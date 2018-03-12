Lately It Hasn't Been Much Fun Owning This Entertainment Company

It wasn't that long ago - 2009 - that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) had to slash its annual distribution rate from $1.92 to $1.00 (in 2008) and then all the way down to a single $0.25 payment in Q4 of 2010. That distribution has since been increased to an annual rate of $3.56 with the current yield at a decent ~5.4%. Management has often stated that it expects to grow that distribution in line with the growth in adjusted EBITDA. Is it a good investment choice at the current time? That would depend on the individual and his or her investment objectives, whether you accept management's expectations of future growth, where you think interest rates are heading, your willingness to hold units in a publicly traded limited partnership that trades units rather than common stock, and several other factors.

Before going into some of the issues and my concerns, here's a brief look at Cedar Fair. The company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, only one of which - Knott's Berry Farm in southern California - is open year round. Its other parks start operations in the Spring and cease daily operations after Labor Day. It also owns and operates several water parks, five hotels (adjacent to the parks), an amateur sports complex, and a number of campsites. Only one of those parks is located outside of the US.

While the daily operations are limited after Labor Day, Cedar Fair has also found ways to extend the season with Halloween themed events in October, and more recently, with Winterfest. Winterfest was introduced at its Great America park in 2016, adding 21 operating days to the calendar between late November and the end of the year. In 2017, it was rolled out to three more parks and in 2018 it will be introduced at one more park.

Competition

Management has discussed the moat around their business and has pointed out that competition is limited, noting that no new amusement parks have been built in years. It points to the difficulty in obtaining suitable land and a permitting process that can be lengthy and expensive. While there is limited direct competition, some of their parks do draw on the same population as competitors. Notably, Knott's Berry Farm competes directly with Disneyland, Legoland, Universal Studios and to a lesser extent with SeaWorld, the San Diego Zoo and several major museums. Another Cedar Fair property, Dorney Park in Eastern Pennsylvania, competes with Hershey Park, Sesame Place, and Six Flags Great Adventure, as well as smaller parks like the Land Of Make Believe and Diggerland.

However, since they are going after the discretionary portion of the consumer budget, they are also competing with other forms of entertainment. This could include taking the family to a ballgame or spending a day at the beach. Or, it could simply be taking the family to a local air-conditioned theater to catch a movie and a nice dinner instead of driving hours to a park where they could spend more hours standing in line on a hot summer day to get on rides that will be measured in minutes.

Impact of the Economy

While there may be a shallow moat, the economic cycle will still impact the company. In a recession there may be some downgrading from a traditional one- or two-week summer vacation to local day trips, but the company has not been immune to recessions. After the 2001 recession drove revenue down by 6.1%, it bounced back 11.4% the following year. After the financial crisis resulted in a decline of 11.0% in 2009, it came back 13.2% the following year:

It's not just the trade-down from a traditional vacation that has helped Cedar Fair weather recessions better than some other companies. Former CEO and current chairman, Matt Ouimet, discussed changes in the family commitments that have limited the window for taking a traditional Summer vacation. He noted that their children are participating in summer leagues or other programs that take priority and the result is a "staycation". The families tend to stay home and a day-trip to one of the company's parks will fit in better with their busy schedules.

To be clear, I'm not about to forecast a recession, and the economy is currently moving forward. As the economy moves forward, it raises other issues for Cedar Fair - rising interest rates and rising labor costs. On the recent conference call, the CFO, Brian Witherow, spent some time discussing those labor costs.

Moving on to the cost front. Operating costs and expenses for 2017 totaled $863 million up $35 million or 4% from 2016. The higher cost resulted largely from an increase in labor costs due to increased market and minimum wage rates ... Regarding higher labor costs, we went into 2017 anticipating less pressure from mandated wage rate increases but in ever tightening labor market continue to put pressure on wage rates as we remain focused on adequately staffing our parks and delivering high guest service levels. We were able to reduce some of the impact of labor of higher labor rates by implementing productivity improvements at all of our parks. .... With that said as we head into 2018, we expect to see pressure on labor cost similar to what we experienced in 2017 both in terms of mandated and market wage adjustments.

