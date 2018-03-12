Regeneron Looks To Capitalize On New Praluent Data

Recently, Regeneron (REGN) and its partner Sanofi (SNY) revealed new data for Praluent, their LDL lowering cholesterol drug. The data showed that high-risk patients with bad cholesterol were able to see a reduction in MACE and a reduction in mortality after taking Praluent. I now believe that this newly found data might be supportive of increased sales, which is why believe that Regeneron's stock should start to climb.

New Data

This new data for Praluent stems from a late-stage clinical trial known as ODYSSEY OUTCOMES. It was shown that high-risk patients with LDL-C (bad cholesterol) were able to experience fewer cardiovascular events compared to those who took maximally-tolerated statins alone. So why is this data impressive? For starters, it was shown Praluent caused an increased effect for those who were at much higher risk of a cardiovascular event. For example, Praluent had an improved effect on these patients who had baseline LDL-C levels at or above 100 mg/dL. In addition, such patients were on maximally-tolerated statins and had high risk of achieving a cardiovascular event. It was shown that Praluent reduced the risk of a major adverse cardiovascular events from occurring by 24%. That in itself is impressive for this severely sick population in my opinion, but the data itself got better. That's because this 24% reduction of major cardiovascular events from occurring, had garnered a 29% lower risk of death as well. Secondly, this long-term safety trial recruited a total of 18,924 patients. Therefore, the validity of this data can't be disputed against in my opinion. In terms of MACE, which was a composite endpoint, things were really good with data. That's because patients on Praluent reduced their overall risk of MACE by 15%. MACE stands for Major Adverse Cardiac Event. MACE deals with cardiac events such as heart attack, ischemic stroke, death from coronary heart disease, and unstable angina requiring hospitalization.

New Data Affect On Sales

Believe it or not this new data will now highly affect sales for Praluent. That's because since the launch of Praluent, along with Repatha from Amgen (AMGN), insurance companies have been pushing back against covering these treatments for LDL-C. That's because both Praluent and Repatha, which target a protein known as PCSK9, cost more than $14,000 per year for treatment. These insurance companies have gone ahead and rejected about 70% of the total prescriptions written for both of these treatments. In my opinion, these newly generated results from Regeneron and Sanofi for Praluent should help boost sales. That's because I believe it will now be difficult for insurers to continue to reject Praluent now that it has proven to both reduce the risk of cardiovascular events and reduce the risk of death. In my opinion, Praluent should now see a boost in sales because of these new results from the ODYSSEY OUTCOMES trial.

Conclusion

The newly reported data should give both companies a boost in sales for Praluent. The large phase 3 study with 18,924 patients, which showed to reduce the risk of death in high-risk patients with LDL-C is groundbreaking. The risk here is that not all insurers will start to cover Praluent for patients. I believe though with this new data on hand that insurers should be inclined to want to cover Praluent. Yes, it may still carry a higher price tag compared to statins, but that doesn't change the fact that there is now a major benefit when patients take Praluent. That's why I believe that Regeneron remains a good buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.