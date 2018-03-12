Collegium: One Of The Few Winners In The Opioid Crisis

First-quarter revenues should be very strong as well, as regulatory action following the opioid crisis could make Xtampza a big winner.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is a stock which is on my watchlist and holds a place in my portfolio for very good reasons. The company has developed Xtampza, an FDA-approved product, and has seen sales pick up nicely in recent quarters. This momentum, reduced losses, reasonable forward sales multiples, and being a potential winner in the opioid crisis makes that shares remain a core holding in my book.

Quick Summary

I ran across Collegium Pharmaceutical about a year ago, when shares were still trading around the $10 mark. The shares had appeal for me as the company had an FDA-approved product and a modest valuation (certainly after subtracting net cash holdings), yet I did not pull the buy trigger just yet on my first review of the situation.

The company has developed the DETERx platform technology, which helps it in developing and commercialising abuse-deterrent products. The key product is Xtampza, which obtained FDA approval in April 2016, allowing Collegium to commercialise the product in June of that year. Approval furthermore gave the company exclusivity until 2030, creating a decade of potential growth and lucrative sales.

Xtampza is a pain release mechanism with great attributes. As is common knowledge, many people are on pain medication. The problem with these drugs is that both short and extended-release pain mechanisms have their drawbacks. If users have to take several pills a day, such medication is not very desirable, as they have to carry the drugs around. Extended release pain mechanisms is a perfect solution for this problem, if not for the fact that users have been able to manipulate the release mechanism, which makes that these patients get a huge boost and, in fact, often turn into addicts.

The market for extended release pain is huge, estimated at roughly $6 billion per year in the US alone. The market is dominated by OxyContin with sales in excess of $2 billion, but this drug has faced huge criticism in the opioid crisis. The national crisis regarding this subject makes that all stakeholders are looking for a solution, as Xtampza might just offer that following the claim of Collegium its release mechanism cannot be manipulated.

Besides Xtampza, Collegium has Onsolis in the development pipeline. The promise of Onsolis is that of offering pain medication for adult cancer patients who have become tolerant to opioid therapy.

Review Of The Cash Burn

Collegium went public in spring of 2015, raising $70 million by selling its shares for $12 apiece. The company raised another $135 million in two equity raises following the IPO, for a total of $200 million.

This money was very much needed to finance the cash burn related to the development and commercialisation of Xtampza and Onsolis. Product revenues in the debut quarter for Xtampza (being Q3 of 2016) came in at $0.4 million based on 3,600 prescriptions, with average revenues per prescription hitting $112 each. Coverage stood at just 17 million lives at the time, and has steadily risen following major coverage wins with large healthcare insurers.

Revenue grew to $1.3 million in Q4 of 2016, although it missed consensus expectations at $1.7 million. This was concerning, as operating costs still surpassed hundred million a year for a steep loss.

2017 - A Year Of Growth

Following a softer launch in 2016, Collegium has seen steady acceleration in sales growth last year. First-quarter revenue came in at $2.2 million, and rose to $3.6 million in the second quarter. Growth continued to pick up nicely, with a 49% increase in prescriptions from Q2 to Q3 to nearly 28,000. This resulted in revenues of $12.0 million in Q3. This number includes a $4.4 million artificial increase as a result of the change to the "sell-in" method, still leaving adjusted revenues of $7.6 million.

Prescriptions grew another 37% on a sequential basis to 38,000 in Q4 of last year, resulting in clean product revenues of $10.8 million.

Perhaps more important is the FDA decision from last November in which the agency approved an enhanced label for Xtampza, allowing it to show comparative data, but perhaps more importantly, claim abuse-deterrent qualities of the drug. This should provide another boost on top of the healthy sales ramp-up seen already.

Still Some Work To Do

While the revenue run-up is to be applauded, Collegium is still far removed from being profitable, with operating expenses running at a rate of $110 million a year, while revenues now trend at $45 million a year. Nonetheless, the situation is improving a lot, as cash balances of $119 million provide a buffer to finance losses this year, since growing revenues should reduce the burn rate in a significant way.

The drawback of the continued losses is that of continued dilution. Collegium now has nearly 33 million shares outstanding, which at $27 works out to an equity valuation of $900 million, or roughly $800 million ex-cash holdings. That works out to 18 times annualised sales, although these sales are growing at a healthy pace and the potential market is huge.

Another key driver is the developments surrounding Nucynta. In December, Collegium reached an agreement with Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) for the former to commercialise Nucynta tablets in the US, for both immediate and extended release. The company claims that this is synergistic with Xtampza and is accretive, while also boosting revenues in a significant manner.

While the upfront payment of $10 million was not that shocking, Collegium has committed itself to pay a minimum annual licensing fee of $135 million for each of the first 4 years of the agreement, as well as royalties on sales. There is one clause which limits the risk for Collegium - that being the potential to break the deal in 12 months' time at a one-time expense of $25 million.

Collegium has not provided specific guidance related to Nucynta. The company now believes that based on current plans and assumptions, it will be able to finance all its ambitions into 2020, while it had previously communicated 2019.

Final Remarks

Collegium is an interesting name with a current enterprise valuation of $800 million. The market for pain mechanism is very large in the US, and probably surpasses the $10 billion mark on a global scale. Given the opioid crisis in the US, scrutiny regarding current approved products and prescription practices is on the rise, as Collegium claims to have a solution for these issues.

If that is correct and it can become the market leader (perhaps aided by regulators withdrawing competitor products), the future arguably looks very good, as this could become a multi-billion company.

I am upbeat on the momentum and prospects, driven by the conference call as well. Prescription numbers nearly totalled 20,000 in January alone, indicating that the first quarter of 2018 should become a +$15 million quarter, excluding revenues from Nucynta. Furthermore, the company continues to bolster its IP portfolio, having extended patents on Xtampza out to 2036, while it previously had protection until 2030.

Continued operating momentum and potential very strong product in a huge market makes me still constructive on the name, especially amidst a <$1 billion valuation at this time, even after a great run seen already.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.