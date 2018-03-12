KB Home: Increased Risks

The company has outperformed peers due to its focus on first-time buyers.

KB Home's stock has more than doubled since early 2016.

KB Home (KBH) has greatly outperformed major indices in the last two years, quadrupling the S&P 500 index return:

KBH data by YCharts

The primary reason could be that KB Home is primarily focused on first-time home buyers, as the company highlights in its investor presentations:

Source: KB Home Investor Relations

The company further notes in its latest investor presentation that:

Strong demand in the more affordable submarkets of the cities we serve, primarily from first-time and first move-up buyers – a trend that creates significant opportunity, given our expertise in serving these buyers.

I agree with management that this is a significant opportunity for the company and its investors in the future, as millennials are expected to drive next wave of home purchases. This trend, however, may pause.

Macroeconomic Risks Have Risen

The 2-year and 5-year interest rates have substantially increased throughout the last six months:



Surging interest rates have also pushed mortgage rates to multi-year highs:

Source: Mortgage News Daily

Quickly surging mortgage rates will likely slow down home sales in the coming quarters, so investors should watch monthly national sales data for early indicators.

Finally, Brent crude oil prices have increased by 50 percent since July of last year, setting the stage for rising gasoline prices in the coming months:

Higher mortgage rates and higher gasoline prices may together cap home buying interest from millennials who were already struggling with affordability issues even before these recent developments, as noted by Zillow in October of 2017.

Company Valuation Is Stretched

Since early 2016, KB Home stock has greatly outperformed its peers:

KBH data by YCharts

Not only its stock price, but the company's price-to-book ratio, one of the valuation metrics I follow when I analyze homebuilders, has also expanded quickly compared to those of its competitors:

Furthermore, the company's gross profit margin has failed to improve in step with consistently rising home prices, as well as the surging stock price, throughout the last five years:

KBH data by YCharts

I expect the company's gross profit margin to remain challenged in light of several macroeconomic headwinds including, but not limited to, low unemployment rates which may accelerate labor wage growth, as well as recent tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Bottom Line

The company's stock price has surged in recent years, while macroeconomic headwinds have intensified. Investors may be better off by shifting capital to other undervalued sectors, such as energy, or sectors with less exposure to macroeconomic fluctuations, such as healthcare.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.