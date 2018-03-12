Goldilocks Is Back At The Table

By Stephen Innes

The strong payrolls growth in February which swept past all expectations were tempered by a softer-than-expected average hourly earnings (AHE) reading, leaving the market with a bit of dilemma as we near March FOMC forward guidance. On the surface, the headline was strong enough to shift their dot plot need, but there remains the begging the question about the fuller inflation prospects.

So wage growth remains muted. And with this week's CPI unlikely to indicate a significant uptick in inflation, investors are left mulling over what this all means for interest rates and, specifically, whether they should continue to move higher amid signs that lower taxes and higher public spending will most certainly lift short-term growth. Despite the positive economic narratives, the tepid wage growth suggests the Feds will be in little rush to move into the four rate hike camp.

Trump's trade agenda and the recent North Korea news continued to dot the weekend news flow.

The remarkable turn of events in North Korea has sent a wave of positivity through the region, but there remain many obstacles to overcome - though on the surface, any talk is a good talk between these political nemeses. Financial markets in South Korea have reacted positively to news of the meeting. The KOSPI and the won improved, cheered on by the prospects for the Trump-Kim meeting

On the tariffs front, Australian Prime Minister Turnbull confirmed that Australia would be exempt from US steel and aluminum tariffs.

Equity Markets

The best of both worlds for equity markets, with the economy in full swing but nary a sign of wage inflation. It doesn't get much better than that for investors, and at least for now, has dampened the inflationary fears that weighed on investor sentiments in February. But when coupled with an easing in trade rhetoric and positive news from the Korean peninsula, risk sentiment is powering higher.

Goldilocks returns, at least for a day.

Oil Markets

Oil markets rallied sharply after the stellar US jobs reports which rocketed the S&P higher and in general sparked a wave of global risk-on trade. But oil traders are banking on the stronger-than-expected jobs reports to translate into higher oil product demand. Finally, oil bulls cheered on the Baker Hughes reports, which indicated the number of oil drilling rigs fell by four to 796 last week.

Gold Markets

The markets are turning more neutral, yet cognizant of upside risks. The US dollar, at least for now, is trading with a bit more swagger, Trump's trade and tariff rhetoric has eased, and with the US-North Korea meeting set to take place, investors are in a happier spot. With Goldilocks back at the table, at least for today, gold hedge appeal could be tempered near term.

Currency Markets

Japanese Yen

With positive risk sentiment gripping the markets and with USDJPY looking to squeeze a bit higher on the Goldilocks jobs report, positioning could take over. A good portion of the market remains short, but with risk sentiment looking very bubbly in early APAC, risk-on could flush out some weaker hands, sending USDJPY to the fundamental 107.30 level.

Euro

Draghi, the master of illusion, has taken much of the topside momentum out of the euro. The softer data flow and the overall dovish ECB take should cap strength over the near term.

Australian Dollar

Lacklustre AHE but strong NFP favour the "Goldilocks" economy scenario, so risk assets should remain bid, which will underpin the Aussie dollar. Also, the AUD has a bit of a spring in its step after Trump confirmed AUD tariff exclusion, but this was signalled last Thursday, so the Aussie dollar remains more of a risk play driven by external factors.

Malaysian Ringgit

Ultimately, this risk-on environment will benefit the MYR, while local assets are cheering on the prospects of improving North Korea-US relations. Currently, the market is caught between a stronger USDJPY and a buoyant regional equity market, which suggests we will trade within recent ranges.

The regional markets will closely monitor the progress of President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's summit, as most certainly an easing of tension will be a boost to regional sentiment.

Oil prices rose after the US nonfarm payroll, while being buffeted by buoyant risk sentiment, and remain mildly supportive for the ringgit.