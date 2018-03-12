AT&T: Cheap For A Reason

AT&T (T) is a stock that I've recommended dividend investors avoid for a while. I've generally recommended caution here, but there were one or two instances when I thought shares were too cheap to ignore, for example in this November 17th article.

My reservations about AT&T were as follows: Unlimited data offering, initiated by T-Mobile, is having a negative revenue impact and is putting a lot of pressure on mobile networks. AT&T's duo of massive, vertical acquisitions, of DirecTV and Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) respectively, leave a lot of questions about what AT&T will look and how it will function going forward. AT&T took on a lot of debt to do both of those, and it's looking increasingly as if AT&T bought a declining business in DirecTV.

That said, I will begrudgingly admit that AT&T has done an alright job in weathering the competitive pressure in its mobility business. AT&T is a solid business at the end of the day, and even now, if it trades at the right price I will recommend buying it. This article takes another look at AT&T, particularly since it has been almost five months since the last update. We now have new quarterly data and months' worth of up-and-down movement from the stock. This article takes a look at both of those.

A mixed quarter

Looking at AT&T's performance in the fourth quarter, the key criteria were mixed. Mobility revenue increased slightly, from $18.8 billion in the fourth quarter of this year to $19.2 billion this year, a modest rise of 2.1%. Wireless results were surprisingly good last quarter, with 329,000 postpaid net adds in the quarter. That was a good result.

The 'entertainment' business, which consists primarily of DirecTV, saw less exciting results. Entertainment revenue went from $13.2 billion in the quarter to $12.7 billion, a drop of 3.8%. This can be attributed to continued 'cord cutting' in DirecTV's traditional satellite business. People are canceling this service at a noticeable rate.

For example, there were 161,000 total video net adds. That sounds pretty good on the surface, but there were also 368,000 net adds to DirecTV Now. That means about 200,000 people got off traditional DirecTV in the fourth quarter alone. While net adds for DirecTV now, the multi-platform streaming service, more than compensate in raw numbers, revenue per customer compared to satellite just doesn't compare. Management says they expect growth from DirecTV in the long run, but I don't see it happening for a while.

Overall company revenue in the fourth quarter was just about flat year on year. Earnings per share went from 66 cents from the fourth quarter of 2016 to 78 cents for the same period in 2017. Much of that gain, however, came from differential in asset write-offs versus 4Q of the previous year.

Acquisition woes

I've said in previous articles that the "jury was out" as to whether DirecTV would be a good acquisition, and the acquisition is looking increasingly unwise, with hindsight. Sure, there are synergies involved, but it's pretty apparent now that AT&T acquired a declining business. Although the line between communication and entertainment is indeed blurring, these vertical acquisitions look pretty unnecessary, again with hindsight. AT&T could have just focused on being an excellent provider of the data and let the streaming services (which is increasingly the direction entertainment is going in) do their thing.

AT&T has been negotiating the acquisition of Time Warner Inc. with the Department of Justice, and as of now, management expects to have to take this acquisition to court. That puts significant uncertainty on the table. In a way, this might be for the best, because this $84 billion acquisition once again radically changes AT&T's business model. Personally, I'm skeptical of this acquisition because I don't believe that telecoms need to vertically integrate to stay relevant, but at this point, I believe the merger not happening could be bad for the share price, in the short run at least.

Valuation

I don't see anything other than decline coming from the 'Entertainment,' and the acquisition of Time Warner Inc. leaves a lot of uncertainty. On the other hand, AT&T's wireless division is once again treading water. In addition to that, tax reform is expected to add another 45 cents onto annual earnings per share, which is a boost of 15%. That translates to an additional $3 billion in operating cash flow. There are some things to like for AT&T, and I believe that it could be worth buying at the right price.

According to data from FAST Graphs, AT&T has averaged 13.6 times trailing earnings over the last ten years. Shares today trade at 11.8 times, which is a discount of 13.2%. Is that enough of a discount? I'm going to say 'no,' and I say this for a few reasons.

First, the dividend is not going to grow by much until 2022 because AT&T will be too busy delevering and re-aligning its dividend until it reaches the 50% range of earnings per share. Right now, it's 65%. AT&T has a lot of work to do on its balance sheet and dividend, and in general, I am pretty skeptical of stocks right now. For now, and despite the 5.4% yield, it's best to give this one a pass. I believe there could well be another time to get AT&T at a cheaper valuation.

