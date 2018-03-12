2U: The Bubble Will Burst

With such strong performance over the last twelve months (shares have more than doubled), 2U is ripe for correction.

In recent months, however, the stock's valuation has raced far ahead of its fundamentals.

Does the term "for-profit education" create any sense of trust or credibility for you? That's essentially what 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) is, though the company has made every effort to steer customers and investors away from that stark categorization. 2U, admittedly, has been masterful at controlling its own narrative to the stock market, a paragon of superb marketing that other companies could truly learn from. Instead of inviting comparisons to, say, the University of Phoenix (whose commercials for online programs plaster the radio), 2U has steered its narrative instead to transforming the classroom with modern technology tools and creating a learning environment where there is "no back row" for any student - its major tagline.

All this is true. 2U does have strong proprietary technology and reviews for its digitized course material are strong. The company has attracted a top roster of Tier 1 universities to digitize a lot of critical masters' programs - including Berkeley, Yale, Northwestern, and others. But all this doesn't change the fact that at the heart of its business is a for-profit, fee-sharing model with the program tuition from these universities.

See the company's list of university partners below, taken from a recent investor presentation:

Figure 1. 2U partner universities Source: 2U investor relations

Perhaps because of brand names within these partnerships, and with little regard to substance of the partnership agreements, 2U has dazzled investors over the past year. In the last twelve months, shares have rocketed more than 2x, reaching an all-time high of $90 after posting this quarter's results.

As I've written in a prior article (when 2U's price was in the mere low $50s), 2U has become an overhyped company and should be avoided. The results from this quarter and the run-up in the stock over the past few months don't change that assessment.

Valuation doesn't take into account the low-margin nature of 2U's business

There's no doubt that 2U has built a strong, lasting foundation, with long-term partnerships across the roughly two dozen universities that have signed up to offer online programs through 2U's platform. But is the model truly scalable?

In order to grow, 2U must add new university programs to its roster. Its growth comes from the growth in tuition that 2U derives from enrolled students. But unlike a typical internet company whose growth can be generated more or less organically as traffic volumes increase, 2U must actively chase growth. While universities are contributing the course material and content (it's their degree program, after all), 2U must transform this material into digital content on its own dime. The result is an extremely expensive contract for 2U, with enormous set-up costs for every new program. 2U is also responsible for bearing the costs of marketing these programs and driving enrollment. It's really betting on these programs to be a long-term, multiyear source of enrollments and tuition fees to justify the heavy upfront costs.

Such a risky model doesn't invalidate 2U's business, but it should invite a lower valuation due to the lower margins. Instead, 2U's valuation is rather bloated. At its current share price of $88, 2U has a market cap of $4.59 billion. Netting out $223.4 million of cash on its balance sheet, 2U's enterprise value is still a staggering $4.36 billion.

We can judge this valuation against the guidance 2U has given for FY18:

Source: 2U investor relations

2U's enterprise value represents a 10.8x EV/FY18 revenue multiple and a 270.0x EV/FY18 EBITDA multiple, based on the guidance midpoints of $400.2 million and $16.2 million in revenue and EBITDA, respectively. No matter how good 2U's business is, it's not worth that much.

Q4 download

2U has seen robust revenue growth over the past few quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 2. 2U revenue growth Source: 2U investor relations

In the fourth quarter, 2U posted revenues of $86.7 million, up 51% y/y and slightly beating Wall Street's expectations of $85.0 million (+48% y/y).

The Street's focus on top-line growth, however, ignores that fact that 2U's growth is very expensive to buy - as new programs involve large development and marketing costs, as previously discussed. In the fourth quarter, 2U has only barely managed to break even in its operating margin, as shown below:

Figure 3. 2U operating costs Source: 2U investor relations

The rise in sales and marketing costs, plus the added technology, content, and curriculum costs, have essentially eaten up all the growth in 2U's revenues. At the very least, 2U's operating margin this quarter is breakeven and not -4% like in 4Q16.

A typical technology company is valued at such high multiples of revenue because as growth takes off, costs usually don't scale proportionally. A SaaS application, for example, can host new customers for little incremental cost. 2U, on the other hand, must continually develop new content and pay to advertise on behalf of these programs.

The one good piece of news is that, on an adjusted EBITDA basis, 2U appears to be showing some progress:

Source: 2U investor relations

For the full year FY17, 2U has managed to nearly triple its adjusted EBITDA to $11.4 million, a 4% margin on full-year revenues of $286.8 million. As discussed in the preceding section, however, 2U's EBITDA barely supports its huge valuation. The company is guiding to 42% y/y EBITDA growth in FY18, but even based on that EBITDA figure, the forward-looking EV multiple of 270x EBITDA is absurd.

Key takeaways

None of this is to say that there is no bullish case for 2U. If the company does indeed manage to retain its top degree programs for 10-15 years and continuously drive enrollment growth across its portfolio, the contribution margins from its tuition share will begin to bear fruit and justify the heavy start-up costs from launching and marketing new programs. At this point, 2U would generate rich margins and cash flow.

But this is a long-term scenario that has plenty of execution risk along the way. There's no guarantee that 2U can retain its programs for that long or drive enough enrollment to pay down its costs. The company's sky-high valuation essentially prices in flawless execution and leaves no room for error - making the stock extremely susceptible for a correction if investors should catch any whiff of a slip-up.

As 2U rockets toward $100/share, traders will be itching to take profits on the trade. In my view, 2U's stock has a near-term ceiling on its price - be wary of investing at this juncture.