More time was spent on the cost of labor during the Q&A, as well as how it could be impacted by President Trump's immigration restrictions.

Brett Andress:And if I could switch over to wages and in the wage pressures you know if we kind of can start looking that to 2018 it’s a tight labor market, there is some controversy around J-1 Visa. So I guess I mean what kind of inflation on the wage side should we be putting in our models for 2018, I mean what markets are you going to see the most impact and maybe what kind of initiatives are you doing to mitigate some of that? Richard Zimmerman:Brett let me take specifically to J-1. We always speak to that program which we like and very supportive of. We’ve got great partners. The J-1 programs are very important part of our labor strategy. We've been acknowledged by the State Department for the program we put on and the impact on the kids we bring over. So we don’t see any current issue with that program changing in any significant way. And we think it will continue to play the same role it has in the past. ... Brian Witherow:As we look back at the last couple of years just to give you a little context, 2016 was a lot about mandated wage adjustments that we had to respond to. And we came into 2017 expecting to see less from that. I think your comment about the tightening labor markets sums up basically our experience in 2017 where more of the pressure that we felt there was about adjustments that needed to made from a market perspective. As we go into 2018 I would say put that altogether, I’d expect the pressures to be - as I said in my prepared remarks comparable in 2018. Probably a little bit of a blend of the two though because in California and Toronto to answer your question specifically about two markets where we are seeing mandated wage adjustments that's going to drive the two California parks, as well as Canada's Wonderland, our Park in Toronto. And then in the other markets I think it’s going to be a little bit about again the tightening labor market. ... ...So I think what our objective is in the near term is to try and affect as many things as we can to broaden the applicant pool to help to address the tightening of the labor markets.

Management again brought up the cost of labor in a response to a question about what the company planned to do with its anticipated tax savings of $10-$15 million.

...our focus in the near term is going to be on addressing some of the pressures we've see on the labor front. I think the couple of things that we - we've had on our list that we've been spending a lot of time in terms of due diligence on that maybe get moved up from a priority perspective are addressing our human capital management systems, modernizing those, we'll be ramping up those efforts. And then we have dormitories currently at three of our existing parks. That allow us to really go out and track an employment or an employee base from a broader market. It's what allows us to activate the J-1 Visa program. So we've been in the process of evaluating the potential for dormitories at more parks. I think these cash tax saving, this $10 million to $15 million a year may allow us to prioritize those efforts a little bit quicker.

Some, if not most, of the rising labor costs will likely be passed on to consumers through increases in dining and admission prices. However, with the economy reaching full employment, we can expect to see continued pressure on wages and prices in other industries. That leads to an uptick in inflation and I expect to see the Fed continue to push interest rates higher. As those interest rates rise, that 5.3% yield on the Cedar Fair unit price becomes less attractive compared to less risky investment alternatives.

The Distribution

As pointed out previously, Cedar Fair is a publicly traded Limited Partnership and pays a distribution rather than a dividend. And, rather than receiving a 1099-DIV at tax time, investors can expect to receive a Form K-1. If you like to file your taxes early, this can present problems. We are now in the second week of March and I'm still waiting for my Cedar Fair K-1. There are other minor issues with a K-1, but it has easily been handled by my tax software.

The distribution which had collapsed to a single $0.25 token payout at the end of 2010 was followed by quarterly payouts of $0.08, $0.10, $0.12 and $0.70 in 2011 ($1.00 total) and began resuming more regular quarterly payouts after that, with a $1.60 total in four equal payments in 2012. After that, the company increased the quarterly payouts to $0.625 for three quarters and a boost to $0.70 in Q4 of 2013. Through the end of 2017 the company has continued to increase the payout in the fourth quarter of each subsequent year to $0.75, $0.825, $0.855 and $0.89.

