touted. From the figures that have been to our availability, the savings are projected against a figure that cannot be verified so the savings figure is nice to mention but it is hardly well-supported. Nevertheless, it is good for Boeing that the deal has been sealed.

Conclusion

Boeing shares climbed despite the Dow Jones being down during February. It shows the positive momentum Boeing has and the long term opportunities for Boeing are also well reflected in the price targets.

In February, we saw no out of the ordinary events on the commercial aircraft side of Boeing’s business, though 2 aircraft reached important milestones and Boeing is continuously shaping up for the future.

For Defense, the big positive were plans to purchase additional Super Hornets, which would be a good sign for Boeing’s military jet business

