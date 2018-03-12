Argentina: Money Flows And Investment Markets Looking Good

The private sector has been pushed into deficit, but from very low private debt levels, enabling private credit creation to power growth for a decade to come.

The government is less expansionary than in the past but this could change with an election in time.

Current account is negative but provides real benefits in terms of goods and services imported.

Stock market still booming thanks to strong credit creation flows. Up 89% since first recommended but not finished yet.

The purpose of this report is to look at macro money flows in Argentina and assess the impact on investment markets.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Argentina. The national accounts were used to develop a sectoral balance model after the work of British economist Wynne Godley.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDI=GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - more loans created than repaid. Also known as credit money, bank money, endogenous money and inside money. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out. Also known as sovereign money, state money, outside money, exogenous money and high-powered money. It has no liability attached to it.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. One has the best chance of earning a positive return in a private sector that is growing rather than shrinking, and this should be a macro investing consideration for any investor.

Each sector will be examined in turn.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is shown in the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

Argentina runs a current account deficit, which means that it exports money in return for imports of goods and services from overseas. This is shown in the chart below.

The current account for 2017 is financially much worse than for 2016 and will be -5% of GDP or a loss of -$28B flowing out of the economy.

The flow of funds from the current account add and take away from the stock of foreign exchange reserves shown in the chart below.

Reserves have risen since 2016. One might ask how is this possible with a current account deficit that should have reduced foreign currency reserves?

Argentina does not have a deficit with every land that it trades with, only most of them. While denominated in US$ as a total above, in reality, there is an account for each different currency the government holds as a reserve following currency conversion. Also, the government may have bought foreign reserves to "manage" the valuation of the currency.

Argentina takes on loans in foreign currencies too that add to the stock of reserves that should otherwise be falling given that it has a current account deficit and money is flowing out and not into the country.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below.

4.44% GDP or $24B was added to the economy by the government sector in 2017. This is less than last year and also less than the current account deficit which does not bode well for the private sectoral balance.

Private Sector

In 1970, Professor Wynne Godley moved to Cambridge, where, with Francis Cripps, he founded the Cambridge Economic Policy Group (CEPG). In early 1974 (after playing around with concepts devised in conversation with Nicky Kaldor and Robert Neild), Wynne Godley first apprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity which says that, measured at current prices, the government’s budget deficit less the current account deficit is equal, by definition, to private saving net of investment. If one knows what the budget deficit and private net saving are, it follows from that information alone, without any qualification whatever, exactly what the balance of payments must be.

The Sectoral Balances are set out in the table below.

External Sector Balance [X] Government Sector Balance [G] Private Sector Balance [P] 2016 -2.6% 4.6% 2% 2017 -5.15%* 4.44%* -0.71%* 2018 -5.5%# 4%# -1.5%*

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The accounting identity shows that the private sector has been pushed into deficit. What this means is that households and businesses are taking on debt and running down savings. In other words, the private sector is shrinking and so must financial assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate located there.

This is not fertile ground for an investment long term.

The chart below shows the flow of credit creation from private commercial banks in the private sector.

The chart only goes to the second quarter of 2017 and so is a bit dated. However, the trend is upwards. 2016 added $37B to the money supply, and 2017 looks like a similar result. This is about 6% of GDP.

It is quite clear that private sector credit growth has funded the current account deficit and the reduction in government spending to bring the sectors into balance.

The flow of private debt creation shown above adds to the stock of private debt shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

The chart above shows that there is a low level of private debt that is only about 19% of GDP combined. There is massive scope for lending into the private sector.

Professor Keen has found that 150% of GDP is a natural barrier beyond which economies tend not to take on more debt. This natural barrier is 130% of GDP away or $710B away depending on the interest rate.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Cambridge Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sectoral balance framework of analysis.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as matching bond issuance with deficits is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Recommendation, And Summary

Total money creation is set out in the table below. For investment markets, this is the heart of the matter. Positive and upwardly moving flows.

Private Sector Money Creation [C] Government Sector Money Creation [G] TOTAL [C]+[G] Money Exported [X] Money in Domestic Private Sector [P] 2016 6.78% 4.6% 11.38% -4.4% 6.98% 2017* 6.23% 4.44% 10.67% -4.85% 5.82% 2018# 6%# 4%# 8%# -5% 3%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The table above shows the same sectoral balances but expressed as money creation. The table shows that the private sector deficit identified in the sectoral balances table was paid for with private credit creation. Households and businesses went into debt to fund the gap.

Over time this picture has gotten worse in that the current account deficit has grown larger and the government has added less money year over year.

The column on the far right shows the money supply in mainland Argentina declining which should result in deflation and unemployment. The column second from right shows the stock of money held by foreigners increasing. The third column from the right shows the overall money supply in decreasing supply, which is deflationary overall.

This is an economic model destined to crash when households and businesses stop borrowing and running down savings and when banks stop lending. That said the money generation flows are large and decelerating slowly off a low stock of private debt. The economy is a long way off from the Anglo American model where the flow of private debt service payments on the large stock of private debt snuffs out the demand for real goods and services like a colossal parasite adding nothing while siphoning off an income. Made possible by banks crowding out government currency creation with bank credit instead.

So now we look at investment markets and the likely way forward.

Real Estate

The housing market is flat to declining. This means the money flows are not going here at present.

Government Bonds

The chart above shows the government 10yr bond. One sees that yields are rising and therefore face values must be falling. Argentina despite being a monetary currency sovereign borrows money from overseas and famously defaulted on government debt owed in foreign currencies in the 1990s.

Stocks

Stocks appear to be where the money creation and fiscal flows are finding positive expression.

I first started recommending Argentina as a buy in December 2016, and since that time it has risen 89% and a 0.45% dividend yield. The fiscal flows and money generation are still occurring, and so the economic motor can still keep driving forward thanks mainly to credit creation coming off very low private debt levels. This could run for decades before tanking at 150% of GDP.

Argentina is still going strong and is still a buy with more to offer. One can invest in Argentina via these ETFs:

(ARGT) Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (AGT) iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF

