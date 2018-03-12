Out Of Bounds And Out Of Balance

Alice laughed: "There's no use trying," she said; "one can't believe impossible things." "I daresay you haven't had much practice," said the Queen. "When I was younger, I always did it for half an hour a day. Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast." - Wonderland

Ah, the Red Queen, and my childhood. I have known her almost all of my life since I could first understand what my mother was reading to me. Later in life I read about her myself, and Alice, and the Hatter, but my mother assures me that she read to me about her while I was still wandering around in my crib. That was a very, very, long time ago.

It is rather amazing, in my almost forty-four years on Wall Street, how impossible things not only became possible, but became normal, in the progression of time. It's funny what time does to things, if you think about it.

In my early days, sitting on the trading desk, there was not one person, not even one, that would have thought negative interest rates could occur and yet, they did and in a size that almost dwarves belief. There were some $12.5 trillion at one point and we are down to $7.5 trillion now but they are still there. Here is one impossible thing to consider, before breakfast.

This is the "Pixie Dust" that floats around "Never-Never Land" and please don't tell me that there is no magic in the real world. Negative interest rates are quite real magic, and the wizardry is concocted by the boys and girls who run the printing presses in the global economy. Not one of them elected, voted for by no one, and yet they are the only people, in the entire world, that can legally make money by a simple wave, or keystroke, of their wizarding wand.

Poof! Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. - Arthur C. Clarke

As you have your Wheaties, here is another impossible thing to consider:

Taken all together, this puts the global average at about 42.5%. Now, this all began about the time of the Lehman Bankruptcy and, as the "Pixie Dust" was tossed about, some other rather magical things happened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) increased by 273% during this same time period, according to Bloomberg data. The generic 10 year Treasury, which had been a 3.35% in the beginning of September 2009, hit a high of 3.988% on April 5, 2010, is 2.89% as of Friday's close, and has an average yield 2.41%, according to Bloomberg, since that time. This is also at a time when the German counterpart, according to Bloomberg, had a high yield of 3.93% in September 2009, and now yields -0.68%, as of last Friday.

Think of it. The Germans have outdone Dire Straits and the Rock & Rollers. They took "Money for Nothing" and did it one better. They got paid to take the money, if and when they wanted it.

Now that ain't workin' that's the way you do it Lemme tell ya them guys ain't dumb Maybe get a blister on your little finger Maybe get a blister on your thumb - Dire Straits

So, there's the blister and here is the rub. The "Money Magicians" are cutting back. If they do what they say, always an open question, Citibank projects that the central banks will cut back their purchases of assets, using the "Pixie Dust" money, by about 20% in 2018.

Oh no, oh no, don't tell me that!

This raises the rather obvious questions of what this will do to the equity markets, and to yields globally. There will still be plenty of "Pixie Dust" money sloshing around, but what is the effect going to be of having less of it? The answer, in my view, probably depends more on the velocity of the withdrawal, rather than the projected amount.

It also brings to mind that the United States has the deepest and most liquid markets and that the Fed controls less of the American GDP than other countries or regions. I would state that when the buyer of "First Retort" or, in many cases, the buyer of "Last Resort" exits, that the reaction may be swift and furious in some other places in the world.

Ring around the Rosie. I hope we don't all fall down!