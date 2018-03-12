New York REIT: Private Equity Return Opportunity After The Smart Money Bailed

New York REIT (NYRT) reported full year 2017 results on March 1, 2018. As the company transitions towards a non-traded liquidation entity by January 2019, this may be the last chance for NYRT to deliver a positive earnings release to its public shareholders. Alas, for the first time in its 4-year history, NYRT’s annual report did not include significant surprises to the downside.

Background

New York REIT was one of the public companies created by Nick Schorsch, the now disgraced real estate mogul, as a part of his real estate empire. The company aggressively acquired New York real estate to gather assets at questionable valuations, went through numerous episodes of shareholder activism and a battle for merger/advisor change, and is now in the final stages of a liquidation.

Investor pessimism reached a peak as event-driven investors (including yours truly), who were expecting lay-up returns (from liquidation value in excess of $11), capitulated after consecutive downward revisions to liquidation value to as low as $7.93 in 2017. At that point, the low-risk corporate action play had morphed into a private equity-like investment highly leveraged to the upside. I discussed the trade mechanics in a November article, and this piece will serve as the update to the same thesis.

Current Status

After distributing a cumulative $5.07 in liquidation proceeds as of January 2018, management reported residual value on a 12-month liquidation basis of $2.96. The $2.96 is relevant in the sense that it gives us a baseline value for future distributions, but it does not paint an accurate picture of what shareholders will actually receive. Under the liquidation basis of accounting, the company has to present its financial statement on a fair value basis, and assume everything will be sold and distributed within 12 months. The $2.96 number therefore comes with a huge caveat - shareholders can expect to recover $2.96 in one year – assuming every asset is sold within a year. However, we now know that that is not the case. The company intends to hold Worldwide Plaza (WWP) for another 2 to 4 years and work with JV partners SL Green and RXR to improve and reposition the property for a future sale. Management expects the redevelopment efforts to increase the final distribution by $0.32 to $0.90.

The best news to come from the annual report was that all of the non-WWP properties are expected to be sold by the end of the second quarter. My takeaway from this is that NYRT is essentially a holding company for 50.1% of Worldwide Plaza plus some cash. This is probably as close as it gets for a single property to be publicly-traded (sister company Empire State Realty Trust is similar, but does own other properties). Modeling the liquidation becomes a simple exercise of underwriting final property value and subtracting debt.

Valuation & Payoff Scenarios

To calculate the return scenarios for NYRT, I started with management’s $2.96 liquidation value and modeled the IRR in 4 different scenarios assuming a $2.28 purchase price. I expect there will be another distribution between $0.70 to $1.00 one the sales close on the non-WWP properties sometime before the end of third quarter 2018. After that, there will only be one final distribution in November 2021 after the sale of WWP. For simplicity, I arbitrarily assumed the interim distribution will be $0.80.

Here are the four scenarios and their respective IRR:

WWP does not appreciate, fetches $1.725 billion in November 2021, all rental receipts are absorbed by incremental costs (10%) Low case: WWP is sold at $2.0 billion (low end of management’s forecast,), earns $0.30/share in rent in years 2-4 (17%) Mid case: Mid-point of low and high case (20%) High case: WWP is sold at $2.2 billion (high end of management’s forecast,), earns $0.30/share in rent in years 2-4 (23%)

At the very pessimistic end, where we assume the property price merely stagnates after redevelopments, and where management somehow squanders all the rental income, the position should still yield a 10% return. If one is willing to have a little faith (only a little) into management’s forecasts, this soon-to-be-illiquid investment should return an IRR of 17% at the low end.

Risks

The above projections are not without risks. Even though a lot has already gone wrong for NYRT, investors are advised to remain cautious for other risks. For example:

IRR is highly sensitive to the timing of cashflows. Delaying the interim distribution to 2021 would drop the IRR to 7%. There are also no guarantees as to when the final distribution will occur. Interest rates are definitely trending up in the short-to-medium term, and cap rates are highly correlated to interest rates. Unless the spread between bonds and cap rates contracts, NOI growth has to keep up with the increase in cap rates for property values to keep up. Cost overruns on redevelopment could drain returns Share volatility far exceeds asset volatility Illiquidity – There will be no liquidity post-delisting. a severe real estate downturn could delay the final distribution or even wipe it out altogether.

To elaborate on risk factor #4 – Because a significant chunk of invested dollars will be returned in the near future, and the final payout is far in the future, NYRT shares trade with “extra leverage” that could drastically change the outcome for buyers. For instance, even though the private property markets observed no drastic changes, last week’s NYRT run-up from $2.07 to $2.28 dropped worst case IRR all the way from 16% down to 10%. Before its transformation into a non-traded stub, shares will continue to swing wildly from bargain basement to overpriced territory.

Conclusion

The New York REIT saga is finally coming to end. In its final chapter, NYRT is finally becoming the low-risk, low correlation, event-driven/absolute return investment that it was promised to be. NYRT makes an excellent vehicle for patient investors to park long-term cash, with the potential to achieve private equity-like returns with similar level of risk.