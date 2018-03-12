Inseego Is Making Solid Progress, Now For The Next Act

We should also keep in mind that the company has really substantial debts on the books still.

For subsequent acts, the company has to start to grow revenues again. While this is certainly possible (indeed, some parts of the company are already growing) there are no guarantees.

The company is in Act 1 of its turnaround plan and we can say, so far, so good as the company even turned in a small operating profit already.

We bought Inseego (INSG) for the SHU portfolio, which we started only on September 29, 2017 and which has performed beyond our wildest imagination with one double already (Nutanix):

Naturally, we're pretty happy with the 48% performance since we bought 5000 shares on October 4 last year.

We saw this initially as a promising turnaround play, and indeed that part has delivered already.

The company has overachieved its targeted $15M yearly cost reduction and achieved $30M instead, leading to a positive GAAP operating income and positive operating cash flow in the fourth quarter. Total GAAP OpEx declined from $121.3M in 2016 to just $89.5M in 2017.

Yet the progress isn't immediately apparent for those that don't look under the hood and dive into the figures. This is because revenues are actually declining, mostly due to its legacy MiFi products.

The company has reorganized into two divisions:

Enterprise SaaS solutions (Ctrack and DMS)

IoT and mobile solutions (MiFi and IoT business)

But the declining revenues are really masking some solid progress:

The company posted a 70% y/y increase of revenues for their industrial IoT portfolio in 2017 and management expects this to accelerate in 2018.

Ctrack is in the midst of a shift away from (low margin) individual contracts towards (higher margin) fleet, aviation asset tracking and SMB clients. It's also moving away from upfront sale to a rental model, which produced some decline in revenue (from $64.2M in 2016 to $61.5M last year).

However, progress is already booked in these new segments, with revenues up 5% sequentially and 15% y/y. Adjusted EBITDA at Ctrack improved by $1.4M for the year to $11.1M.

Ctrack is very well placed in the aviation asset tracking markets at airports, having its seventh win behind their belt with KLM at the Hong Kong International Airport. The company seems to have something of a first mover advantage in this business.

The company engaged in a partnership with Sprint for business process automation, secure data and IoT applications and they hit their first success with a major US airline in January.

While revenues were down 12%, operating income improved by some $23M.

The company also expects to be able to announce a new Tier 1 service provider for their DMS business soon.

We think 2018 is something of a transition year for the company. While there still will be some cost-cutting, the major efforts are likely behind us and management argued that OpEx spending will increase somewhat as the company is readying multiple products for the coming 5G wave, according to management (Q4CC):

Our strategic plan expands our served addressable market from $1.8 billion presently to approximately $3 billion in 2019, and to $4.5 billion in 2020, with 5G being a major driver.

Not selling the MiFi business, which was behind much of the bad financial performance in the first half of 2017, might prove a blessing going forward. Indeed this is what management argued (Q4CC):

And had the MiFi business sold to T.C.L., the road to 5G would have been very long... Inseego has been selected by a Tier 1 U.S. service provider for the first 5G commercial launches this year. But It gets better, we're in discussion with multiple operators in the U.S. and internationally to provide fixed and mobile 5G broadband products as network-wide deployments ramp up.

What are those new products? There was some mentioning in the Q4CC:

We continue to focus our efforts on bringing multiple form factor 5G devices to the market, including a fixed wireless residential broadband router and mobile products to meet the needs of our customers... We've increased our investment in the IoT portfolio and plan to launch several new products in 2018, starting in the second quarter. These products are targeted for enterprise and industrial IoT markets where we continue to see opportunity with many applications, including software-defined WAN failover, remote connectivity and smart city infrastructure management.

But there is still some growth to be achieved with 4G, or LTE products, like the Voice over LTE wireless home phone from a Tier 1 wireline service provider which begins deployment in the next quarter.

Guidance

This is what the company issued (Q4CC):

our plan is on track to hit an annualized adjusted EBITDA run rate of $20 million to $25 million by the end of the first half and exit the year with a greater than $30 million annualized adjusted EBITDA run rate. Additionally, we are on track to the MiFi contribution margin target of 10% in 2018. As for the first quarter guidance. We expect total revenues to be in the range of $45 million to $50 million, and our consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $3 million to $3.5 million.

An annual adjusted EBITDA run rate of $30M would of course be significant further progress. This is based on further gross margin improvement (see below), steady OpEx. It seems achievable.

Margins

And the cost-cutting isn't done either. The company will launch a BPI (business process improvement) process in Q2. Here are the GAAP margins:

There really has been some progress, GAAP gross margin was 37.7% in Q4, 9.2 points above last quarter and almost 21 points higher than Q4 a year ago, although that quarter was a bit of a low point as you can see in the figure above. There might be further improvements coming (Q4CC):

We placed a lot of emphasis on our product cost in the second half of 2017, changed our primary contract manufacturer and addressed component level costs, all of which we expect to be reflected in future quarters... And then as we're introducing new products, importantly in the IoT space, and we have a number that are going to be introduced in the second quarter, the gross margin pictures of those are dramatically better than let's say, the legacy MiFi business. And as we begin to introduce 5G product in some of these commercial launches this year, the gross margins for those are significantly higher.

Cash and balance sheet

Cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of restricted cash was $21.3M at the end of Q4, increasing $1.3M from Q3. It's encouraging the cash bleed has stopped in Q4. However, there is still quite a lot of debt on the books:

And the company isn't in any position to reduce leverage and isn't likely to be for quite some time.

Valuation

The company has narrowed the (adjusted) loss to just $0.02 in Q4. If it manages to break even or even turn out a modest profit in 2018 that would be a great achievement.

On average, analysts expect a positive EPS of $0.04 this year, rising to $0.15 the next, but we think at this stage, it's more important to be cash flow positive, in order for the company to reduce leverage and slow the issuing of new shares.

Conclusion

The turnaround of Inseego seems to be moving on track, or even ahead of schedule. The company has managed to greatly reduce losses and cash bleed, even turning a small operating profit already.

There are also quite a number of promising developments that could lead to increasing revenues, and the advent of 5G provides a significant opportunity for the company.

At just over one-time enterprise level, the shares are still cheap if the company manages to grow revenue, generate cash and deleverage, which we think the company has a reasonable shot at.

This could push the shares higher on multiple fronts. Higher revenues are likely to lead to operational leverage, margin expansion, profits and positive cash flows. The latter could be used to reduce leverage, and all of these developments could lead to a multiple expansion of the shares.

Before we get ahead of ourselves as investors, one has to realize that we're only in Act 1 of this story, and there is no guarantee of further significant process, while the company isn't yet profitable and has substantial debts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.