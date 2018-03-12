Gilead Sciences: Stellar HIV Data That Could Bring New Life For The Company

Recently, Gilead Sciences (GILD) revealed some impressive pre-clinical data when it combined its oral toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonist GS-9620 together with its broadly neutralizing antibody (bNAb) called PGT121. This combination was used to treat monkeys with HIV. I believe that, although early, it provides a basis for the company to expand upon its HIV franchise. In other words, not just treating patients but an attempt at potentially curing them.

HIV Data

The study used 44 HIV infected monkeys who started ART on day 7 post infection. They were then treated continuously on ART for 96 weeks and divided into four dosing groups. They were divided as follows:

Five doses of PGT121 every two weeks for 10 weeks

Ten doses of GS-9620 every two weeks for 20 weeks

placebo for duration

PGT121 and GS-9620 combo

As you can see the study tried to test a few different groups. Although, Gilead achieved what it wanted to see. Which is that the combination of PGT121 and GS-9620 might be able to target the latent viral reservoir. The latent viral reservoir means the ability for HIV to hide itself in immune cells. Thus, current ART being unable to completely cure a patient of HIV. This is the first step for Gilead Sciences to prove this concept in a proof of concept pre-clinical trial. It showed that 45% of the monkeys that received the combo of GS-9620 and PGT121 did not see a viral rebound after stopping ART. This breaks down into 5 out of 11 monkeys that received Gilead's combo treatment who did not show a viral rebound for 168 days. However, the other 6 monkeys in the same combination group rebounded, but then began re-suppressing the virus without ART. This means that Gilead may have the opportunity to advance this drug, which if successful in humans, would allow patients to discontinue ART. Of course, this is still in the pre-clinical stage of testing. Therefore, more late-stage studies will be needed to prove this in humans in my opinion.

HIV Franchise

Even though this combination of PGT121 and GS-9620 is early in terms of clinical testing, it may give the possibility for Gilead to expand its HIV franchise. This is good because the HIV franchise from Gilead continues to remain solid, along with its Hepatitis B franchise as well. Gilead reported in its fourth-quarter earnings report that sales of the HIV and Hepatitis B franchises increased 8% year over year to $3.7 billion. The growth of these franchises are likely to continue. That's because just last month Gilead Sciences announced that the FDA had approved its triple-combo regimen for HIV. The triple combo regimen is known as Bictarvy. It is a single triple-combo pill because it consists of bictegravir with Descovy (Descovy being a combination of emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide). Analysts expect that Bictarvy could earn as much as $1 billion this year alone. In addition, there is an expectation that annual sales for Bictarvy could reach $5 billion annually by 2024.

Conclusion

I feel that Gilead Sciences has shown some impressive data in the early stage of this combo drug regimen for treating HIV. If it is able to effectively target the latent viral reservoir, it may very well lead to a near potential cure for HIV. The risk here is that this is only in the pre-clinical stage of testing. That means that data observed in these monkeys may not be similar data that will be achieved in humans. That is an important thing to keep in mind when it comes to preclinical testing for animal data. In addition, the sample size is something else that could also greatly effect data in later trials. That means when Gilead runs late-stage trials for such a combo, should it reach those stages, then it will have to recruit a lot more patients to prove efficacy of this combo. Still, Gilead Sciences needed a way to maintain its HIV franchise and this new combo may possibly be it.

