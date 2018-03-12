Veritone: Waiting For The Crash

AI generated less than $0.5 million of revenues in the quarter; the majority of revenues is still being supplied by the company's legacy ad tech business.

Its continual failure to meet Wall Street's targets and generate real revenues is a glaring indicator that the company is little more than a concept.

In the 2000s, when the NASDAQ was approaching the heights of the tech bubble and the market had a forward P/E ratio of 73x, the market was chock-full of "tech" stocks that were essentially just ideas. No revenue? No problem. Companies famously achieved huge stock valuations just by putting the ".com" in their names.

Today, the market environment for tech stocks is arguably much different. Whether valuation multiples are expensive is still up for debate, but investors generally all agree that tech stocks are backed by real revenue growth and in most cases, real earnings as well.

There are some exceptions, however - and chief among them is Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI), a former ad-tech company that is trying to re-invent itself as an AI company. AI (along with "blockchain") is one of the hottest buzzwords of the day, and like ".com" back in the year 2000, and the mere association with these concepts can lead to exploding stock valuations. Veritone's rapid rise - and correspondingly rapid fall - this year hearkens back to the dotcom bubble bursting more than a decade ago. Looking at the company's fourth quarter results, which missed expectations by a mile, it's a small wonder that investors ever had any confidence in it at all. Indeed, as noted in a prior article on this site, Veritone has been accused of Citron Research of not being a real AI company - hardly the kind of company you want to be invested in.

Over the past year, Veritone swiftly touched an all-time high of $75 in late September 2017, and has been in a steady decline since. Veritone's abysmal Q4 post has caused the stock to slide more than 10%, but with the company still carrying a market cap of $224 million (enterprise value of $154.8 million, after netting out $69.2 million of cash on the balance sheet), it's still far overvalued.

Veritone's enterprise value is still at an 11x multiple of its FY17 revenues. That's all fine and well for a bona fide growth stock, but Veritone seems to be skating by on borrowed time. Recall that Veritone's AI platform isn't, in and of itself, an AI technology - rather, it stitches together other companies' AI engines, such as IBM Cognos (NYSE: IBM), into one interface. As such, the company has little proprietary technology to its name.

Continue to avoid this name. Veritone's execs have likely enriched themselves on sales of stock while the going was good, but this is truly a company built on smoke and mirrors that will quickly fade.

Q4 download

Veritone is no stranger to earnings disappointments. Its Q4 release this quarter was the second consecutive miss for the company - and when Veritone misses expectations, it misses them in a big way. See the company's earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Veritone Q4 results Source: Veritone investor relations

Revenues in the quarter were $3.50 million, up 40% y/y. Analysts, however, were expecting $4.48 million, or 79% y/y growth - making this quarter's miss a huge chasm.

It's also worth noting that, for all the company's hubbub about being an AI company, its AI revenues were still a tiny fraction of the total revenue base. The company's revenue breakout is as follows: $3.02 million in "media agency" revenues (+37% y/y) and a minor $0.48 million in AI revenues (+61% y/y). That is, AI revenues are still less than a fifth of the company's overall revenues. Essentially, Veritone is almost entirely an ad tech business that generates the bulk of its revenues from placing advertisements on behalf of clients - a business that many on Wall Street are skeptical of, and one that tends to trade at revenue multiples far below what Veritone is trading at now.

Veritone also reported 57 total customers and 467 active accounts (each customer has multiple user accounts) on the AI platform. While the company certainly reported this metric to make itself sound more impressive, I think of it in the opposite terms. If the company is generating only $0.48 million from AI revenues in the quarter from 57 customers, that implies that the average customer generates less than $8,400 in quarterly revenues (or ~$33,200 per year). Such small contract values are hardly the stuff that makes great, scalable enterprise software companies.

The company did report $173k of monthly recurring revenue (MRR) exiting the quarter, or annualized AI revenues of $2.07 million with the current client base - but still, this isn't the type of scale that warrants a $200 million market cap. The fact that this company once traded above the $1 billion mark is a startling fact.

The earnings picture isn't pretty, either. All of Veritone's operating expenses - sales and marketing, R&D, and general overhead - grew faster than revenues in the quarter, leading to a huge deterioration in operating margin. The company's GAAP operating loss of -$12.8 million represents a -366% operating margin. This is a company running itself into the ground.

On a pro forma basis, Veritone's EPS of -$0.83 also badly missed analyst consensus of -$0.65.

Equally important to notice is the fact that Veritone's cash burn is out of check. See the company's cash flow statement below:

Figure 2. Veritone operating cash flows Source: Veritone investor relations

For the full year, Veritone burned through -$31.9 million of OCF - again, this is nearly a 3x multiple of the revenues it generated in the year. The company only has about 2x that left in cash to burn, and that's assuming the burn rate holds, which hasn't been the case with increasing losses over the past few quarters.

With a sinking stock and an unprofitable business that's hardly creditworthy, it's unlikely that Veritone has any avenues for raising capital when it reaches the eventuality of being tapped out of cash.

Final thoughts

Instead of selling Herbalife (NASDAQ: HLF) short and spending millions on a public relations war with it, Bill Ackman really should have been shorting Veritone (he recently exited the Herbalife bet - perhaps there's a possibility here). This is a company that not only continues to operate under the facade of being an AI play, but also routinely misses Wall Street's estimates and is showing weakness in its core business.

Veritone isn't the kind of company that benefits from being public. The IPO, no doubt, was a vehicle for insiders to cash in on their paper gains on Veritone stock - not a bona fide route to growth and maturity for the company. Don't fall for this company even as its stock continues to plunge - all the signs point to a near-term demise.

