Another Rodney Dangerfield Stock: Will This 6.7% Yielder Finally Get Some Respect In 2018?

NHLD was the first stock analyzed in my Rodney Dangerfield stock series and has soared since my January article. There are many similarities between JMP and NHLD.

A look at some catalysts that might enable JMP to gain more respect in 2018.

Mr. Market has placed no intangible value on a growing business that is expected to be profitable in 2018.

JMP now trades for about adjusted book value which includes liquid financial and real estate investments.

The late great comedian Rodney Dangerfield was famous for his catchphrase "I get no respect". I have fond memories especially of his appearances in films such as "Back to School" where his character jokes:

“I took out an English teacher. That didn’t work out at all. I sent her a love letter, she corrected it!”

This is the 2nd article in the Rodney Dangerfield series on microcap stocks that get no respect. These Rodney Dangerfield stocks trade near net balance sheet cash and investment value only despite having growing businesses with significant intangible value. My first article in the series on 1/5/2018 covered National Holdings Corp. (NHLD). NHLD went on to get some respect very quickly as it soared from $3 to over $5 (where I advised my Panick High Yield Report members to take profits) before settling down with a 33% gain recently at $4. This article covers JMP Group LLC (JMP) which has many similarities with NHLD. Both are small and growing independent broker / dealer firms with a microcap investment banking focus.

JMP gets no respect

JMP is now trading for approximately adjusted book value. As noted by CEO Joe Jolson on the Q4 2017 earnings conference call:

"We ended the year with an adjusted book value, which adds back accumulated noncash depreciation and amortization expense related to Workspace of $5.23 a share. This amount fully reflects the onetime charges taken in the second and fourth quarters to refinance CLO III and our 7.25% long-term debt respectively."

Book value is comprised primarily of financial and real estate investments. JMP is a dynamic and growing business with substantial intangible value from clients, customer relationships and a well respected team of analysts & Investment bankers. This article provides 8 catalysts that could cause JMP to finally get some respect and trade higher in 2018.

1. The partnership structure may be ending.

JMP is now structured as a tax efficient partnership. Some investors avoid owning partnership issues since the K-1 creates some extra work. With the recent reduction in corporate tax rates the benefits of the partnership structure have been reduced. JMP is actively considering a change to a corporate structure. This might result in a higher valuation for JMP shares. CEO Joe Jolson commented on this is response to a Q4 conference call question by KBW analyst Add Dai:

"So – but we'll look at that, there's some level of lower earnings if we think that broader distribution of our stock could lead to a better valuation that it might makes sense to do it."

2. Asset management will be profitable in 2018

The maturation of 2 CLO's in early 2017 resulted in excess cash holdings which were funded by 8% debt. This loss of net interest income from CLO holdings was a major drag on 2017 earnings. Fortunately, much of the excess cash has already been deployed and the remainder will be invested in the 2nd half of 2018. This will enable the asset management segment to swing from a 2017 loss to a 2018 profit. As noted in the Q4 2017 earnings report:

"As the year progressed, our operating earnings improved steadily as we reinvested our capital back into our CLO business"

"Also, we recently priced the reset of CLO III, which we expect to close the week of February 19. We hope to execute on a new CLO around mid-year, which would complete the reinvestment of our capital in our credit business and would return our asset management segment to more consistent profitability."

3. Higher 2018 investment banking revenues

Even with the recent pullback, the financial markets remains at elevated levels. Many companies have been taking advantage of this favorable market window to raise capital. As noted by CEO Joe Jolson on the Q4 earnings conference call:

'We're off to a good start this year with record investment banking revenues for the month of January.'

4. A rebound in asset management fees is likely.

JMP manages Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP). HCAP had an off year in 2017 resulting in lower management fees. Management fees should increase in 2018 if HCAP rebounds to more normalized performance.

5. Heavy insider ownership and continued buying.

JMP repurchased $2.1 million of stock in 2017 including $0.4 million in Q4. Insiders currently own 49% of outstanding shares.

6. JMP is a growth stock

Based on the current low valuation of close to adjusted book value, we would expect JMP to be an industry laggard. In fact they are gaining market share in their key investment banking sector. I believe that this reflects the high quality and solid reputation for JMP's analysts and investment bankers. As CEO Joe Jolson notes on the Q4 earnings conference call:

"Our above-market growth rate particularly in our focus sectors demonstrated our ability to gain market share instead of benefiting solely from a rising tide. Our share of total U.S. ECM fees paid in our target industries increased from 73 basis points for 2016 to 96 basis points for 2017. We believe that this growth is due to a number of factors, most importantly, our buildout of our equity capital markets team over the past couple of years."

7. Potential acquisition target.

JMP analysts are focused in the Technology, Health Care, Financial Services and Real Estate sectors. The number of small independent investment banking firms has dwindled as the industry has consolidated. Slide 10 of the company's 2/28/2018 investor presentation lists 45 peers that have been acquired or closed over the last 10 years.

8. Analysts predict a profitable 2018

2017 was an off year for JMP with a GAAP loss of 74 cents per share. I've listed several catalysts for stronger 2018 earnings above. Analysts agree. The JMP earnings consensus is based on 2 analysts and is for a 35 cents per share profit in 2018 and a 43 cents per share profit in 2019.

What are the major risks?

JMP is a financial stock. Investment banking and other equity related businesses are dependent on the continued health of the financial markets. JMP has a market capitalization of $115 million and typically trades about 40K shares daily. Use limit order and patience when trading. Although JMP has a good balance sheet with strong liquidity, micro cap firms can be riskier than larger firms. See pages 13 - 29 of the company's 10-K filing for a detailed listing of risk factors.

Conclusions

At a current price of $5.36, JMP is trading just above its adjusted book value of $5.23 per share. The company has been actively repurchasing shares to take advantage of the low valuation and insiders already own a hefty 49% stake. Analysts expect a swing to profitability in 2018 and I've identified several catalysts listed above for improved 2018 earnings.

JMP has many similarities to NHLD which has soared since my recent article. Both are growing micro cap broker dealers with improving earning. JMP is also an attractive takeover target given it's well respected analysts and continued sector consolidation.

