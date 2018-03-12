Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Of The Bull Market

To commemorate the nine-year anniversary of the bull market, in an earlier post, we highlighted the best- and worst-performing stocks of the bull market that began on 3/9/09. The first list below highlights the 25 top-performing current members of the S&P 500 since the bear market low in March 2009. The best performer of them all has been GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP). On 3/9/09, the stock closed at $0.28 and was for all intents and purposes on its way to zero. This past Friday, the stock closed at $21.13. Not a very high dollar price, but still enough for a gain of over 7,400%! Bill Ackman has been criticized for a number of high-profile bets that didn't go his way, but GGP was one where he literally made billions! Other stocks on the list of biggest winners are probably familiar to a lot of readers, as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have all rallied more than 2,000%.

On the downside, just ten current members of the S&P 500 have lower share prices now than they did on 3/9/09, and a number of them are from the Energy sector. Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) has lost over 75% of its value, while Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) is down by more than half. Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) is just barely down since the bear market low, but when you consider that the S&P 500 has more than tripled, that's still pretty pathetic. Ten years from now, a number of these companies will likely be out of business, but who knows, maybe one or two of them will end up on the list of biggest winners.