More importantly, from an investment perspective, the issue is how secure is that distribution and whether or not the company will be increasing that distribution in the future. According to multiple presentations, the company expected to increase the distribution in line with the increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and it expected that rate to be ~4% per year. The following chart has changed somewhat over the years, and was initially titled FUNforward.

That original presentation of FUNfoward took place in January of 2012. At the time, the company had ceased giving annual guidance and decided to set a multi-year objective. Also, 2011 results were still unofficial although the company had estimated it would report ~$375 million in Adjusted EBITDA for 2011. The ~$375 million was projected to increase at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate, or CAGR, of ~4% and would reach ~$450 million by 2016. EBITDA growth would prove to be quite uneven and unpredictable. Following 2011, the 2012 Adjusted EBITDA grew to $391 million (+4.3%) and 2013 came in at $425 million (+8.7%). The growth then hit a snag and inched up to just $431 million (+1.4%) in 2014.

At any rate, the company decided to set its new multi-year guidance, labeling it FUNforward 2.0. The new target was "$500 million, or more, by 2018".

Growth snapped back in 2015 with Adjusted EBITDA reaching $459 million (+6.5%), exceeding the original FUNforward 2016 target of $450 million. Ouimet decided to go out on a limb with an updated FUNforward 2.0 slide:

Note that the new goal was to achieve the $500 million objective "earlier than the original 2018 projection". During the conference call at the start of 2016 Ouimet stated:

These are just some of the many initiatives, we expect to contribute to a record 2016 performance, taking into consideration our strong performance in 2015 and our positive outlook heading into 2016, we now expect to achieve our FUNforward 2.0 long-term goal of $500 million in adjusted EBITDA or more earlier than our original target of 2018.

He would go even further during the Q&A:

2016 optimism is a little bit about how well we did in 2015, but it's more about the programs and the capital investments that we have in place for 2016. And the early indicators as Brian said in the caveat that was appropriate, I mean, this is still early, it's a small percentage of our season pass page but outside my Valravn raven who rises outside my window here at Cedar Point, and it is clear that whenever we've added a coaster at Cedar Point, we've had a very successful year. I still think Carowinds has enormous room to grow. I would tell you, and I don't mean to ramble on, but I -- just I'm proud of this what's been done at Knott's Berry Farm, I'm encouraged by what's going to happen at Great America. And so I put those altogether, and I've said recently in it something, I think before up to this point in FUNforward, we were writing new chapters, I think we're about to write a new book.

After the Q1 results were in, and the company had an indication that business was still strong as the company began to move through Q2, Ouimet remained bullish and began the call by observing:

...the topline message is that early-season results continue to support our optimistic outlook for 2016. With a strong finish in 2015 and a fast start in the current year, we're on track to reach our FUNforward 2.0 goal of $500 million or more of adjusted EBITDA earlier than our original target of 2018.

I was certainly encouraged by Ouimet re-iterating his previous comment about the outlook for 2016 made three months earlier, but the clincher for me was during the Q&A exchange with an analyst:

Tim Conder And Matt your answer to the first question sets up the follow-up pretty well. You guys have said for several quarters here now that you anticipate achieving that goal earlier than anticipated of $500 million. Can you give any more color on that? I know you haven't yet, but just asking, should we anticipate that that is reachable by the end of next year of 2017? Matthew Ouimet I think the implication is that it would be our expectation, at least a year earlier than we had anticipated, Tim.

Stressing that the $500 million was going to be reached "at least a year earlier" indicated that it was essentially guaranteed for 2017, and possibly would be a 2016 event. We now know that the business has turned out to be far less predictable than anticipated, even in an improving economy. And, without the growth in Adjusted EBITDA, the growth in the distribution also becomes less predictable.

After 2015 Adjusted EBITDA came in at $459 million (+6.5%), 2016 didn't quite live up to its fast start, coming in at $481 million (+4.8%). Instead of increasing in 2017, Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $479 million (-0. 4%). The 2017 increase in the distribution from $0.855 to $0.89 (+4.1%) wasn't warranted based on these results. Zimmerman explained the reasoning behind the latest distribution increase as follows:

We firmly believe we are well-positioned to produce record results again in 2018, and maintain our average 4% growth trajectory well into the future, similar to the growth we have achieved over the past six years. In doing so, we remain committed to a steady 4% increase in our annual distribution rate going forward, making FUN an attractive investment for many years to come.

