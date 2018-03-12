Regenxbio Part II: Why The AAV Vector Will Deliver Stellar Clinical Outcomes

For the great majority of transactions, being stubborn about a tiny fractional difference in the price can prove extremely costly.



In part I research, we featured Regenxbio (Nasdaq:RGNX), a bioscience company that focuses on the innovation and commercialization of gene therapy to service rare and life-threatening diseases. Notably, gene therapy has far-reaching ramifications for the treatment and management of a vast number of disorders (and is highly likely to play significant roles in cosmetic and regenerative medicines in the foreseeable future). As alluded to, the recent FDA approval of Luxturna - a one-time gene therapy for patients afflicted with biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy - of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) is simply the first of many approvals to come. There are many more discoveries to be made in genomic and individualized medicine. For instance, research shows that over 75% of our DNA (coding for “junk” sequences) is still unknown. Whether these regions hold the key to therapeutic development in still in debate. Nevertheless, it is not far from the truth that current therapeutic focus on the other 25% (i.e., the functionally known regions) should bear promising fruits over time, like the case of Luxturna.

Performance wise, though it has far-reaching ramifications, Spark delivered only over 16% profits for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing; nevertheless, the gene-editing company Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) procured more than 215% profits thus far. All that being said, we’ll explicate the underlying science of the adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector being employed by Regenxbio for gene delivery (and to reaffirm this investing thesis on the aforementioned growth company) for this research.

Figure 1: Regenxbio stock chart

(Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Rockville, MD, Regenxbio is focusing on the innovation and launch of gene therapy to service retinal, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases (as depicted in Figure 2). The company hopes that with a single treatment, the course of the disease will be altered for improved clinical outcomes. Asides from the in-house innovation of various gene therapeutics, the firm also out-licensed its proprietary NAV technology platform to 10 different licensees for the development of 20 different molecules (as explained in the previous article).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline

(Source: Regenxbio)

As mentioned, the aim of this research is to elucidate the underlying science of the stellar genes delivery platform dubbed NAV that, in and of itself, utilizes AAV. While investors might be fearful of the term “virus,” the fact is that the virulence genes are stripped off: only the outer coat (aka capsid) remains; hence, the virus does not replicate itself to cause an infection. As follows, the genes of interest for correcting a genetic defect are inserted inside those capsids (to be injected into the patient).

Subsequent to the injection, the capsid releases the correct genes inside the cell’s nucleus. In turn, the genetic materials are translated into proteins (to ameliorate the enzyme deficiency). For instance, the gene therapy in development (RGX 121) replaces the defective (“IDS”) gene that causes the genetic disease, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1 (MPS 1). With the correct genes, the I2S enzyme (responsible for breaking down large sugar molecules, i.e., glycosaminoglycans, or “GAGs”) will be produced. Consequently, this alleviates the symptoms of MPS 1.

Interestingly, the early gene therapies (using AAV1 to 6) encountered significant setbacks because the technology was in its infancy. A significant problem is that the body already has antibodies against those capsids, thus generating immunogenicity. In contrast, the new generations (AAV7 to 9 and AAVrh10) are part of the NAV Technology Platform (and are highly advanced to circumvent previous issues). As follows, Regenxbio owns over 100 patents re NAV. Of note, the key advantages of NAV include the following: lower immune response, improved manufacturability, higher and longer-term gene expression, as well as broad and novel tissue selectivity. Per the company:

We believe NAV is proving to be a significant advancement over earlier AAV vectors in delivering these therapies. Based on data derived from third-party clinical studies and animal models, we believe NAV possesses unique, beneficial properties that are not seen in earlier generations. We believe that NAV, which underpins our internal development programs and the programs of our licensees, will enable us and our partners to develop best-in-class gene therapy candidates for a wide range of disease targets due to these unique properties.

Regarding the NAV platform, we’re highly interested in AAV9, which is ideal for targeting tissues such as liver, skeletal muscle, and lung. Of note, the key determinant of an AAV’s binding preference is the unique markers on its capsid or coat. It is the interaction with the surface markers with specific sugar (carbohydrates) on the outside of the target cells (usually sialic acid, galactose, and heparin sulfate) that determines tissue specificity. Accordingly, AAV9 preferentially binds to the galactose on the cellular surface to enable it to cross the blood-brain barriers (“BBB”), and to deliver genes to the correct neuronal cells of the CNS for the treatment of MPS.

Final Remarks

It is not far from the truth that this decade will more stellar breakthroughs in CAR-T, gene therapy, as well as gene-editing. What we’ve witnessed thus far is simply the tip of the iceberg. Our analytical research revealed that Regenxbio is a unique firm that leverages on years of wisdom in early AAV innovation (and is now powering a robust pipeline of next-generation AAVs as part of its NAV gene delivery platform). What is impressive is that AAV is being utilized in more than 50 potential molecules. The overwhelming number of therapeutics that are harnessing the power of AAV speaks volumes about its future prospects. Given the 20 molecules currently use NAV (as stated in our prior research), there are substantial shots on goal that at least some programs will produce robust outcomes.

