JF's Core Biotech Buys Edition 1 Volume 6: Buying Weakness In 2 Beaten Down Stocks

We are initiating two new positions for the model account in stocks that have been temporarily beaten down.

Neurocrine Biosciences has a few presentations coming up, and Seattle Genetics completed its tender offer for all shares of Cascadian Therapeutics.

Although it's been a very short time, the model account is slightly outperforming the biotech sector at this point.

***This series seeks to aid readers with a longer-term focus in building a diversified portfolio in the biotech arena via selection of stocks with multi-year upside potential and limited downside. However, the sector itself is still quite volatile, subject to unique risks (i.e., regulatory change, adverse legislation, loss of patent protection, etc.) and bad news regarding key assets (i.e., regulatory downthumb, disappointing data) could result in larger losses than expected. Readers need to evaluate holdings and ideas discussed here for themselves, weighing the risks in light of their particular risk tolerance and objectives. Blind following is strongly discouraged.

Current Snapshot of Core Biotech Model Account

Two Sentence Thesis/Case for Limited Downside

1. Array BioPharma (ARRY) - Updated results for binimetinib/encorafenib in BRAF positive colorectal cancer and melanoma exceeded expectations using the gold standard of overall survival. The stock is very attractive as an M&A target, and data to date provides a cushion to the current valuation considering large market opportunities being targeted.

2. Hutchison China Meditech (HCM) - The stock offers investors a strong pipeline of differentiated candidates (up to 15 possible Breakthrough Therapy Designations), China exposure (via its sales team of over 3,200 employees and 1,900 medical professionals), validating partnerships and several upcoming catalysts. Downside appears limited due to having several irons in the fire, low cash burn as a result of its prescription drug commercial services segment offsetting clinical costs and quite a few pivotal readouts lined up over the next couple years.

3. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - INGREZZA sales should continue to impress (has a leg up over Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) Austedo and could do over $2 billion in peak sales), while the market opportunity in Tourette's and opportunity for elagolix appear largely ignored. The stock is also a very attractive M&A target with downside limited by a so far successful INGREZZA launch that appears to be strengthening and a run-up into T-Force GOLD results by year-end.

4. NovoCure (NVCR) - Optune is a revolutionary therapeutic option with blockbuster potential in GBM alone, the launch is going quite well, cash burn is decreasing, and data in additional indications (such as mesothelioma) could drive additional upside. It is my belief that the current valuation is backed up by the market opportunity in GBM, and for this reason (along with news flow in the medium term), I believe downside to be relatively limited.

5. Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Management continues to make the right strategic moves, there's a strong institutional base, ADCETRIS should eventually prove to be a blockbuster, and it has a deep pipeline likely to drive future growth. The recent secondary at $52 indicates a near-term bottom, and the inherent value of ADCETRIS, plus important news flow in the medium term (including tucatinib data in metastatic CRC), leads me to believe downside risk is limited.

6. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) - The $2 billion gene therapy pioneer has over a quarter of its market capitalization in cash, a key ex-US partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (can leverage its infrastructure plus adds credibility to LUXTURNA prospects), and pipeline of promising assets with several opportunities to create value in 2018. After a post-ASH meltdown of epic proportions, SPK-8011 and other pipeline programs appear to be written off (perhaps prematurely), the market is in "show me" mode regarding the LUXTURNA launch, and it has a substantial cash position following the ex-US deal (plus priority voucher to monetize).

7. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) - Data for ABO-102 in MPS IIIA appears encouraging to me (decreases in heparan sulfate, neurocognitive benefits), initial data for ABO-101 in MPS IIIB showed early promise, EB-101 in RDEB could see an expedited path to market if the pivotal study yields fruit and other gene therapy candidates are soon to enter the clinic. The short report (with several dubious claims) appears to have brought shares down to a more palatable level that provides a greater margin of safety, with current programs and its cash position providing a decent downside cushion.

8. Radius Health (RDUS) - The TYMLOS launch continues to progress well (as reflected in sales, insurance coverage and market penetration), the opportunity for abaloparatide-transdermal patch appears under-appreciated and elacestrant provides high optionality. As sales and market penetration head north, the company should continue to gain significant visibility and all three lead assets provide a substantial downside cushion.

9. Galapagos (GLPG) - Partnered assets continue to progress in the clinic, its IPF program offers optionality, efforts in cystic fibrosis to develop a triple combination therapy should not be underestimated and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)-partnered filgotinib could have peak sales of over $3 billion alone. As for downside cushion, it has a solid cash balance and impressive data to date along with the looming specter of M&A which should keep a healthy premium in the stock.

Performance Versus IBB Since Launch February 5th

+7.03 % for Core Biotech Model Account vs. +6.7% for IBB

General Commentary

Thanks to the generous assistance of a subscriber to ROTY, the format for Catalyst Tracker has been modified, and I hope you find it to be more user-friendly.

While ROTY has been my primary area of focus (several interesting developments and new ideas lately), I'm still excited about eventually filling out our 20 positions in the Core Biotech model account and from there managing it for long-term outperformance.

As always, I encourage readers to have separate brokerage accounts for their long-term holdings and shorter-term trades in order to avoid confusion.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Neurocrine Biosciences - The company will be presenting at several conferences soon (Cowen March 14th, Barclays Global Healthcare Conference March 15th, Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference March 21st).

Seattle Genetics - The company announced dosing of the first patient in a phase 1 study evaluating SGN-CD48A in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Preclinical activity was promising and target protein CD48 is highly expressed on multiple myeloma cells. It also announced completion of the tender offer for all shares of Cascadian Therapeutics - as a reminder, I believe that tucatinib will create substantial value for shareholders in the coming years.

Actions To Take This Week

Initiate half-size position in Exelixis (EXEL) - The stock sold off after fourth-quarter earnings, but the long-term thesis appears intact as label expansion for cabozantinib and other bullish drivers should kick in in the medium term. Near-term weakness, long-term outperformance is my initial impression.

Initiate half-size position in Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) - The stock plummeted after news of generic competition from Teva, but it appears to be an overreaction as Teva's alternative wouldn't likely get on the market until late 2020 at the earliest. It should be pointed out that the company has other pipeline assets that could create value in the medium term as well (especially in several oncology indications).

In the next edition, I will include the full one sentence thesis and case for limited downside for each along with updating the Catalyst Calendar.

**Again, trades are executed at the closing price on the day the article is published (or Monday's closing price if published on the weekend).

Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech Holdings

Below I've included the link that will take you to the new Excel spreadsheet for our own Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech holdings. Feel free to private message me with any material events you believe should be included.

Catalysts for JF's Core Biotech model account

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, do their own due diligence and invest according to their particular objectives. Stocks discussed here can be replaced or supplemented with selections readers have found from their own research that have similarly promising prospects and limited downside.

Feel free to ask questions as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The goal is to constantly improve our thought processes, challenge each other's investment rationales, and learn from our losers and winners alike. Biotech can be a tricky sector, but by focusing on high-value assets, firms with growing sales/pipelines and valuations that help protect our downside, I'm optimistic that readers should see a growing brokerage account for whatever life goals they have lined up.

