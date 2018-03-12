Dividend Income Update: February 2018

It's dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolios.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market last month, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends. As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS and payout ratios). Forget chasing the high yield unicorns and focus on the boring lower yielding but sustainable dividends. In the long run you'll be better off. With that being said, let's take a look at my February 2018 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $330.66, up from $281.33, an increase of 17.5% from February of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $223.13, up from $189.71, an increase of 17.6% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $104.80, up from $49.01, a year-over-year increase of 113.8%.

Grand total for the month of February: $658.59, an increase of 26.6% from February 2017.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $576.38

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $362.24

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $150.20

I have to say I'm quite pleased with my February totals. While I'm always happy seeing any year-over-year increase in my portfolio, seeing a solid double-digit gain just keeps me motivated to do more of the same which is hanging in there, stick with my plan, no panic selling and enjoy the ride and volatility knowing that my dividends are my stabilizing force.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your February dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.