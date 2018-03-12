Why Bother Picking Stocks? Part 3

The reaction to my first two articles in the "Why Bother Picking Stocks?" saga has been overwhelming. I have learned a great deal from my readers and their comments and, for this reason, decided to write the third and (likely) last part of the series today.

As a recap, at the core of the discussion is my nearly-solidified belief that identifying winning and losing stocks is not the most efficient way to go about investing, let alone beating the markets in the long term. I proposed that, to achieve similar results with much less commitment of time and effort, retail investors could use LETFs (leveraged exchange-traded funds) in moderation to add anywhere between several basis points to a few percentage points of expected returns annually above what a diversified stock index fund (SPY, DIA) could produce over a multi-year period.

Credit: "The Wolf of Wall Street", cleveland.com

The resistance to such an idea was grounded on a few different arguments that included, for example, the belief that investing in high-growth stocks was a better way to achieve superior results (a concept that I may have debunked a few months ago). But the most prevalent fear seemed to be associated with LETFs as a viable investment tool for the long term. Here are some good comments that have been made:

"(Leveraged funds) decline if the SPY were to go sideways. Generally triple leveraged ETFs are only good for short term gains, if at all" - SA contributor Winston Van "The problem of 'beta slippage' would dramatically change how (the 1950-to-present returns from the leveraged strategy) looks" - Block Snocks "The biggest risk with leveraged ETFs is that they will fold right at the bottom in the next downturn. You are depending on a third party manager" - Sanjay John Gandhi

I tried to address these and a few other remarks in my previous articles, and hopefully I was able to do so with an open mind. But most importantly, it is fruitless trying to ease investors' concerns over a strategy that they are not comfortable using. Rather than continuing to assess whether LETFs are "safe" ways to produce portfolio leverage, I believe that exploring other alternatives to beating the markets without relying on the tedious and often unsuccessful task of picking stocks is the best next step.

What I am about to propose below significantly changes the risk-reward profile of a portfolio that could be otherwise leveraged using LETFs. But the goal of producing market-beating results over the long term might still be achieved - and this time with less exposure to sharp losses and without the need to use "traditional" leverage.

Out with LETFs, in with call options

I am not an option trader, nor do I intend to be. But these derivative instruments can be valuable in achieving certain investment goals, when used properly. Take the following chart that illustrates the gains from $1 million invested in an S&P 500 ETF at different index prices, and compares it to the returns of 37 at-the-money call option contracts ($1 million divided by $270/share of SPY divided by 100 options per contract = 37.04 contracts) on the index with a maturity date of March 2019 (i.e. about one year):

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and e-trade

Notice that, to get 1x exposure to the S&P 500 with a $1 million investment, one could simply buy $1 million worth of SPY. To get the same exposure through options, one might choose to pay a $67,500 premium to buy 37 contracts that, above the strike price of $270/share, would produce the same gains of $1 million invested in SPY, but with much less capital committed.

This sounds a bit like leverage, doesn't it? Better yet, a drop in SPY below the strike price of $270 would not result in portfolio losses beyond the $67,500 premium disbursed for the call options.

Now, to produce market beating results on a $1 million portfolio, the idea is not to simply buy 37 at-the-money contracts and leave the rest of the money parked in cash. Instead, what I propose is the following strategy, based on current option prices:

allocate about 1.7% of the total funds to at-the-money SPY calls that expire in 12 months;

with the remaining 98.3%, buy shares of an S&P 500 ETF like the SPY; and

re-balance at the end of each year.

Notice that, right from the start, this portfolio is doomed to "lose" a small 1.7% per year due to the premium paid on the options and assuming the derivative prices remain stable. If stocks fall, the portfolio would magnify the effect of the pullback by a flat 1.7%, or whatever percentage loss represents the option premium paid in a given year (historically no more than 3.5%, as far back as I have calculated). But if stocks rise instead, this hypothetical portfolio would produce 1.25x the returns of the market less the option premium.

Let's do a bit of back-testing to see what the portfolio returns would have looked like since 1972 - just a year before the ugly bear of 1973-1974. To do so, I pretend to go back in time 46 years and invest $1 million using the strategy above. I use the historical performance of the broad stock market and calculate, using Black-Scholes, what I believe to have been the price of the option contracts at the beginning of each year throughout the period.

Source: DM Martins Research, using multiple data sources

Notice, from the table and graph above, that the leveraged portfolio would have produced not only better absolute returns by 1.3% per year on average but also slightly superior risk-adjusted returns. The leveraged strategy would have trailed the benchmark by about 120 bps in its worst year (2008). But its best year (1975) would have topped the plain strategy's by almost 6.5 percentage points. At the end of the 46-year period, the $1 million initial investment would have turned into more than $140 million under the leveraged strategy, compared to less than $100 million using the broad market-only approach.

Using options to leverage a portfolio does not work as well during periods of high volatility and/or interest rates. This is the case because the price of the derivatives used to mimic the leverage effect tend to rise under these circumstances. Take the early 1980s for example, when short-term rates shot through the roof. I estimate that, in 1982, even though the S&P 500 returned a solid 21% for the year, the leveraged portfolio would have beat the benchmark by only about 160 bps, given the high cost of the strategy.

Conversely, periods of low volatility and low interest rates are likely to produce better results. Notice in the graph above how the beefed-up portfolio certainly performed better than the markets through 2007. But much of the portfolio gains came from the nine-year period between 2009 and 2017 that was marked by a strong, minimally volatile bull market and interest rates at or near zero.

Last few words

I hope the discussions around the "Why Bother Picking Stocks?" series have been enlightening to you as they have for me. As a key takeaway, I am even more convinced today that investment strategy (i.e. building an efficient portfolio that is aligned with one's investment objectives) is way more important than investment tactics (i.e. choosing winning over losing stocks). And I believe that thinking outside the box can be a good approach to building a winning strategy.

Feel free to leave your comments below, I would love to hear your take on the subject.

Note from the author: I would like to invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The results so far have already exceeded my expectations. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, and get immediate access to me, the community, and all the premium material that I have published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.