2 Potential Catalysts For Boeing In 2018 And Beyond

Investors are right to be cautious, but Boeing also has much to look forward to in 2018 to keep the momentum going.

Boeing has been on an incredible run lately and has been a major contributor to the Dow Jones Industrials index.

Boeing (BA) is simply one of the best performing mega-cap companies in recent years, handily beating both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials since March of 2009 when the markets found their bottom after the Great Financial Crisis.

BA Total Return Price data by YCharts

The company has really found its stride in recent years, returning over 169% to investors since the start of 2016, compared to just 44% for the S&P 500 (SPY) and 55% for the Dow Jones Industrials (DIA). The company has what investors want - solid revenue growth, improving cash flows, and impressive capital returns to shareholders via its buyback program and dividend increases.

In order to keep this momentum going, the company will have to execute well. The market has assigned a premium to the shares, valuing them at 26 times TTM EPS, and any missteps can derail months or years of gains.

There are two major catalysts coming up that could drive Boeing higher and help justify the current valuation.

The Nuclear Triad

The United States Nuclear Triad has been named a key focus for the Trump Administration. President Trump and his cabinet are prepared to invest billions over the coming years to upgrade each aspect of the Triad: nuclear submarines (sea delivery), nuclear bombers (air delivery), and our intercontinental ballistic missiles (land-based delivery). General Dynamics (GD) is upgrading our nuclear submarines with its Columbia and Virginia class subs. Northrop Grumman (NOC) is replacing its B-1 bombers with the B-21 Reaper bombers. All that is left is the ICBM aspect of our triad, and Boeing is currently in competition with Northrop to replace the Boeing-built Minuteman III which has been in service since 1970.

(Source: Boeing)

The new ICBM will fall under the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program of the US Air Force, or GBSD for short. The Department of Defense awarded Boeing and Northrop contracts in August of 2017 to design and test the Minuteman replacement over the next three years; Lockheed Martin (LMT) was beaten out.

This will be a very competitive contract for Boeing, and rightfully so. Whoever wins this award will enjoy an estimated $85 billion in total as the DoD builds out the GBSD, which would be in service through 2075 at least.

It is tempting to look at Boeing as the favorite simply because it is the incumbent contractor here, but Northrop is a worthy competitor. The Northrop acquisition of Orbital ATK (OA) will also give it some serious firepower in developing the GBSD.

We must also keep in mind that Northrop already owns a third of the Nuclear Triad with the B-21 Reaper bomber it is building. Many of these large awards have political implications attached to them, and believe it or not "fairness" also comes into play.

With Boeing being the incumbent and Northrop already building a piece of the triad, I'd put my money on Boeing to win the final award.

The Air Force T-X Trainer

The second major potential catalyst for Boeing is the contract for the aircraft that will replace the Air Force's current training aircraft.

For a quality rundown of who is in the running for this, check out Dhierin Bechai's article from February 2017 where most of the information is still relevant. I also provided a little background back in December of 2016, but much has changed.

The current Air Force trainer, the T-38 Talon, is very old and isn't quite capable of adequately training our next generation of fighter pilots who will find themselves inside incredibly advanced aircraft.

Boeing has teamed up with Saab (OTCPK:SAABF) and designed and built the Boeing T-X. The aircraft is a ground-up build and was designed, built, and in the air in less than a year.

(Source: Boeing)

The Air Force is expected to announce a winner this year after delaying the announcement multiple times in 2017. The contract will be for 350 aircraft which alone is worth over $600 million. Where the real money comes in is in the follow-on support and ground-based training simulators the Air Force requires. In total, the contract could contribute over $16 billion to the winner when factoring in this and potential sales to foreign customers as well.

Boeing has to beat out two competitors. Lockheed Martin has partnered with Korea Aerospace Industries to offer a version of the already flying T-50. The other competitor is Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMF), an Italian outfit, which is offering up its T-100, a variation of its M-346.

I don't expect Leonardo to do very well in the competition especially since Raytheon (RTN) is no longer partnering with it. I just don't see the DoD throwing billions of dollars to a foreign firm. That leaves the competition down to basically Boeing and Lockheed. Again, politics and fairness come into play.

Boeing famously lost to Lockheed when the DoD chose the F-35. The decision was heavily contested by Boeing, and I imagine executives are still upset. Besides the F-18, which is enjoying the cost overruns and delays of the F-35, Boeing doesn't have a fighter aircraft in service and needs to keep the assembly lines going.

I'd pick Boeing to win this competition. It built a brand-new aircraft to meet the Air Force's requirements and is more than capable of providing the follow-on support. If Congress can get the budget figured out, I'd expect an announcement shortly after.

Conclusion

The GBSD and T-X contracts would be hugely beneficial to Boeing and provide stability for years. I favor the company to win both, but of course, anything can happen. I don't think these contracts are necessarily "priced in" to Boeing shares today. Should it not win I don't see the shares suffering a drop, but if it is awarded the market would like it. This is an interesting opportunity for investors in the company.

My chosen way to play this is to just invest in a defense ETF. My money is in the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR). This way if I am wrong and a competitor wins the contracts, I'll still have solid exposure to the gains. On the other hand, there is nothing wrong with concentrating your exposure to such a well-run company like Boeing or the other major contractors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.