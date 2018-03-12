March Seasonality Data For 20+ Commodities

Softs: Cocoa is up more than 20% in 2018, coffee futures are in contango, March has historically been a negative month for sugar.

Metals: March and April have historically been positive months for copper, palladium is still in backwardation, and gold seasonality turns positive in August.

Grains: Agricultural commodities have caught a bid, May through September has historically been a weak period for soybean oil, corn and wheat futures are in contango.

Financials: 12-month momentum is negative for the US 30-year Treasury bond, EUR/USD and JPY/USD have risen in 2018, March and April have historically been strong months for the S&P 500.

Energies: Seasonality over the next few months has historically been a tailwind for WTI crude oil and heating oil. The WTI crude futures curve is in backwardation.

This is my weekly update that outlines seasonal trends and the term structure of futures contracts. All of the below data and graphs come from my Commodity Seasonality website. The website is completely free, and I use Seeking Alpha as my sole outlet for weekly recap articles. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Energy Futures Seasonality

The next few months have historically been strongly positive in heating oil (UHN) futures.

Backwardation has decreased in heating oil. Now the futures curve is fairly flat. Backwardation is when contracts further out in time are actually priced lower than contracts closer to expiration. Backwardation benefits traders with long exposure, while contango detracts from returns. Most people are familiar with the concept of contango in VIX futures, where VIX futures further out in time are typically priced higher than the front-month contract. The same concept applies here.

March and April have historically been positive for natural gas (UNG). My seasonality charts show the seasonality of a roll-adjusted position in front-month futures. The seasonality of natural gas trends down over time because natural gas is typically in contango, meaning it is expensive for longs to constantly roll a front-month position.

The WTI (USO) crude oil curve is still in backwardation. This is important because most investors get commodity exposure through long-only commodity indices like the Bloomberg Commodity Index (tracked by DJP) or the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (tracked by GSG). Energy futures typically make up the majority of these indices. When energy futures curves are in contango, being long commodities bleeds a "negative roll yield" over time. Now that WTI (and Brent) futures are in backwardation, investors who are long commodities benefit from the monthly roll process.

WTI's 12-month momentum is positive. 12-month momentum is a long-term trend following metric, and if it's positive you can infer that long-term trend followers are biased to the long side.

Over the past twenty years, WTI crude oil has historically had its highest average monthly performance in April.

And here's my composite seasonality chart for WTI crude oil.

Financial Futures Seasonality

Bonds have had a rough start to the year. The below graph shows the average monthly seasonality of the US 30-year Treasury bond (TLT) futures contract since 1998. March has historically been one of the weaker months for the 30-year bond.

12-month momentum is also negative in the 30-year Treasury bond.

EUR/USD (FXE) has had an uncharacteristically strong start to the year. Typically, January and February have been negative months for the currency pair.

JPY/USD (FXY) has also rallied this year. The currency started out 2018 with crowded short spec positioning (which I wrote about in this article). February risk-off sentiment helped the Japanese yen, which is viewed as a safe haven asset. 12-month momentum is now positive, meaning the long-term trend is up.

March and April have historically been very strong months for the S&P 500 (SPY).

And here's my composite seasonality chart for the S&P.

Grain Futures Seasonality

Seasonality is a mixed bag in corn (CORN) futures. Corn, like natural gas, is typically in contango and front-month long exposure has tended to lose money over the past two decades.

Most agricultural commodities are off to a very strong start this year. Corn, wheat, and soybeans started off the year trading near multi-decade lows in inflation-adjusted prices.

Oats are in slight backwardation.

May through September has historically been a weak period for soybean oil.

The wheat (WEAT) futures curve, like corn, has also spent a majority of its time in contango.

Metal Futures Seasonality

March and April have historically been two of the stronger months for copper (JJC) futures.

January was an almost perfect seasonal match for gold (GLD) futures, but the precious metal weakened a bit in February. The seasonal outlook for gold is mixed until the late summer months when equity markets typically get more volatile. Gold (and other risk-off assets) typically benefit from equity volatility.

Palladium (PALL) is still the only precious metal exhibiting backwardation.

We're now past the historically strong Jan+Feb period in platinum (PPLT). Platinum stuck to its seasonal trends this year and was up more than 5% in the first two months of the year.

Silver (SLV) is quite weak year-to-date. Seasonality doesn't turn positive until July.

The silver futures curve is also exhibiting a steeper amount of contango than in gold futures.

Soft Commodities Seasonality

Cocoa (NIB) has gone on a massive run in 2018, rising more than 20% year-to-date. I wrote about how cocoa producers and users had unusually bullish positioning on last September.

Coffee (JO) futures have historically been in contango a majority of the time.

April and May have historically been negative months for lumber.

Sugar (SGG) is one of the worst performing commodities over the past year. Unfortunately, the seasonal outlook isn't very bright. March has had the lowest average monthly performance over the past twenty years.

Commodity Seasonality Conclusion

That wraps up coverage of individual contracts. I'll close with my most important charts.

First, let's look at the 20-year average monthly performance numbers for March. The best-performing contracts have historically been RBOB gasoline (UGA), the S&P 500, and copper. The worst performers have been cocoa, oats, and sugar.

Here's a snapshot of the current amount of contango or backwardation for each contract. I compare the contract with the highest open interest to the contract with the third-highest open interest. Cotton (BAL), soybean meal, and lumber are in the highest amount of backwardation. Natural gas, corn, and wheat are in the highest amount of contango.

And these are the 12-month roll-adjusted momentum numbers for each contract. Lumber has been the highest performer (of the contracts shown) over the past twelve months, while sugar has been the weakest performer.

I hope you've found this article to be useful. It's meant to cut down on your research time and save you some money.

Be sure to follow me for my seasonality updates on Seeking Alpha. Let me know if you have any questions in the comments below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be construed by any consumer as personalized investment advice over the internet. This article does not make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy, timeliness, suitability, completeness, or relevance of any information prepared by any unaffiliated third party, whether linked in this article or incorporated herein. This article and information are provided for guidance and information purposes only. Investments involve risk are not guaranteed. All information provided in this article should not be reproduced, copied, redistributed, transferred, or sold without the prior written consent of the author.