I had expected to see significantly better results. Not only had the company opened a new sports complex that was expected to draw 100,000 amateur athletes to its Cedar Point park (which I would have expected to be EBITDA positive), but those athletes were each given a free pass to the park. The expectation would be that families would accompany the athletes and become paying guests at the park, its hotels and campsites.

In addition, the company launched Winterfest at three additional parks in 2017, and that should have added attendance, boosted revenue and increased the Adjusted EBITDA. Keep in mind that Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of the capital expenditures or any increase in interest expense resulting from investments in either the sports center or Winterfest. Although both the attendance and revenue set new records, it was not as strong as expected (the company pointed to weather that was too hot on what had been traditionally peak days over the summer) and higher than expected labor costs were enough to result in a decline in the Adjusted EBITDA.

And, while top line growth in revenue is obviously important, if the company maintains its stated objective to increase that distribution in line with the growth in Adjusted EBITDA, the focus has to remain on the Adjusted EBITDA for those investors looking for increases in the distribution. While Cedar Fair can get away with an unwarranted 4% boost at the end of 2017, unless the company growth returns, those increases will either shrink or disappear.

To be clear, I don't expect the distribution to decline. However, I do have concerns about the ability of the company to continue 4% annual increases.

Target Price of the Units

I had originally bought into the management projection that 2017 would be a strong growth year for attendance, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. And, although I rarely predict specific price targets, I had made an exception in May of this year in an article titled "Have Fun Collecting 5% From This Entertainment Company While Waiting For 15% Capital Appreciation". The title was a reference to a Goldman Sachs $81 price target and I wrote that the $81 would be

...a gain of more than 15% from Monday's closing price of $70.31. I'm a bit more conservative, but still expect to see a price of more than $75 within the next year, and a 10% gain is certainly not unreasonable. And, while I'm waiting, there is that quarterly distribution of $0.855 for an annualized yield of 4.9%. I also expect the company to announce an increase in the distribution by the end of the year.

The highest that the price has reached is $72.56, and I no longer think that we'll see $75 before the "within the next year" deadline arrives on May 23rd. Results that have been below expectations have put pressure on the Unit Price - which closed the week at $65.99. It's difficult for me to see a significant increase in the Unit Price this year with the company facing increased labor expenses and other cost pressures.

The Fed is currently pushing interest rates higher, but it's not just the added cost of servicing the debt that concerns me. There's the issue of how the market will reset the price of Cedar Fair Units as it compares the current and projected distribution yield to less risky alternatives.

Summary

Cedar Fair had a number of factors working in its favor this past year. These included the opening of the new Cedar Point Sports Center, expansion and renovation of one of its hotels, introduction of Winterfest at three additional parks, adding a new classic wooden roller coaster at another one of its parks and having a month long celebration at Canada's Wonderland in honor of the country's 150th birthday. If these weren't enough to push the Adjusted EBITDA to a new record, what will it take?

It's possible that the weather will be more cooperative in the future, but weather has been blamed for several shortfalls over the past several years. One year it was the poor weather during October, another year it was the harsh Winter that extended the school year and delayed the start of Summer vacations, another excuse was too much rain in Q1 at Knott's, and still another was flooding at another park.

As the company has come to rely more on the Halloween and Winterfest events, it's difficult to see how weather won't become more of an issue in the future. If nothing else, it will add to the volatility of the investment.

Detailed Disclosure: For the record, I have a small long position in Cedar Fair - less than 2% of my investment portfolio. My current intention is to hold onto it for the current yield. I am less certain about whether I will continue reinvesting the distribution, or whether I will sell out of the money covered calls against the current long position. Finally, I may even decide to add to my position with a buy-write transaction using ITM calls for the sole purpose of capturing yield.