Individual Investors Favoring Technology Stocks

Periodically, I review the most active stocks individual members of Better Investing indicate they are purchasing. A notable feature on the current list is the fact technology-related stocks are dominating member purchases.

Additionally, after the market's close on Friday, I posted a tweet noting Fidelity customers' top purchases. Again, technology stocks are gaining the interest of Fidelity's individual investors.

With the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) and the Nasdaq Index both achieving record highs on Friday, one might believe the technology sector is getting overheated. The interest in technology has led to acronyms for various groups of stocks, with the most familiar being the FAANGs, representing Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), now known as Alphabet. As the below chart shows, the technology sector in the S&P 500 Index accounts for 25.2% of the index weighting and is approaching the technology bubble peak of 32.9%. One major difference today, though, is the fact the valuation of the technology sector holdings is not even close to the bubble peak valuation. At the height of the technology bubble in 2000, the technology sector P/E equaled 82 times trailing earnings. Today, the trailing technology sector P/E is 23 times earnings.

In spite of the fact a few technology or technology related stocks trade at higher P/E multiples, the valuations are far from bubble levels seen in 2000.