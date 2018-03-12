Why Semiconductors Are Hot And 'Retail' Tech Is Not - Yet

There's a tech stride happening but there's a separation between consumer tech companies and semiconductors as shown by the market.

Have you noticed a lull in consumer technology in the last year and how 'innovation' to the end user has stalled?

Sometimes I wonder if I'm missing something in tech - kind of like wondering if someone else knows something I don't, or the world constructed in my brain is not in on the inside joke. That's typically when I survey the landscape of tech websites to see what's 'in' and what's 'up.'

Then I realize through this exercise ... nope, I haven't fallen out of touch after all.

If you take a moment once in a while to scour the breadth of tech websites like I do, you'll quite quickly ask yourself, “Where is all the innovation?”

For example, just head over to The Verge's tech columns and you'll see headlines like this:

Some of these vary from "I don't really care" to "well that's neat, but wait… this is 2018..."

We could go all day about this really. Hop over to Tech Crunch and the headlines are not only of the same theme but are actually reporting the same exact not-so-innovative ideas:

Tech news is so slow that the same topics are reported prolifically across many of the mainstream tech websites. And of course, it still doesn't send shivers down my spine about the next revolution in technology.

I mean think about it - the iPhone X, while cool to some, isn't a technological advancement if all we hear about is how the screen has a "notch" at the top. If it was revolutionary, we'd hear how users are transforming their worlds with AR and VR and other ”Rs.” Sadly, that's not the case - as easily evidenced by the boring headlines.

At least not yet.

Instead, the big names in tech like Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Facebook (FB) are all developing chips. Sure, they’re still producing these cool features and incrementally new gadgets - which are still hard to rationalize needing in our everyday lives - but they aren't focused there. Why is that? They are focused on producing the chips which will propel all those devices into the next wave of technological revolution. This is why innovation to the consumer, for the time being, has stalled.

We can all see the movie trailer for the future and it goes something like this: "In a world where your thoughts matter, and your brain waves and interactions are seamlessly transformed into the comfort and convenience you've always desired ... you are your own best friend - and this is the power behind it all."

Or something like that.

But, you get my drift. I'm not revealing any sort of secret here. Just look at the discussion about these reports and the speculative nature of what it all means. Amazon is one of the latest reports and many speculate how it's working hard to make AI (artificial intelligence) the center of its products.

And while these large tech companies which focus on end users directly for their income are working hard at developing these chips, it's the ones in the business for decades which understand and can produce the fruits of difficult R&D which are currently benefiting. To many consumers this is behind-the-scenes, don't-really-care-just-make-it-happen world.

That behind-the-scenes activity is in the likes of Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), Micron (MU), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)(OTC:SSNNF), and Western Digital (WDC) - just to name a few. Look at the charts of this cohort compared to the group I mentioned a few paragraphs ago and you can see where the money is right now.

GOOG data by YCharts

In the last year, three of the top five highest movers are chip and semiconductor manufacturers while three of the bottom four are consumer tech companies.

So why is this the case? Why are the ones producing the finished products - the products the consumer uses and talks to - lagging in tech and in the market? The answer is because the next wave of tech capabilities is still being shipped to data centers, priming the pumps for the ability to make the next advancement possible from end-to-end. Not only data centers but sensors, IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and let's not forget end-point storage and memory for those autonomous vehicles still grappling for the coveted, fully driver-independent stage 5 abilities.

Micron is not only a good example of how the demand for memory and storage is at all-time highs but also for pioneering the breakthroughs required to move beyond DRAM and NAND as we know it - notably with 3D XPoint. While still very much a mystery but quickly moving toward public understanding, it's advances like this which are being waited on causing the consumer to feel like the "shiny" new functionality isn't "shiny" enough to compel them to upgrade.

But while the consumer feels a bit left out, semiconductors are quite a bit on the inside. This lull in retail tech is not because tech is losing its luster, but rather because the behind the scenes aspect is just now catching up to the needs of those end-point tech players. The imagination about tech's future is beginning to be revealed, but as they say, poop rolls downhill - which in this case is for the better (so perhaps unicorns and rainbows roll downhill?).

This means consumer tech companies are waiting for the advancements to roll down to them and start the next consumer-orientated revolution in tech. But they are waiting on the physical capabilities to be available and available in never before heard of capacities. While this "futuristic talk" and imaginative rhetoric sound airy, fluffy, and Joe has lost a marble or two, it means you can position yourself for hardware meeting engineers' and users' imaginations.

So when the tipping point occurs and the abilities of hardware match the imagination, then retail tech will be riding high. However, that's not to say semiconductors will be reeling from their highs on this "hand off" but will instead continue to fill the need as the demand for hardware and the limits of hardware are tested continually in an AI, autonomous world. Faster, more reliable, and more secure will always be a matter of pushing the limits. Semiconductors are moving from the commodity of here's-a-DRAM-stick-for-you-and-you to specialized, application-specific processing, memory, and storage.

The runway for chip manufacturers is far from ending but the consumer tech players are just hitting their second wind. I'd be looking to scale into that beginning before tech hits its next gear - from boring gear to rip your face off gear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, MU, INTC.

